Portolan Capital Management Lowered Its Care.Com (CRCM) Position by $15.62 Million as Stock Price Declined; As Wix Com LTD (WIX) Share Price Rose, Shareholder Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD Lowered Stake

Menora Mivtachim Holdings Ltd decreased its stake in Wix Com Ltd (WIX) by 8.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Menora Mivtachim Holdings Ltd sold 80,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 18.99% with the market. The institutional investor held 833,289 shares of the programming company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $100.69 million, down from 913,289 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Menora Mivtachim Holdings Ltd who had been investing in Wix Com Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.36B market cap company. The stock increased 0.06% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $147.51. About 431,753 shares traded. Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX) has risen 68.65% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 64.22% the S&P500. Some Historical WIX News: 28/03/2018 – WIX.COM SEEKS APPROVAL FOR $80M BUYBACK PROGRAM; 02/05/2018 – Wix.com Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 16; 09/05/2018 – Wix Sees 2Q Rev $144M-$145M; 15/05/2018 – Wix to Host Analyst and Investor Day on June 5, 2018

Portolan Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Care.Com Inc. (CRCM) by 43.21% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Portolan Capital Management Llc sold 822,342 shares as the company’s stock declined 39.76% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 1.08 million shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $21.36 million, down from 1.90 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Portolan Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Care.Com Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $364.39 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.09% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $11.22. About 280,411 shares traded. Care.com, Inc. (NYSE:CRCM) has declined 20.56% since July 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.99% the S&P500. Some Historical CRCM News: 08/05/2018 – CARE.COM 1Q ADJ EPS 19C, EST. 13C; 05/03/2018 Care.com to Participate At 30th Annual ROTH Conference; 08/05/2018 – Care.com 1Q Adj EPS 19c; 15/05/2018 – Averon Welcomes Sheila Lirio Marcelo, Care.com Founder, Chairwoman and CEO to the Averon Advisory Board; 08/05/2018 – Care.com 1Q Rev $47.3M; 08/05/2018 – Care.com 1Q EPS 5c; 09/05/2018 – Care.com to Participate At Upcoming Investor Conferences; 23/04/2018 – DJ Carecom Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CRCM); 08/05/2018 – CARE.COM SEES 2Q ADJ EPS ABOUT 10C, EST. 10C; 08/05/2018 – Care.com Sees 2Q Rev $45.7-$46.0M

Portolan Capital Management Llc, which manages about $535.17M and $972.04 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Casella Waste Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST) by 10,502 shares to 294,318 shares, valued at $10.47 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in J2 Global Inc. (NASDAQ:JCOM) by 26,727 shares in the quarter, for a total of 92,778 shares, and has risen its stake in Upland Software Inc..

Analysts await Care.com, Inc. (NYSE:CRCM) to report earnings on August, 6 before the open. They expect $-0.06 EPS, down 500.00% or $0.05 from last year’s $-0.01 per share.

Since February 11, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $711,189 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.57 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.40, from 1.17 in 2018Q4.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.81 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.24, from 2.05 in 2018Q4.

Menora Mivtachim Holdings Ltd, which manages about $3.72 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 126,228 shares to 752,203 shares, valued at $88.72 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Pagseguro Digital Ltd by 340,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 740,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Urogen Pharma Ltd.

