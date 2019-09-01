Portolan Capital Management Trimmed Its Care.Com (CRCM) Stake by $15.62 Million; Symons Capital Management Boosted Molson Coors Brewing Co (TAP) Position by $2.37 Million

Portolan Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Care.Com Inc. (CRCM) by 43.21% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Portolan Capital Management Llc sold 822,342 shares as the company’s stock declined 34.10% . The hedge fund held 1.08M shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $21.36M, down from 1.90 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Portolan Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Care.Com Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $315.85 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.10% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $9.89. About 494,145 shares traded. Care.com, Inc. (NYSE:CRCM) has declined 36.83% since September 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 36.83% the S&P500. Some Historical CRCM News: 08/05/2018 – Care.com Sees 2Q Rev $45.7-$46.0M; 08/05/2018 – Care.com Sees 2Q Adj EPS 10c; 08/05/2018 – Care.com 1Q EPS 5c; 08/05/2018 – Care.com 1Q Adj EPS 19c; 08/05/2018 – CARE.COM SEES 2Q ADJ EPS ABOUT 10C, EST. 10C; 05/03/2018 Care.com to Participate At 30th Annual ROTH Conference; 08/05/2018 – CARE.COM 1Q ADJ EPS 19C, EST. 13C; 08/05/2018 – Care.com Sees 2018 Rev $191.0M-$193.0M

Symons Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Molson Coors Brewing Co (TAP) by 39.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Symons Capital Management Inc bought 40,158 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.03% . The institutional investor held 141,342 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.43 million, up from 101,184 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Symons Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Molson Coors Brewing Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $11.16B market cap company. The stock increased 0.61% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $51.36. About 1.24 million shares traded. Molson Coors Brewing Company (NYSE:TAP) has declined 19.14% since September 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.14% the S&P500. Some Historical TAP News: 24/05/2018 – Molson Coors at Deutsche Bank Global Consumer Conference Jun 13; 15/05/2018 – Ivy Adds Dollar Tree, Exits Molson Coors, Cuts Microsemi: 13F; 14/05/2018 – MOLSON COORS BREWING CO TAP.N : SUSQUENHANNA RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $80 FROM $72; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Value Adds Sally Beauty, Exits Molson Coors; 08/03/2018 – Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on Noble Energy, Molson Coors Brewing, Booz Allen Hamilton Holding, Estee Lauder Compa; 11/03/2018 – TEAMSTERS CANADA: MOLSON BREWERY WORKERS RATIFY NEW PACT

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.12, from 1.08 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 52 investors sold TAP shares while 147 reduced holdings. 62 funds opened positions while 177 raised stakes. 157.87 million shares or 1.54% less from 160.34 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Arrowstreet Cap Ltd Partnership holds 38,300 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Employees Retirement Systems Of Ohio reported 62,515 shares stake. Timber Creek Management Limited Com stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Molson Coors Brewing Company (NYSE:TAP). Newman Dignan & Sheerar stated it has 5,025 shares or 0.12% of all its holdings. Boyar Asset Mngmt has 3,440 shares. Pnc Serv Group reported 39,761 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Guardian Life Insurance Of America holds 0% or 541 shares in its portfolio. 584,240 were reported by Qv Incorporated. Kentucky Retirement Sys has 8,204 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Daiwa Securities Gru Incorporated has invested 0% in Molson Coors Brewing Company (NYSE:TAP). Arlington Value Cap Lc holds 577,321 shares. Cognios Cap Limited Liability Company holds 0.78% or 37,127 shares. Kbc Grp Nv has 83,969 shares. Hsbc Public Limited Co accumulated 167,497 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holding invested in 760,636 shares or 0.04% of the stock.

Symons Capital Management Inc, which manages about $526.15M and $232.26M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Sibanye Gold Ltd. (NYSE:SBGL) by 75,968 shares to 60,758 shares, valued at $251,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) by 4,270 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 100,870 shares, and cut its stake in Ppl Corp. (NYSE:PPL).

Since August 9, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $247,500 activity.

Portolan Capital Management Llc, which manages about $535.17M and $972.04 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Euronet Worldwide Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) by 59,045 shares to 223,454 shares, valued at $31.86 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Upland Software Inc. by 123,021 shares in the quarter, for a total of 829,591 shares, and has risen its stake in Tuesday Morning Corporation (NASDAQ:TUES).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.57 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.40, from 1.17 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 17 investors sold CRCM shares while 37 reduced holdings. 34 funds opened positions while 51 raised stakes. 24.94 million shares or 6.91% more from 23.33 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mason Street Advsrs Lc holds 0% or 8,374 shares. Granite Prtn Ltd Liability Com reported 49,562 shares. Great West Life Assurance Can invested in 0% or 33,699 shares. 49,066 were accumulated by Federated Invsts Pa. Ny State Teachers Retirement Systems has 0% invested in Care.com, Inc. (NYSE:CRCM). Strs Ohio has 66,289 shares. Jasper Ridge Prtnrs LP accumulated 13,115 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Blackrock Incorporated holds 0% or 4.07M shares in its portfolio. Penbrook Management Llc stated it has 1.52% of its portfolio in Care.com, Inc. (NYSE:CRCM). Arizona State Retirement Sys stated it has 0.01% in Care.com, Inc. (NYSE:CRCM). Tiaa Cref Investment Limited Liability owns 258,367 shares. First Quadrant Lp Ca invested in 0.04% or 24,143 shares. Glenmede Tru Na has 417 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Panagora Asset Management Inc invested in 243,464 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Geode Cap Management Ltd Liability Corp stated it has 339,868 shares.