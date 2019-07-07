Portolan Capital Management Trimmed Its Carbonite (CARB) Holding; Rite Aid (RAD)’s Sentiment Is 0.61

Portolan Capital Management Llc decreased Carbonite Inc. (CARB) stake by 58.88% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Portolan Capital Management Llc sold 1.07 million shares as Carbonite Inc. (CARB)’s stock declined 4.67%. The Portolan Capital Management Llc holds 747,958 shares with $18.56M value, down from 1.82M last quarter. Carbonite Inc. now has $879.09M valuation. It closed at $25.52 lastly. It is down 30.72% since July 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 35.15% the S&P500. Some Historical CARB News: 17/05/2018 – Carbonite Presenting at Conference May 30; 07/05/2018 – Carbonite 1Q EPS 40c; 07/05/2018 – Carbonite Had Seen 2018 Rev $294M-$304M; 06/03/2018 – FTC: 20180818: Carbonite, Inc.; Dell Technologies Inc; 07/05/2018 – CARBONITE INC CARB.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $1.49, REV VIEW $307.9 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 06/03/2018 Carbonite Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By JMP for Mar. 13; 15/05/2018 – Crosslink Capital Inc. Exits Position in Carbonite; 07/05/2018 – Carbonite Sees 2Q Adj Rev $78M-$80M; 15/05/2018 – Carbonite Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 07/05/2018 – CARBONITE INC SEES FULL YEAR 2018 NON-GAAP REVENUE $302.5 – $312.5 MLN

Rite Aid Corp (RAD) investors sentiment decreased to 0.61 in 2019 Q1. It’s down -0.11, from 0.72 in 2018Q4. The ratio turned negative, as 60 hedge funds increased and started new holdings, while 98 reduced and sold stakes in Rite Aid Corp. The hedge funds in our database now have: 504.20 million shares, up from 479.16 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of hedge funds holding Rite Aid Corp in top ten holdings decreased from 1 to 0 for a decrease of 1. Sold All: 41 Reduced: 57 Increased: 43 New Position: 17.

Highfields Capital Management Lp holds 2.66% of its portfolio in Rite Aid Corporation for 30.53 million shares. Cumberland Advisors Inc owns 923,000 shares or 0.2% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta As Represented By Alberta Investment Management Corp has 0.15% invested in the company for 25.06 million shares. The Georgia-based Investors Asset Management Of Georgia Inc Ga Adv has invested 0.13% in the stock. Private Management Group Inc, a California-based fund reported 3.88 million shares.

Rite Aid Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates a chain of retail drugstores in the United States. The company has market cap of $490.38 million. The firm operates through Retail Pharmacy and Pharmacy Services divisions. It currently has negative earnings. The Retail Pharmacy segment sells prescription drugs; and a range of other merchandise, such as over-the-counter medications, health and beauty aids, personal care items, cosmetics, household items, food and beverages, greeting cards, seasonal merchandise, and other everyday and convenience products.

Since January 7, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 22 insider sales for $2.06 million activity. The insider FOLGER ANTHONY sold 1,924 shares worth $46,330. Mellinger Paul S. sold $138,730 worth of stock. Guadagno Norman had sold 4,293 shares worth $104,911 on Monday, February 11. Another trade for 21,511 shares valued at $531,322 was sold by ALI MOHAMAD. HUDSON CASSANDRA sold 2,053 shares worth $59,085. 1,113 shares valued at $28,459 were sold by SHEER DANIELLE on Wednesday, February 13. 1,437 shares valued at $41,357 were sold by Beeler Robert L on Monday, February 4.

Among 2 analysts covering Carbonite (NASDAQ:CARB), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Carbonite had 5 analyst reports since January 9, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Carbonite, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARB) has “Overweight” rating given on Wednesday, January 9 by Barclays Capital. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded the stock to “Hold” rating in Friday, February 8 report.

Analysts await Carbonite, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARB) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $0.36 earnings per share, up 9.09% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.33 per share. CARB’s profit will be $12.40M for 17.72 P/E if the $0.36 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.35 actual earnings per share reported by Carbonite, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.86% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.18, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 18 investors sold CARB shares while 40 reduced holdings. 27 funds opened positions while 47 raised stakes. 31.24 million shares or 5.28% less from 32.99 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ameritas Invest Ptnrs holds 0% in Carbonite, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARB) or 2,527 shares. 139,717 are owned by Goldman Sachs Group Incorporated. Campbell Co Invest Adviser Limited Liability Corp holds 0.24% or 19,689 shares. Mackay Shields Limited Liability Com accumulated 31,300 shares. Amer Century holds 0% of its portfolio in Carbonite, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARB) for 147,170 shares. King Luther Capital invested in 113,105 shares. Rk Lc holds 2.11% or 295,000 shares. Aperio Group Inc Ltd Liability holds 26,214 shares. First Tru Limited Partnership holds 0% or 14,642 shares. Ameriprise Fincl Incorporated owns 327,288 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Aviance Mgmt Lc owns 50 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Penn Capital Mgmt Inc accumulated 0.6% or 227,482 shares. Gsa Capital Prtnrs Llp has 12,752 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Fincl Bank Of Ny Mellon holds 503,001 shares. Moreover, Scout Invests Incorporated has 0.09% invested in Carbonite, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARB) for 185,338 shares.