Portolan Capital Management Position In 2U (TWOU) Was Has Boosted; Ward Ferry Management LTD Increases Position in Noah Hldgs LTD (NOAH)

Portolan Capital Management Llc increased its stake in 2U Inc. (TWOU) by 33.38% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Portolan Capital Management Llc bought 57,742 shares as the company’s stock declined 78.48% . The hedge fund held 230,729 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.35M, up from 172,987 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Portolan Capital Management Llc who had been investing in 2U Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $837.06M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.22% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $13.4. About 1.13 million shares traded. 2U, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWOU) has declined 83.03% since August 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 83.03% the S&P500. Some Historical TWOU News: 29/05/2018 – AIC Announces New 2U Dual Controller All-Flash NVMe JBOF Appliance With Broadcom’s BCM58800 NetXtreme Storage SoC; 02/04/2018 – Pepperdine Law’s Straus Institute for Dispute Resolution Will Offer its Number-One Ranked Master of Dispute Resolution in New,; 30/04/2018 – Fidelity Magellan Adds 2U, Exits CVS, Cuts Walmart; 26/04/2018 – Baylor University and 2U, Inc. Partner for the First Time on Three Online Graduate Programs; 03/05/2018 – 2U INC TWOU.O – SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $406.6 MLN- $410.6 MLN; 21/05/2018 – 2U: Chernis Has Stepped Down From Board to Take on COO Role; 21/05/2018 – 2U INC – CHERNIS HAS STEPPED DOWN FROM 2U’S BOARD IN ORDER TO TAKE ON HIS NEW ROLE AS 2U COO; 11/04/2018 – 2U: David Sutphen Will Become Chief Strategy and Engagement Officer; 01/05/2018 – The Harvard Business Analytics Program Welcomes its Inaugural Class; 21/05/2018 – MARK CHERNIS JOINS 2U, AS COO

Ward Ferry Management Ltd increased its stake in Noah Hldgs Ltd (NOAH) by 10.08% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ward Ferry Management Ltd bought 266,700 shares as the company’s stock declined 40.07% . The institutional investor held 2.91M shares of the investment managers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $141.10 million, up from 2.65M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ward Ferry Management Ltd who had been investing in Noah Hldgs Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.81B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.72% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $30.15. About 232,156 shares traded. Noah Holdings Limited (NYSE:NOAH) has declined 37.23% since August 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 37.23% the S&P500. Some Historical NOAH News: 29/05/2018 – HONG KONG SFC REPRIMANDS, FINES NOAH HOLDINGS (HONG KONG); 29/05/2018 – Noah Holdings Ltd. 1Q Adj EPS 68c; 06/03/2018 Noah Holdings Ltd. 4Q Rev $111M; 06/03/2018 – Noah Holdings Ltd. 4Q EPS 42c; 22/03/2018 – Noah Holdings’ Lam Is Taking Long View on China (Video); 30/04/2018 – Noah Holdings Limited Files FY2017 Annual Report On Form 20-F; 29/05/2018 – Noah Holdings Ltd. 1Q Rev $132.5M; 10/04/2018 – NOAH HOLDINGS LTD NOAH.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $58 FROM $52; 15/05/2018 – Noah Holdings Limited to Announce First Quarter 2018 Financial Result on Tuesday, May 29, 2018; 29/05/2018 – Noah Holdings Ltd. 1Q EPS 71c

More notable recent Noah Holdings Limited (NYSE:NOAH) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Noah Holdings: Good Target For Long-Term Growth – Seeking Alpha” on May 22, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “TransDigm Group Incorporated (TDG) CEO Kevin Stein on Q3 2019 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” published on August 06, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “On Deck Capital, Inc. (ONDK) CEO Noah Breslow on Q2 2019 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” on July 29, 2019. More interesting news about Noah Holdings Limited (NYSE:NOAH) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Noah Holdings: Camsing’s Fraud Poses Concerns On Risk Control – Seeking Alpha” published on July 29, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Noah Holdings Limited (NOAH) Q1 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 17, 2019.

More notable recent 2U, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWOU) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Investor Alert: Kaplan Fox Investigates 2U, Inc. (Nasdaq: TWOU) – Yahoo Finance” on July 31, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “2U: This Education Play Does Not Look Like A Wise Investment – Seeking Alpha” published on August 05, 2019, Marketwatch.com published: “2U shares plunge more than 50% after earnings show ‘a breaking of the company’s model’ – MarketWatch” on July 31, 2019. More interesting news about 2U, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWOU) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “2U Inc (TWOU) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” published on July 31, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Why Advanced Micro Devices, 2U, and Zendesk Slumped Today – Motley Fool” with publication date: July 31, 2019.

Portolan Capital Management Llc, which manages about $535.17M and $972.04 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Rapid7 Inc. by 167,106 shares to 240,936 shares, valued at $12.19M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in On Deck Capital Inc. by 949,482 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.93M shares, and cut its stake in Nutanix Inc..