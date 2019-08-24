Portolan Capital Management Lowered Its Position in Primo Water (PRMW) as Shares Declined; Barr E S & Co Has Lowered Its Holding in Exxon Mobil (XOM) as Valuation Declined

Barr E S & Co decreased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM) by 31.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Barr E S & Co sold 51,840 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.48% . The hedge fund held 114,896 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.28 million, down from 166,736 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Barr E S & Co who had been investing in Exxon Mobil Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $285.56B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.99% or $2.08 during the last trading session, reaching $67.49. About 15.18M shares traded or 39.39% up from the average. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 9.03% since August 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.03% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 07/03/2018 – RPT-INSIGHT-Shakes and superstition: Exxon faces backlash in Papua New Guinea; 16/04/2018 – EXXON BILLINGS MONTANA REFINERY MAY FINISH HYDROCRACKER REPAIRS IN 2 WEEKS; 12/04/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-Chevron, Exxon seek ‘small refinery’ waivers from US biofuels law; 14/05/2018 – EXXONMOBIL XOM.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $80 FROM $73; 07/03/2018 – EXXONMOBIL SAYS UP TO 4 WELLS PLANNED IN 2018 – 2019 IN BRAZIL; 16/03/2018 – EXXON MOBIL PARTNERING WITH PAKISTAN FOR ITS THIRD LNG TERMINAL; 07/03/2018 – EXXON CEO:’NO PROBLEM’ SACRIFICING VOLUME FOR EARNINGS, RETURNS; 21/03/2018 – Drillers give tepid response to record U.S. offshore lease sale; 30/05/2018 – EXXON SAYS BUYBACKS WILL DEPEND ON OIL PRICES, CASH BALANCES; 01/05/2018 – EXXON VICE PRESIDENT ERIK OSWALD COMMENT IN HOUSTON SPEECH

Portolan Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Primo Water Corporation (PRMW) by 33.77% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Portolan Capital Management Llc sold 223,448 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.46% . The hedge fund held 438,167 shares of the food distributors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.77M, down from 661,615 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Portolan Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Primo Water Corporation for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $465.48M market cap company. The stock decreased 1.32% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $11.92. About 260,656 shares traded. Primo Water Corporation (NASDAQ:PRMW) has declined 13.78% since August 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.78% the S&P500. Some Historical PRMW News: 02/05/2018 – Primo Water Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 04/04/2018 – USGS: M 1.9 – 31km E of Primo Tapia, B.C., MX; 06/03/2018 – PRIMO WATER CORP PRMW.O SEES FY 2018 SALES $298 MLN TO $302 MLN; 15/03/2018 – SD STANDARD DRILLING PLC SDSD.OL – TRANSACTION OF PURCHASING TWO VESSELS WILL BE COMPLETED ULTIMO MARCH OR PRIMO APRIL 2018; 12/03/2018 – AMEC Introduces the Primo Nanova® System – Company’s First ICP Etch Product for Chipmakers’ most Advanced Memory and Logic Dev; 06/03/2018 – Primo Water 4Q Net $3.03M; 14/05/2018 – Primo Water Announces Proposed Follow-On Public Offering For Up to $65M in Shrs; 03/04/2018 – State University of New York Selects Ex Libris Alma and Primo Solutions for Libraries on 61 Campuses; 13/03/2018 – USGS: M 1.6 – 30km E of Primo Tapia, Mexico; 14/05/2018 – PRIMO WATER CORP – INTENDS TO USE NET PROCEEDS FROM OFFERING TO PAY DOWN EXISTING INDEBTEDNESS

Barr E S & Co, which manages about $978.77M and $965.28M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN) by 21,736 shares to 32,654 shares, valued at $2.95 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Schwab Charles Corp (NYSE:SCHW) by 72,074 shares in the quarter, for a total of 520,744 shares, and has risen its stake in Berkshire Hathaway B (BRKB).

