Portolan Capital Management Lowered Stake in Unisys (UIS) by $17.02 Million; Cemex Sab De Cv (CX) Market Valuation Declined While Camelot Portfolios Boosted by $2.56 Million Its Holding

Portolan Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Unisys Corporation (UIS) by 72.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Portolan Capital Management Llc sold 1.55M shares as the company’s stock rose 10.82% . The hedge fund held 581,343 shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.78 million, down from 2.13M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Portolan Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Unisys Corporation for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $421.27M market cap company. The stock increased 0.93% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $8.14. About 487,973 shares traded. Unisys Corporation (NYSE:UIS) has declined 2.44% since August 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.44% the S&P500. Some Historical UIS News: 09/05/2018 – NIHON UNISYS 8056.T 2017/18 GROUP NET PROFIT 11.95 BLN YEN (+16.4 %), 2018/19 FORECAST PROFIT 12.50 BLN YEN (+4.6 %); 12/04/2018 – S&P REVISES UNISYS CORP. TO RATING ‘B-‘ FROM ‘B’; 13/03/2018 – Unisys Names Regina Paolillo to Bd of Directors; 17/04/2018 – Latest Release of Unisys Stealth® Security Software Extends Microsegmentation Protection for Data Centers, Clouds and Mobile D; 01/05/2018 – UNISYS 1Q ADJ EPS 19C, EST. 20C; 01/05/2018 – UNISYS 1Q REV. $708.4M, EST. $651.3M; 29/05/2018 – UNISYS SOFTWARES AND HOLDING INDUSTRIES LTD UISY.BO – MARCH QTR REVENUE FROM OPS 1.48 BLN RUPEES VS 1.23 BLN RUPEES YR AGO; 01/05/2018 – Unisys Backs 2018 Adj Rev $2.7B-$2.825B; 13/04/2018 – Unisys Announces Winners of Ninth Annual Cloud 20/20™ Contest; 09/05/2018 – NIHON UNISYS 8056.T 2017/18 GROUP RECURRING PROFIT 16.09 BLN YEN (+16.2 %), 2018/19 FORECAST PROFIT 17.80 BLN YEN (+10.6 %)

Camelot Portfolios Llc increased its stake in Cemex Sab De Cv (CX) by 18261.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Camelot Portfolios Llc bought 639,157 shares as the company’s stock declined 22.27% . The institutional investor held 642,657 shares of the building materials company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.98 million, up from 3,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Camelot Portfolios Llc who had been investing in Cemex Sab De Cv for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.48B market cap company. The stock increased 0.53% or $0.0158 during the last trading session, reaching $2.9858. About 1.79 million shares traded. CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX) has declined 52.72% since August 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 52.72% the S&P500. Some Historical CX News: 15/03/2018 – CEMEX CEO: TIMING OF BUYBACK PROGRAM TO DEPEND ON MKT CONDITION; 09/05/2018 – Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP Announces a Securities Case Has Been Filed on Behalf of Purchasers of Cemex, S.A.B. de C.V; 05/04/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Announces a Class Action Filed on Behalf of CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff Deadline; 09/04/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Notifies Investors of a Class Action Filed on Behalf of CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of May 15, 2018; 20/03/2018 – Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Continues Investigation on Behalf of CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. Investors (CX); 09/03/2018 – CEMEX to Host Its Annual CEMEX Day on March 15, 2018; 22/03/2018 – CEMEX DECIDES NOT TO PURSUE CAPITAL BOOST PROPOSAL AS PREVIOUSL; 05/04/2018 – Hagens Berman Alerts Cemex, S.A.B. de C.V. Investors to the May 15, 2018 Lead Plaintiff Deadline in the Pending Securities Class Action; 12/03/2018 – CEMEX Becomes First Company to Operate Cement Plants by Remote Control; 15/03/2018 – CEMEX LATAM SEES MID-TERM INVESTMENT PIPELINE OF $22B: MUGUIRO

More recent CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Cemex SAB de CV (CX) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” on June 25, 2019. Also Nasdaq.com published the news titled: “3 Infrastructure Stocks to Ground Your Trading – Nasdaq” on August 02, 2019. Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “7 Stocks Under $7 to Invest in Now – Investorplace.com” with publication date: August 09, 2019 was also an interesting one.

Camelot Portfolios Llc, which manages about $349.26M and $239.61M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Invesco Exchange Traded Fd T by 32,795 shares to 34,687 shares, valued at $397,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Annaly Cap Mgmt Inc (NYSE:NLY) by 49,755 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 88,620 shares, and cut its stake in Kayne Anderson Mdstm Energy (KMF).

More notable recent Unisys Corporation (NYSE:UIS) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Friday – Benzinga” on August 16, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Unisys Corp (UIS) Q1 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” published on May 03, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “8 Stocks Moving In Tuesday’s After-Hours Session – Benzinga” on July 30, 2019. More interesting news about Unisys Corporation (NYSE:UIS) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “Unisys Establishes Mark L. Cohn Research Fund to Honor the Memory of Veteran Unisys Federal Chief Technology Officer – PRNewswire” published on July 26, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Why Shares of Unisys Are Surging Today – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 31, 2019.