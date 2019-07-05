Portolan Capital Management Position In Qad (QADA) Was Boosted; Kdi Capital Partners Upped Its Stake in Pool (POOL) by $563,996 as Market Value Rose

Portolan Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Qad Inc. (QADA) by 4.01% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Portolan Capital Management Llc bought 13,749 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.85% with the market. The hedge fund held 356,420 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.35M, up from 342,671 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Portolan Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Qad Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $798.76 million market cap company. The stock increased 1.21% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $42.5. About 25,884 shares traded. QAD Inc. (NASDAQ:QADA) has risen 2.79% since July 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 1.64% the S&P500. Some Historical QADA News: 08/05/2018 – QAD Welcomes Customers and Partners to QAD Explore 2018 in Dallas; 21/03/2018 – QAD INC QTRLY LOSS PER CLASS A SHARE $0.28; 21/03/2018 – QAD INC QTRLY LOSS PER CLASS B SHARE $0.23; 04/04/2018 – QAD Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 09/05/2018 – QAD Announces Customer Award Winners at QAD Explore 2018; 11/04/2018 – QAD Enhances QAD Cloud ERP and Updates Solutions; 30/05/2018 – QAD Inc. 1Q EPS 7c; 30/05/2018 – QAD INC – QTRLY SUBSCRIPTION REVENUE INCREASED 40 PCT, NOW ACCOUNTS FOR ONE-QUARTER OF TOTAL REVENUE; 12/04/2018 – Precision Software Joins the Blockchain in Transport Alliance; 11/04/2018 – QAD Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend Of $0.072 Per Class A Share And $0.06 Per Class B Share

Kdi Capital Partners Llc increased its stake in Pool Corporation (POOL) by 9.34% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kdi Capital Partners Llc bought 3,439 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.38% with the market. The hedge fund held 40,271 shares of the industrial specialties company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.64 million, up from 36,832 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kdi Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Pool Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.69B market cap company. The stock increased 1.83% or $3.48 during the last trading session, reaching $193.33. About 85,685 shares traded. Pool Corporation (NASDAQ:POOL) has risen 22.25% since July 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.82% the S&P500. Some Historical POOL News: 19/04/2018 – Pool Corp 1Q Net $31.3M; 21/04/2018 – DJ Pool Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (POOL); 15/05/2018 – United Aqua Group, one of the nation’s largest organizations dedicated to the professional pool construction, service and retail industry, announces that POOLCORP® is no longer the preferred distributor for its swimming pool products or building…; 30/05/2018 – Pool Corp Presenting at KeyCorp Conference Tomorrow; 03/05/2018 – POOL CORP – BOARD AUTHORIZED ADDITIONAL $200.0 MLN UNDER EXISTING SHARE REPURCHASE PROGRAM; 30/05/2018 – Pool Corporation to Participate in Deutsche Bank’s Global Industrials & Materials Summit; 15/05/2018 – Capital World Investors Buys New 1% Position in Pool Corp; 19/04/2018 – POOL CORP POOL.O SEES FY 2018 SHR $5.45 TO $5.70; 03/05/2018 – POOL REPORTS ADDED AUTHORIZATION UNDER SHARE BUYBACK PROGRAM,; 03/05/2018 – POOL CORP POOL.O SETS QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.45/SHR

Portolan Capital Management Llc, which manages about $535.17M and $972.04M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Unisys Corporation (NYSE:UIS) by 1.55 million shares to 581,343 shares, valued at $6.78M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Godaddy Inc. by 14,781 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 324,564 shares, and cut its stake in Match Group Inc..

Investors sentiment increased to 1.18 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.20, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 18 investors sold POOL shares while 94 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 90 raised stakes. 34.61 million shares or 6.43% less from 36.99 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Congress Asset Commerce Ma holds 1.42% of its portfolio in Pool Corporation (NASDAQ:POOL) for 656,889 shares. The Delaware-based Dupont Capital Management has invested 0.01% in Pool Corporation (NASDAQ:POOL). Alliancebernstein Ltd Partnership invested in 384,034 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Driehaus Mngmt Lc reported 0.09% in Pool Corporation (NASDAQ:POOL). Clough Prtnrs LP invested in 0.05% or 3,400 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System has 44,948 shares. Commonwealth State Bank Of Aus accumulated 1,600 shares. Smithfield Communications holds 0% or 30 shares in its portfolio. Guggenheim Capital Limited Liability Corp accumulated 0.01% or 8,219 shares. Moreover, Credit Suisse Ag has 0.01% invested in Pool Corporation (NASDAQ:POOL). Automobile Association holds 0% or 6,188 shares. Paloma Partners invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Pool Corporation (NASDAQ:POOL). Int stated it has 147,000 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale owns 0.1% invested in Pool Corporation (NASDAQ:POOL) for 108,060 shares. Sei Invests holds 88,378 shares.