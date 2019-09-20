Posco (PKX) Holder Causeway Capital Management Lowered Holding by $577,700 as Share Price Declined; As Cypress Semiconductor (CY) Stock Value Rose, Shareholder Cardinal Capital Management Has Decreased Holding

Cardinal Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Cypress Semiconductor Corp (CY) by 69.35% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cardinal Capital Management Llc sold 533,358 shares as the company’s stock rose 35.68% . The institutional investor held 235,764 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.24M, down from 769,122 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Cypress Semiconductor Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.56B market cap company. The stock 0.02% or $0 during the last trading session, reaching $23.25. It is down 30.44% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.44% the S&P500. Some Historical CY News: 05/03/2018 S&P REVISES CYPRESS SEMICONDUCTOR CORP. TO RATING ‘BB’ FROM ‘BB-‘; OUTLOOK ‘STABLE’; 03/05/2018 – Cypress Semi Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 15; 24/04/2018 – CYPRESS SEMICONDUCTOR CORP SAYS DISAGREE WITH THE CONCLUSIONS MADE BY ISS AND GLASS LEWIS IN REGARD TO J. DANIEL MCCRANIE; 08/03/2018 – Buying Oracle, Cypress, Walmart, Shake Shack — Barrons.com; 05/03/2018 – S&PGR Raises Cypress Semiconductor Rtg To ‘BB’; Otlk Stbl; 15/03/2018 – CYPRESS SEMICONDUCTOR CORP – AMENDMENT AMENDS AMENDED AND RESTATED CREDIT AND GUARANTY AGREEMENT, DATED AS OF MARCH 12, 2015; 26/04/2018 – Cypress Semi 1Q Rev $582.2M; 30/05/2018 – Cypress Unveils the World’s Most Advanced Flash Memory Solutions for Developers of Safety-Critical Applications in Automotive and Industrial; 26/04/2018 – CYPRESS SEMI 1Q ADJ EPS 27C, EST. 24C; 29/05/2018 – Cypress to Address Multiple Investor Conferences Through June

Causeway Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Posco (PKX) by 3.02% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Causeway Capital Management Llc sold 10,900 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.74% . The institutional investor held 350,478 shares of the steel and iron ore company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $18.60 million, down from 361,378 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Causeway Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Posco for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $15.62B market cap company. The stock increased 0.51% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $48.71. About 49,796 shares traded. POSCO (NYSE:PKX) has declined 35.50% since September 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 35.50% the S&P500. Some Historical PKX News: 18/04/2018 – CEO of South Korean steelmaker Posco resigns; 28/05/2018 – GALAXY REPORTS NON-BINDING PACT W/ POSCO TO SELL TENEMENTS; 17/05/2018 – Serengeti / POSCO DAEWOO Subsidiary, Kwanika Copper Corp Selects Merit Consultants International to Lead Pre-Feasibility Study for Kwanika Copper-Gold Project; 17/05/2018 – NEW DEAL: Posco Sends RFP for Possible U.S. Dollar Bond Sale; 14/05/2018 – POSCO THAINOX PCL INOX.BK – QTRLY NET PROFIT 197.2 MLN BAHT VS 227.7 MLN BAHT; 27/04/2018 – POSCO Files its Annual Report on Form 20-F; 18/04/2018 – POSCO AUST. LISTED AS OWNER OF 6.93% OF JUPITER MINES: NOTICE; 24/04/2018 – POSCO 1Q Net KRW768.70B Vs KRW839.60B; 28/05/2018 – GALAXY RESOURCES LTD GXY.AX – NON-BINDING AGREEMENT EXECUTED WITH POSCO TO SELL A PACKAGE OF TENEMENTS IN NORTHERN BASIN OF SALAR DEL HOMBRE MUERTO; 28/05/2018 – Australia’s Galaxy Resources to sell package of land in Argentina to POSCO for $280 mln

Cardinal Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.96 billion and $3.06B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Colfax Corp (NYSE:CFX) by 2.39 million shares to 2.50M shares, valued at $70.11 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Six Flags Entmt Corp New (NYSE:SIX) by 241,039 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.72 million shares, and has risen its stake in Livent Corp.

Analysts await Cypress Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:CY) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.24 EPS, down 31.43% or $0.11 from last year’s $0.35 per share. CY’s profit will be $88.39M for 24.22 P/E if the $0.24 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.18 actual EPS reported by Cypress Semiconductor Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 33.33% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.94 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.14, from 1.08 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 59 investors sold CY shares while 111 reduced holdings. 83 funds opened positions while 77 raised stakes. 273.11 million shares or 7.12% less from 294.04 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Kellner Cap Lc owns 64,300 shares. Earnest Partners Lc has invested 0% in Cypress Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:CY). Eaton Vance Mgmt holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Cypress Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:CY) for 249,871 shares. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania School Empls Retrmt holds 0.02% or 64,484 shares in its portfolio. Manufacturers Life Insurance Com The reported 595,993 shares. Cibc Asset Management reported 0% stake. Strs Ohio has 0% invested in Cypress Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:CY) for 9,389 shares. Blackrock holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Cypress Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:CY) for 34.83 million shares. Invesco holds 0% or 634,380 shares in its portfolio. Bardin Hill Management Prtn LP reported 1.07% in Cypress Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:CY). Hudock Gru Ltd Com accumulated 249 shares or 0% of the stock. Winslow Evans And Crocker invested in 0% or 306 shares. Finance Advisers Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Cypress Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:CY) for 134,244 shares. 13,725 are owned by Auxier Asset Mgmt. Reilly Financial Advsr Lc accumulated 0% or 440 shares.

Causeway Capital Management Llc, which manages about $27.14 billion and $9.14 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in New Oriental Ed & Tech Grp I (NYSE:EDU) by 266,392 shares to 292,231 shares, valued at $28.22 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Zimmer Biomet Hldgs Inc (ZMH) by 56,992 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.11M shares, and has risen its stake in Sabre Corp (NASDAQ:SABR).

