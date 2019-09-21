Portolan Capital Management Trimmed Its Fiesta Restaurant Group (FRGI) Position by $2.55 Million; Marketaxess Holdings (MKTX) Shareholder Loomis Sayles & Company LP Trimmed Holding

Portolan Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Fiesta Restaurant Group Inc. (FRGI) by 72.94% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Portolan Capital Management Llc sold 195,893 shares as the company’s stock declined 25.97% . The hedge fund held 72,664 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $955,000, down from 268,557 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Portolan Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Fiesta Restaurant Group Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $289.34 million market cap company. The stock increased 1.15% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $10.53. About 255,733 shares traded. Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRGI) has declined 67.07% since September 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 67.07% the S&P500.

Loomis Sayles & Company LP decreased its stake in Marketaxess Holdings Inc (MKTX) by 25.92% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Loomis Sayles & Company LP sold 17,992 shares as the company’s stock rose 19.50% . The institutional investor held 51,424 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $16.53M, down from 69,416 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Loomis Sayles & Company LP who had been investing in Marketaxess Holdings Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $12.77 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.33% or $4.57 during the last trading session, reaching $338.18. About 487,770 shares traded or 0.15% up from the average. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) has risen 75.35% since September 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 75.35% the S&P500. Some Historical MKTX News: 25/04/2018 – MarketAxess 1Q EPS $1.27; 21/05/2018 – MarketAxess Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 25/04/2018 – MarketAxess 1Q Net $47.9M; 04/05/2018 – Investing.com: MarketAxess allows Pimco to trade by its own rules; 24/05/2018 – MarketAxess Short-Interest Ratio Rises 43% to 14 Days; 02/05/2018 – MARKETAXESS APRIL U.S. HIGH-GRADE VOLUME $73.6B :MKTX US; 25/04/2018 – MarketAxess 1Q Rev $114.7M; 09/04/2018 – EUROBONDS FROM RUSSIA’S RUSAL REMOVED FROM BOND TRADING PLATFORM MARKETAXESS AFTER FRESH U.S. SANCTIONS – MARKETAXESS SPOKESMAN; 08/03/2018 – MARKETAXESS HOLDINGS INC MKTX.O – CO AND BLACKROCK, INC ARE EXPANDING THEIR OPEN TRADING ALLIANCE INTO ASIAN CREDIT MARKETS; 02/05/2018 – MARKETAXESS APRIL LIQUID PRODUCTS VOLUME $3.7B :MKTX US

Analysts await Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRGI) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $0.13 earnings per share, up 18.18% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.11 per share. FRGI’s profit will be $3.57M for 20.25 P/E if the $0.13 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.21 actual earnings per share reported by Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -38.10% negative EPS growth.

Analysts await MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.22 EPS, up 19.61% or $0.20 from last year’s $1.02 per share. MKTX’s profit will be $46.06 million for 69.30 P/E if the $1.22 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.27 actual EPS reported by MarketAxess Holdings Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.94% negative EPS growth.

