Portolan Capital Management Upped Its Ulta Beauty (ULTA) Position by $2.73 Million; Stock Price Rose; Rwc Asset Management Llp Has Raised Stake in Paccar (PCAR)

Portolan Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Ulta Beauty Inc. (ULTA) by 21.03% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Portolan Capital Management Llc bought 7,854 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.27% . The hedge fund held 45,206 shares of the 2007 company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.77M, up from 37,352 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Portolan Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Ulta Beauty Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $19.70B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.46% or $8.49 during the last trading session, reaching $337.02. About 672,045 shares traded. Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) has risen 43.41% since August 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 43.41% the S&P500. Some Historical ULTA News: 29/05/2018 – Ulta Beauty Inc expected to post earnings of $2.48 a share – Earnings Preview; 12/03/2018 – Reselling Used Cosmetics Allegedly Enforced by Top Ulta Management; 15/03/2018 – Ulta Beauty Sees 1Q EPS $2.43-EPS $2.48; 15/03/2018 – Ulta Beauty Issues One-Time Bonuses for Hourly Associates; 26/03/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of a Class Action Filed on Behalf of Ulta Beauty, Inc. Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of May 1, 2018; 30/04/2018 – ULTA 24 HOUR DEADLINE ALERT: Approximately 24 Hours Remain; ClaimsFiler Reminds Investors of Deadline in Class Action Lawsuit; 19/04/2018 – Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Investors That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Ulta Beauty, Inc. (ULTA) and; 15/03/2018 – ULTA BEAUTY INC – COMPANY ISSUES ONE-TIME BONUSES FOR HOURLY ASSOCIATES; 09/03/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of an Investigation Concerning Possible Violations of Federal Securities Laws by Ulta Beauty, Inc; 30/05/2018 – JPMorgan Large Cap Growth Adds Red Hat, Exits Ulta Beauty

Rwc Asset Management Llp increased its stake in Paccar Inc (PCAR) by 1.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rwc Asset Management Llp bought 11,159 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.00% . The institutional investor held 878,726 shares of the auto manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $59.88 million, up from 867,567 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rwc Asset Management Llp who had been investing in Paccar Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $23.28B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.35% or $0.92 during the last trading session, reaching $67.22. About 1.98M shares traded or 25.73% up from the average. PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) has risen 11.72% since August 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.72% the S&P500. Some Historical PCAR News: 02/05/2018 – MANDATE: Paccar Financial EUR 3Y Fixed or FRN Notes Roadshow; 24/04/2018 – Paccar 1Q U.S., Canada Class 8 Truck Industry Orders More Than Doubled; 07/05/2018 – Paccar Financial Corp Sells $300 million 3.1% 3-Year Sr Unsecure; 16/05/2018 – PACCAR Investor Conference; 24/04/2018 – Paccar 1Q Net $512.1M; 24/04/2018 – PACCAR INCREASED EST OF YR CLASS 8 TRUCK INDUSTRY RETAIL SALES; 25/04/2018 – PACCAR INC PCAR.O : RBC CUTS TO SECTOR PERFORM FROM OUTPERFORM; 01/05/2018 – PACCAR BOOSTS REGULAR QTRLY DIV TO 28C/SHR FROM 25C, EST. 27C; 19/04/2018 Paccar Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 24/04/2018 – PACCAR – IN 2018, CAPEX OF $425-$475 MLN AND RESEARCH AND DEVELOPMENT EXPENSES OF $300-$320 MLN TARGETED FOR NEW TRUCK MODELS, OTHERS

