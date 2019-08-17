Portolan Capital Management Raised Liveperson (LPSN) Stake by $16.06 Million; Shares Rose; Investec Asset Management LTD Lowered Holding in Goldman Sachs Group Inc/The (GS) by $8.05 Million

Investec Asset Management Ltd decreased its stake in Goldman Sachs Group Inc/The (GS) by 7.26% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Investec Asset Management Ltd sold 42,123 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.52% . The institutional investor held 537,844 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $103.26M, down from 579,967 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Investec Asset Management Ltd who had been investing in Goldman Sachs Group Inc/The for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $71.70B market cap company. The stock increased 1.65% or $3.24 during the last trading session, reaching $199.42. About 1.88M shares traded. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) has declined 7.88% since August 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.88% the S&P500. Some Historical GS News: 08/05/2018 – MEDIA-Goldman Sachs backs UK-based digital mortgage broker Trussle – Sky News; 07/03/2018 – ADVENT EXPECTED TO LAUNCH SALE OF AMMERAAL BELTECH AROUND LATE MARCH; 04/05/2018 – Goldman Sachs Holders Reject Shareholder Proposal Regarding Amendments to Proxy Access; 07/03/2018 – ALTRA INDUSTRIAL MOTION – RECEIVED ABOUT $2.0 BLN OF COMMITTED FINANCING FROM GOLDMAN SACHS BANK USA; 15/03/2018 – GOLDMAN’S YOUNAN SEES UNPRECEDENTED CHANGE IN SAUDI ARABIA; 19/03/2018 – Patient Access Solutions Inc. Retains New Traditional IR Firm; 28/03/2018 – PING AN IS SAID TO PICK GOLDMAN, JPMORGAN, CCB FOR UNIT’S IPO; 14/05/2018 – Goldman Sachs eyes Germany for expansion of Marcus; 01/05/2018 – Bank of America, Goldman Clash on Aussie as Rate Views Diverge; 17/05/2018 – Tesla may require as much as $10 billion in additional capital by 2020 to fund the company’s operations, according to Goldman Sachs

Portolan Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Liveperson Inc. (LPSN) by 313.45% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Portolan Capital Management Llc bought 553,701 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.40% . The hedge fund held 730,351 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $21.20 million, up from 176,650 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Portolan Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Liveperson Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.49 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.44% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $38.41. About 581,237 shares traded. LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN) has risen 44.30% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 44.30% the S&P500. Some Historical LPSN News: 03/05/2018 – LivePerson Sees 2018 Rev $239M-$243M; 03/05/2018 – LivePerson Sees 2Q Loss/Shr 13c-Loss 11c; 03/05/2018 – LivePerson Raises Midpoint of 2018 Rev and Profit Guidance Ranges; 03/05/2018 – LivePerson Had Seen 2018 Adj EPS 7c-10c; 03/05/2018 – LIVEPERSON INC SEES FULL YEAR 2018 DILUTED ADJUSTED NET INCOME PER SHARE $0.11 – $0.15; 20/04/2018 – DJ LivePerson Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (LPSN); 22/03/2018 – LivePerson and Liberty Global partner to transform customer engagement and care for the conversational era; 03/05/2018 – LivePerson Sees 2Q Adj EPS 0c-Adj EPS 1c; 03/05/2018 – LivePerson 1Q Rev $58.2M; 03/05/2018 – LIVEPERSON INC – 2018 REVENUE GUIDANCE RANGE IS NOW $239 MLN TO $243 MLN

More notable recent LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “35 Technology Stocks Moving In Thursday’s After-Market Session – Benzinga” on August 09, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “KeyBanc: LivePerson Poised For Revenue Reacceleration, Margin Expansion – Benzinga” published on July 12, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “LivePerson Clicks With Record Results – Nasdaq” on August 01, 2019. More interesting news about LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Why LivePerson Stock Tanked Today – Yahoo Finance” published on August 05, 2019 as well as Streetinsider.com‘s news article titled: “LivePerson to Participate at Investor Conferences – StreetInsider.com” with publication date: August 02, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 2 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.50, from 1.5 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 10 investors sold LPSN shares while 46 reduced holdings. 47 funds opened positions while 65 raised stakes. 53.59 million shares or 7.53% more from 49.83 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Prelude Cap Ltd, New York-based fund reported 1,585 shares. Granite Ptnrs Ltd Liability Co has invested 0.77% in LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN). Roanoke Asset Mgmt Ny holds 0.79% or 58,800 shares. 34 are owned by Cornerstone Advisors. Rice Hall James Associates Limited Company has invested 0.06% in LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN). Citadel Advsr Llc invested in 88,101 shares. Gsa Cap Llp holds 7,573 shares. One Trading Limited Partnership has invested 0% in LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN). Ameriprise Financial Incorporated stated it has 0% of its portfolio in LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN). Eam Investors Lc reported 56,424 shares or 0.4% of all its holdings. Moreover, Los Angeles Mngmt & Equity Rech Inc has 0% invested in LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN). Charles Schwab Invest Inc holds 337,397 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Ny State Common Retirement Fund holds 491,888 shares. 87,981 were accumulated by Putnam Invs Ltd Liability. Moreover, Stone Ridge Asset Mgmt Limited Company has 0.01% invested in LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN).

Portolan Capital Management Llc, which manages about $535.17M and $972.04M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Stamps.Com Inc. (NASDAQ:STMP) by 89,587 shares to 4,966 shares, valued at $404,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Everbridge Inc. by 17,406 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 14,030 shares, and cut its stake in Farmers Brothers Co. (NASDAQ:FARM).

Analysts await The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $5.54 earnings per share, down 11.78% or $0.74 from last year’s $6.28 per share. GS’s profit will be $1.99 billion for 9.00 P/E if the $5.54 EPS becomes a reality. After $5.81 actual earnings per share reported by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.65% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “With Apple Card, Is Goldman Sachs No Longer Exclusively For The Rich And Famous? – Benzinga” on August 09, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Goldman investment management arm sees one more rate cut this year – Seeking Alpha” published on August 16, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “US Indexes Close Lower Monday With Concerns Over China – Yahoo Finance” on August 12, 2019. More interesting news about The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “JPMorgan Chase: Boring Is Good – Seeking Alpha” published on July 19, 2019 as well as Schaeffersresearch.com‘s news article titled: “Analyst Identifies Bank Stocks That Could Benefit From Rate Cuts – Schaeffers Research” with publication date: July 26, 2019.