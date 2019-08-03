Portolan Capital Management Trimmed Its Boingo Wireless (WIFI) Holding; MVC Capital (MVC) Has 0.67 Sentiment

MVC Capital Inc (MVC) investors sentiment decreased to 0.67 in 2019 Q1. It’s down -0.24, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. The ratio is negative, as 8 investment managers increased or opened new positions, while 12 decreased and sold their equity positions in MVC Capital Inc. The investment managers in our database now hold: 7.36 million shares, up from 6.00 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment managers holding MVC Capital Inc in top ten positions was flat from 2 to 2 for the same number . Sold All: 2 Reduced: 10 Increased: 2 New Position: 6.

Portolan Capital Management Llc decreased Boingo Wireless Inc. (WIFI) stake by 42.11% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Portolan Capital Management Llc sold 135,976 shares as Boingo Wireless Inc. (WIFI)’s stock declined 33.77%. The Portolan Capital Management Llc holds 186,957 shares with $4.35M value, down from 322,933 last quarter. Boingo Wireless Inc. now has $580.61 million valuation. The stock decreased 7.11% or $1.01 during the last trading session, reaching $13.2. About 1.75 million shares traded or 167.60% up from the average. Boingo Wireless, Inc. (NASDAQ:WIFI) has declined 32.80% since August 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 32.80% the S&P500. Some Historical WIFI News: 03/05/2018 – BOINGO WIRELESS INC WIFI.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $227 MLN TO $234 MLN; 03/05/2018 – BOINGO WIRELESS INC WIFI.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $-0.45, REV VIEW $231.9 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 03/05/2018 – Boingo Wireless Sees 2Q Rev $54M-$58M; 15/05/2018 – Daruma Capital Management Buys 4.5% Position in Boingo Wireless; 19/04/2018 DJ Boingo Wireless Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WIFI); 03/05/2018 – Boingo Wireless 1Q Loss/Shr 8c; 03/05/2018 – Boingo Wireless Sees 2Q Loss/Shr 10c-Loss 17c; 02/05/2018 – Boingo Wireless Announces Participation at Upcoming May Investor Conferences; 16/05/2018 – Boingo Wireless Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 03/05/2018 – BOINGO WIRELESS INC WIFI.O – REITERATING GUIDANCE FOR FULL YEAR ENDING DECEMBER 31, 2018

Wynnefield Capital Inc holds 6.52% of its portfolio in MVC Capital, Inc. for 1.51 million shares. West Family Investments Inc. owns 1.22 million shares or 2.77% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Bulldog Investors Llc has 0.98% invested in the company for 242,311 shares. The Florida-based Cooperman Leon G has invested 0.92% in the stock. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc., a Minnesota-based fund reported 793,405 shares.

Since January 1, 0001, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $127,718 activity.

MVC Capital, Inc. is a business development firm specializing in equity, acquisition financing, mezzanine financing, management buyouts, leveraged buildups, corporate partnerships, PIPE transactions, going private transactions, private firm recapitalizations, operational turnarounds, and growth and expansion capital transaction financing. The company has market cap of $164.84 million. The firm seeks to invest in mature, small, and middle-market companies. It has a 35.23 P/E ratio. It seeks to invest in companies in the consumer products, business services, industrial manufacturing and services, automotive retailing, energy, food and food service, financial services, insurance, industrial distribution and value-added distribution, medical devices and equipment, specialty chemicals, and security sectors.

The stock increased 0.22% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $9.3. About 3,840 shares traded. MVC Capital, Inc. (MVC) has risen 1.59% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.59% the S&P500. Some Historical MVC News: 26/04/2018 – NJ Assembly Dems: Monday – Assembly Budget Committee to Consider Transportation, NJ Transit & MVC Spending; 27/04/2018 – West Family Investments, Inc., Affiliates Report Stake In MVC Capital; 27/04/2018 – WEST FAMILY INVESTMENTS SAYS MAY HOLD DISCUSSIONS WITH MVC CAPITAL BOARD TO ADDRESS VIEWS ON LIMITING FUTURE INVESTMENT ACTIVITIES OF MVC CAPITAL; 13/04/2018 – MVC Capital Declares Second Quarter 2018 Dividend; 27/04/2018 – West Family Investments Reports 6.4% Stake in MVC Capital; 15/05/2018 – WYNNEFIELD CAPITAL REDUCED DLHC, CLAR, BIOS, MVC, NEPT IN 1Q; 27/04/2018 – West Family Investments May Hold Talks With MVC Capital on Issues Including Strategy, Use of Cash, Asset Sales, Board Changes and Potential Liquidation; 27/04/2018 – WEST FAMILY INVESTMENTS, INC. REPORTS 6.4 PCT STAKE IN MVC CAPITAL INC AS OF APRIL 18 – SEC FILING; 27/04/2018 – WEST FAMILY INVESTMENTS SAYS MAY HOLD DISCUSSIONS WITH MVC CAPITAL BOARD TO ADDRESS VIEWS ON LIQUIDATION OF MVC CAPITAL; 27/04/2018 – WEST FAMILY INVESTMENTS SAYS MAY HOLD DISCUSSIONS WITH MANAGEMENT OF MVC CAPITAL TO ADDRESS USE OF AVAILABLE CASH

Portolan Capital Management Llc increased Aaron’s Inc. (NYSE:AAN) stake by 25,533 shares to 622,113 valued at $32.72M in 2019Q1. It also upped Ardmore Shipping Corporation (NYSE:ASC) stake by 440,127 shares and now owns 641,710 shares. Tuesday Morning Corporation (NASDAQ:TUES) was raised too.

Among 3 analysts covering Boingo Wireless Inc (NASDAQ:WIFI), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Boingo Wireless Inc had 4 analyst reports since February 28, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Credit Suisse on Thursday, February 28 with “Outperform”. The stock has “Buy” rating by Oppenheimer on Thursday, February 28. On Thursday, February 28 the stock rating was maintained by Craig Hallum with “Buy”.