More notable recent PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Paccar (PCAR) Earnings Expected to Grow: What to Know Ahead of Next Week’s Release – Nasdaq” on April 23, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Auto Stocks Reporting Q2 Earnings for Jul 25: BWA and LKQ – Nasdaq” published on July 24, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Can Ford’s (F) Q2 Earnings Drive Up Its Stock Price? – Nasdaq” on July 18, 2019. More interesting news about PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “PACCAR (PCAR) Earnings & Revenues Surpass Estimates in Q1 – Nasdaq” published on April 30, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “PCAR Crosses Above Average Analyst Target – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 25, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.32, from 0.95 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 33 investors sold PCAR shares while 153 reduced holdings. 88 funds opened positions while 149 raised stakes. 210.72 million shares or 0.28% more from 210.13 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Rodgers Brothers has 0.13% invested in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR). Oppenheimer Asset reported 18,512 shares. 30,836 were accumulated by Bluemountain Cap Mngmt Lc. Salem Capital Mgmt Incorporated holds 0.7% in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) or 19,000 shares. Pinebridge Invs LP holds 0% or 1,978 shares in its portfolio. 101 were accumulated by Cls Invs Ltd Co. Financial Bank Of Nova Scotia invested in 67,393 shares. Deroy Devereaux Private Invest Counsel Inc accumulated 4,800 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Amp Capital Invsts Limited owns 92,578 shares. Nuwave Investment Mgmt Ltd Liability Company holds 0.43% or 5,356 shares. Zebra Capital Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 0.68% invested in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) for 18,787 shares. Hanson Mcclain reported 0% in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR). Rafferty Asset Lc stated it has 30,755 shares. Johnson Fincl Grp Incorporated holds 312 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Bb&T Securities Ltd Co invested 0.01% in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR).

Rwc Asset Management Llp, which manages about $8.81B and $2.19B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Workday Inc (Prn) by 1.50M shares to 5.00 million shares, valued at $7.00M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Pampa Energia S A (NYSE:PAM) by 46,011 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 274,642 shares, and cut its stake in On Semiconductor Corp (Prn).

Since February 5, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 4 insider sales for $3.13 million activity. $53,915 worth of PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) was sold by HUBBARD TODD R on Tuesday, February 5. ARMSTRONG RONALD E sold 15,784 shares worth $1.04M. Davila Marco A. had sold 7,528 shares worth $506,485. On Wednesday, February 6 Quinn T. Kyle sold $671,666 worth of PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) or 10,228 shares.

Portolan Capital Management Llc, which manages about $535.17 million and $972.04M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Carrols Restaurant Group Inc. (NASDAQ:TAST) by 225,888 shares to 876,203 shares, valued at $8.74 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Advanced Disposal Services Inc. by 51,383 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 39,829 shares, and cut its stake in On Deck Capital Inc..

Investors sentiment increased to 1.32 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.33, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 42 investors sold ULTA shares while 185 reduced holdings. 124 funds opened positions while 175 raised stakes. 49.65 million shares or 8.41% less from 54.21 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Commercial Bank Of Nova Scotia holds 0.03% or 22,137 shares in its portfolio. Wesbanco Bancorporation reported 9,546 shares. Svcs Automobile Association reported 34,229 shares. Natixis invested in 44,992 shares or 0.1% of the stock. Strs Ohio has invested 0.25% in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA). Employees Retirement Sys Of Ohio holds 0.06% of its portfolio in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) for 31,958 shares. The New York-based Catalyst Cap Advisors Lc has invested 0.75% in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA). Jane Street Gru Limited, a New York-based fund reported 78,457 shares. Ing Groep Nv has 0.04% invested in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA). Raymond James Financial Svcs Advisors owns 25,052 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Brighton Jones Limited Co holds 1,973 shares. Marshall Wace Ltd Liability Partnership reported 0.34% of its portfolio in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA). Gw Henssler Associates Ltd reported 1,237 shares. 143,650 were reported by Royal Financial Bank Of Canada. Deutsche Comml Bank Ag owns 287,481 shares.

More notable recent Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “5 Picks Ahead of Q2 Earnings on Soaring Consumer Confidence – Nasdaq” on July 31, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Ulta Beauty Shares Blemished After Q1 Sales Miss – Benzinga” published on May 30, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: COST, ULTA, BL – Nasdaq” on June 21, 2019. More interesting news about Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Ulta Beauty Earnings: What to Watch – Nasdaq” published on May 26, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Notable Monday Option Activity: LULU, ULTA, MDGL – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 08, 2019.