More notable recent Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Exxon Mobil Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on August 01, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Exxon Mobil: Strong Buy – Seeking Alpha” published on April 29, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Exxon Mobil Becomes Attractive Again – Seeking Alpha” on June 04, 2019. More interesting news about Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Have Insiders Been Selling Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) Shares This Year? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 31, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Exxon: Expect Additional Bearishness – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 08, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.92 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.28, from 0.64 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 51 investors sold XOM shares while 747 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 607 raised stakes. 2.24 billion shares or 0.17% more from 2.24 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ccm Advisers Ltd stated it has 0.06% of its portfolio in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Seabridge Advsr Ltd Liability stated it has 5,139 shares. Northeast Inv Mgmt has 1.24% invested in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) for 183,102 shares. New York reported 12,250 shares. Guardian Investment reported 45,673 shares or 3.2% of all its holdings. 3,084 were accumulated by Rothschild Com Asset Management Us. Azimuth Management Limited Liability, Michigan-based fund reported 243,305 shares. Whittier Tru Of Nevada owns 175,239 shares. Renaissance Invest Limited Liability Com holds 0.96% or 29,159 shares in its portfolio. Principal Financial Gru has invested 0.57% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Jefferies Limited Liability owns 77,512 shares. Beaumont Fincl Prtn Ltd Liability Com holds 38,680 shares. Fincl Mngmt Pro Inc holds 0.96% of its portfolio in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) for 29,677 shares. Bb&T Corporation has 689,014 shares. Foundation Res Mgmt Inc holds 7.77% or 458,563 shares.

Since August 8, 2019, it had 5 insider buys, and 0 sales for $45,336 activity. Shares for $11,500 were bought by Mills David J. Battle Emma S. had bought 50 shares worth $580 on Thursday, August 8. Another trade for 1,500 shares valued at $17,171 was made by BRENNER RICHARD A on Friday, August 9.

More notable recent Primo Water Corporation (NASDAQ:PRMW) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “5 Fast-Growing Small-Caps To Watchâ€¦ – Nasdaq” on February 12, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Primo Water Expands Albertsons Companies Partnership Nasdaq:PRMW – GlobeNewswire” published on June 05, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Primo Water Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2017 Financial Results – GlobeNewswire” on March 06, 2018. More interesting news about Primo Water Corporation (NASDAQ:PRMW) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Earnings Preview: Primo Water (PRMW) Q2 Earnings Expected to Decline – Nasdaq” published on July 29, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Primo Water to Announce Results for the Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year Ended December 31, 2018 – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: February 12, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.38 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.38, from 1 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 11 investors sold PRMW shares while 29 reduced holdings. 20 funds opened positions while 35 raised stakes. 27.84 million shares or 8.62% more from 25.63 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. American International Grp Inc reported 21,373 shares stake. Qs Invsts Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 57,600 shares. Trexquant Lp holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Primo Water Corporation (NASDAQ:PRMW) for 14,088 shares. Jpmorgan Chase & holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Primo Water Corporation (NASDAQ:PRMW) for 1.75M shares. Akre Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.47% in Primo Water Corporation (NASDAQ:PRMW) or 2.86M shares. Next Century Growth Investors Lc accumulated 437,338 shares. Deutsche Savings Bank Ag invested in 0% or 63,076 shares. Capital Research Glob Investors has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Primo Water Corporation (NASDAQ:PRMW). Rmb Capital Mgmt Limited Liability reported 10,400 shares. 186,010 were accumulated by White Pine Capital Ltd. Massachusetts-based Portolan Mgmt Llc has invested 0.7% in Primo Water Corporation (NASDAQ:PRMW). Citigroup reported 11,246 shares. Federated Invsts Incorporated Pa invested in 0% or 68 shares. 85,540 are owned by California Pub Employees Retirement Sys. Dorsey Wright & Associate holds 0% in Primo Water Corporation (NASDAQ:PRMW) or 505 shares.

Portolan Capital Management Llc, which manages about $535.17 million and $972.04M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Nomad Foods Ltd. by 119,576 shares to 422,787 shares, valued at $8.65M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Realpage Inc. (NASDAQ:RP) by 49,346 shares in the quarter, for a total of 122,764 shares, and has risen its stake in Upland Software Inc..