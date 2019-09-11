Portolan Capital Management Maintains Stake in Realpage (RP); As Telenav (TNAV) Shares Rose, Nokomis Capital Upped by $1.79 Million Its Position

Portolan Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Realpage Inc. (RP) by 67.21% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Portolan Capital Management Llc bought 49,346 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.59% . The hedge fund held 122,764 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.45M, up from 73,418 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Portolan Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Realpage Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.82 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.18% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $61.75. About 23,520 shares traded. RealPage, Inc. (NASDAQ:RP) has risen 14.85% since September 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.85% the S&P500. Some Historical RP News: 17/04/2018 – Single Family Housing Leader HomeRiver Group Selects RealPage’s Propertyware Platform; 04/05/2018 – REALPAGE INC RP.O : BENCHMARK RAISES TARGET PRICE BY $5 TO $64; 03/05/2018 – REALPAGE INC RP.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $1.44, REV VIEW $844.3 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S

Nokomis Capital Llc increased its stake in Telenav Inc (TNAV) by 6.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nokomis Capital Llc bought 298,455 shares as the company’s stock rose 56.13% . The hedge fund held 4.79 million shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $29.10 million, up from 4.50M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nokomis Capital Llc who had been investing in Telenav Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $536.38M market cap company. The stock increased 0.34% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $5.3. About 152,307 shares traded. Telenav, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNAV) has risen 76.26% since September 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 76.26% the S&P500. Some Historical TNAV News: 03/05/2018 – Thinknear Launches Geolink, the First Self-Serve Mobile Advertising Platform to Include Location Score Technology; 03/05/2018 – TeleNav Sees 4Q Billings $55M-$58M; 20/04/2018 – DJ TeleNav Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TNAV); 03/05/2018 – TELENAV INC – FOR QUARTER ENDING JUNE 30, 2018 BILLINGS ARE EXPECTED TO BE $55 TO $58 MLN; 03/05/2018 – TeleNav 3Q Loss $30.8M; 03/05/2018 – TELENAV INC TNAV.O – QTRLY SHR LOSS $0.69; 27/03/2018 CARBLOCK ANNOUNCES FORMATION OF ADVISORY BOARD — APPOINTMENT OF MEMBERS; 03/05/2018 – TeleNav 3Q Loss/Shr 69c; 03/05/2018 – TeleNav Sees 4Q Loss $29M-Loss $31M

Investors sentiment increased to 2.3 in 2019 Q1. Its up 1.17, from 1.13 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 6 investors sold TNAV shares while 14 reduced holdings. 24 funds opened positions while 22 raised stakes. 18.26 million shares or 3.88% more from 17.58 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tower Lc (Trc) reported 0% of its portfolio in Telenav, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNAV). Rhumbline Advisers owns 40,809 shares. Tiaa Cref Investment Mgmt Lc owns 65,431 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. France-based Axa has invested 0% in Telenav, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNAV). Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited Com has invested 0% of its portfolio in Telenav, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNAV). Employees Retirement System Of Ohio reported 10,420 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Vanguard Gp has 1.77M shares. Arrowstreet Cap Partnership has 0% invested in Telenav, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNAV). Optimum Advisors holds 0.01% or 5,000 shares. Morgan Stanley holds 0% of its portfolio in Telenav, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNAV) for 139,576 shares. Moreover, Manufacturers Life Insurance The has 0% invested in Telenav, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNAV). Lyon Street Lc has invested 2.84% in Telenav, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNAV). The Tennessee-based B Riley Wealth has invested 0.03% in Telenav, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNAV). Jacobs Levy Equity Mgmt holds 124,952 shares. Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership stated it has 25,300 shares.

Since March 19, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 4 selling transactions for $41.59 million activity.