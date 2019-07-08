POSCO (PKX) and Its Competitors Financial Results Comparison

As Steel & Iron company, POSCO (NYSE:PKX) is competing with its rivals based on the profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

POSCO has 5.4% of its shares held by institutional investors and an average of 49.11% institutional ownership for its peers. On other hand POSCO has 9.3% of its shares held by company insiders and an average of 19.74% insiders ownership for its rivals.

Profitability

Table 1 has POSCO and its rivals’ net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets POSCO 0.00% 7.00% 3.90% Industry Average 5.61% 23.99% 6.76%

Valuation and Earnings

In next table we are comparing POSCO and its rivals’ net profit, valuation and top-line revenue.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio POSCO N/A 56 11.29 Industry Average 434.55M 7.75B 8.60

POSCO has lower revenue, but higher P/E Ratio than its peers. The company has a higher P/E ratio which is presently more expensive in compare to its rivals.

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 provides breakdown of recent ratings for POSCO and its rivals.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score POSCO 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 2.00 2.33 1.50 2.52

The potential upside of the rivals is 41.24%.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of POSCO and its rivals.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) POSCO -4.7% -14.95% -15.39% -13.97% -41.84% -8.85% Industry Average 6.02% 11.80% 14.23% 14.09% 17.14% 13.20%

For the past year POSCO has -8.85% weaker performance while POSCO’s rivals have 13.20% stronger performance.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of POSCO are 1.8 and 1.2. Competitively, POSCO’s peers have 2.83 and 1.39 for Current and Quick Ratio. POSCO’s rivals have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than POSCO.

Risk & Volatility

POSCO is 11.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 because the company has a beta of 1.11. In other hand, POSCO’s rivals have beta of 1.51 which is 51.43% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Dividends

POSCO does not pay a dividend.

Summary

On 5 of the 6 factors POSCO’s rivals beat POSCO.

POSCO manufactures and sells steel rolled products and plates in South Korea and internationally. It operates through four segments: Steel, Construction, Trading, and Others. The company offers hot and cold rolled steel, steel plates, wire rods, galvanized and electrical galvanized steel, electrical and stainless steel, automotive materials, titanium, magnesium, and aluminum-plated products. It also plans, designs, and constructs industrial plants, civil engineering projects, and commercial and residential buildings; exports and imports various steel products and raw materials; and produces liquefied natural gas, power and other, and refuse derived fuel, as well as provides network and system integration, and logistics services. In addition, the company engages in the engineering and construction; coated steel, zinc relief, and components manufacturing; computer hardware and software distribution; economic research and consulting; business facility maintenance; architecture and consulting; investment in venture, energy, and bio tech companies; electronic commerce; refractories and quicklime manufacturing and sales; transporting and warehousing; real estate rental and sale; house and train manufacturing and management; education and real estate service; hotel; and stem cell medicine development activities. Further, it engages in the non-residential building rental; secondary and storage battery, magnet, and textile material manufacturing; resource development; iron ore and coal sales; and mine development. Additionally, the company engages in the loading and unloading service; steel transit trading; IT service and DVR; chemical plant; electric control engineering; merchandising trade; forest resources development; scrap sales; human resource; wastewater treatment facilities operation and maintenance; crude oil and natural gas mining; refractory quality test; and social enterprise businesses. POSCO was founded in 1968 and is based in Pohang, South Korea.