Portolan Capital Management Lowered Its Tuesday Morning (TUES) Holding; EXXE GROUP ORDINARY SHARES (AXXA) Shorts Raised By 34.02%

Portolan Capital Management Llc decreased Tuesday Morning Corporation (TUES) stake by 79.58% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Portolan Capital Management Llc sold 1.46M shares as Tuesday Morning Corporation (TUES)’s stock declined 26.46%. The Portolan Capital Management Llc holds 374,272 shares with $633,000 value, down from 1.83M last quarter. Tuesday Morning Corporation now has $73.70 million valuation. The stock decreased 2.47% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $1.58. About 144,350 shares traded. Tuesday Morning Corporation (NASDAQ:TUES) has declined 44.41% since September 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 44.41% the S&P500. Some Historical TUES News: 03/05/2018 – Tuesday Morning 3Q Loss/Shr 18c; 14/05/2018 – Royce & Associates Buys New 1.1% Position in Tuesday Morning; 03/05/2018 – TUESDAY MORNING CORP – EXPECTS A FISCAL 2018 COMPARABLE STORE SALES INCREASE OF 3% – 4%; 03/05/2018 – Tuesday Morning Sees FY18 Comparable Store Sales up 3%-4%; 19/04/2018 DJ Tuesday Morning Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TUES); 03/05/2018 – Tuesday Morning Sees FY18 Capital Expenditures Approximately $23M-$26M; 03/05/2018 – Tuesday Morning Sees ‘Significant Projected Ebitda Improvement’ in 4Q, FY18

EXXE GROUP INC ORDINARY SHARES (OTCMKTS:AXXA) had an increase of 34.02% in short interest. AXXA’s SI was 32,300 shares in September as released by FINRA. Its up 34.02% from 24,100 shares previously. The stock increased 4.51% or $0.0009 during the last trading session, reaching $0.0214. About 2.89 million shares traded. Exxe Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:AXXA) has 0.00% since September 24, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Portolan Capital Management Llc increased Diamondback Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) stake by 17,326 shares to 131,554 valued at $14.34M in 2019Q2. It also upped Carrols Restaurant Group Inc. (NASDAQ:TAST) stake by 197,537 shares and now owns 1.07 million shares. Kvh Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:KVHI) was raised too.

Since May 9, 2019, it had 7 buys, and 0 insider sales for $679,964 activity. Another trade for 90,000 shares valued at $129,411 was bought by Becker Steven R. GLUCK BARRY S bought 10,000 shares worth $14,234. $112,295 worth of Tuesday Morning Corporation (NASDAQ:TUES) shares were bought by BURMAN TERRY LEE.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.88 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.36, from 1.24 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 7 investors sold TUES shares while 17 reduced holdings. 11 funds opened positions while 10 raised stakes. 26.84 million shares or 5.32% less from 28.35 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. New York-based Boothbay Fund Management Llc has invested 0.05% in Tuesday Morning Corporation (NASDAQ:TUES). Northern Trust Corp holds 0% of its portfolio in Tuesday Morning Corporation (NASDAQ:TUES) for 149,549 shares. Howe And Rusling Incorporated has 375 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Us Bancorp De accumulated 473,169 shares. Charles Schwab Inv Mngmt owns 19,035 shares. Gsa Cap Prns Ltd Liability Partnership invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Tuesday Morning Corporation (NASDAQ:TUES). Geode Capital Mngmt Llc has 360,523 shares. Vanguard Gru holds 0% or 2.45 million shares. Menta Ltd Com holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Tuesday Morning Corporation (NASDAQ:TUES) for 16,495 shares. Federated Pa invested in 0% or 393 shares. State Street Corp has invested 0% in Tuesday Morning Corporation (NASDAQ:TUES). Connor Clark Lunn Investment Mgmt Limited reported 0% stake. Citigroup Incorporated holds 12,050 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Marshall Wace Llp reported 0% in Tuesday Morning Corporation (NASDAQ:TUES). Moreover, Portolan Mgmt Limited has 0.07% invested in Tuesday Morning Corporation (NASDAQ:TUES).

Analysts await Tuesday Morning Corporation (NASDAQ:TUES) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $-0.17 earnings per share, up 5.56% or $0.01 from last year’s $-0.18 per share. After $-0.27 actual earnings per share reported by Tuesday Morning Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -37.04% EPS growth.

More notable recent Tuesday Morning Corporation (NASDAQ:TUES) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Do Institutions Own Tuesday Morning Corporation (NASDAQ:TUES) Shares? – Yahoo Finance” on September 18, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Those Who Purchased Tuesday Morning (NASDAQ:TUES) Shares Five Years Ago Have A 84% Loss To Show For It – Yahoo Finance” published on April 28, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Big Lots (BIG) Stock Gains on Q2 Earnings & Revenue Beat – Nasdaq” on August 30, 2019. More interesting news about Tuesday Morning Corporation (NASDAQ:TUES) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Tuesday Morning (TUES) Reports Q4 Loss, Tops Revenue Estimates – Nasdaq” published on August 22, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is Tuesday Morning Corporation (NASDAQ:TUES) Overpaying Its CEO? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 13, 2019.

Exxe Group Inc. provides software communications solutions for various individuals and businesses. The company has market cap of $8.96 million. The company's solutions include I-driveSALES, a sales generator system; I-driveCONNECTS, an online communication system that delivers voice messages, emails, automated text messages, and faxes; and I-driveMEETINGS, an online system for meetings, online training, online presentations, product demonstrations, and webinars. It currently has negative earnings. It also provides I-driveSTAFF, a front office software for companies in the field of human resources; TelecorpVoIP, a VoIP telephone service; TelecorpSMS, an SMS service system; TelecorpData, a system for data management; and Bytexit, a data management system, which offers data access, providing data sharing and storage over Internet.

More important recent Exxe Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:AXXA) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Exxe Group makes three real estate investment in Central Europe – Seeking Alpha” on June 20, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com published article titled: “Exxe Group acquires a Swiss high-tech storage facility – Seeking Alpha”, Globenewswire.com published: “Exxe Group Announces Substantial Quarterly Revenue and Asset Growth – GlobeNewswire” on August 22, 2019. More interesting news about Exxe Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:AXXA) was released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “OTC Markets Group Announces Lists of Compliance Downgrades and Caveat Emptor Designations for the Month of May – PR Newswire” with publication date: June 06, 2018.