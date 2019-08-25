Portolan Capital Management Lowered Conns (CONN) Stake by $896,236 as Shares Declined; Moreno Evelyn V Stake in Edwards Lifesciences (EW) Cut by $525,250 as Shares Rose

Portolan Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Conns Inc. (CONN) by 9.81% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Portolan Capital Management Llc sold 40,738 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.13% . The hedge fund held 374,565 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.56 million, down from 415,303 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Portolan Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Conns Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $621.84 million market cap company. The stock decreased 3.99% or $0.81 during the last trading session, reaching $19.48. About 487,171 shares traded or 6.63% up from the average. Conn's, Inc. (NASDAQ:CONN) has declined 38.55% since August 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 38.55% the S&P500. Some Historical CONN News: 05/04/2018 – On the earnings front, Monsanto, RPM International, and Conn’s are all scheduled to report; 05/04/2018 – Conn’s Sees FY Same Store Sales Dn 3%-5%; 05/04/2018 – CONN’S INC – QTRLY TOTAL REVENUES $420.4 MLN VS $432.8 MLN; 05/04/2018 – Conn’s 4Q Adj EPS 56c; 09/03/2018 Conn’s Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 24/05/2018 – Conn’s, Inc. Announces Closing of Amended and Restated $650 M Credit Facility; 24/05/2018 – CONN’S, REPORTS CLOSING OF AMENDED & RESTATED $650M CREDIT LINE; 05/04/2018 – Conn’s 4Q Rev $420.4M; 20/04/2018 – DJ Conn’s Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CONN); 24/05/2018 – S&PGR Rts Conn’s New ABL Revolver; Raises Rtg On Unsecured Nts

Moreno Evelyn V decreased its stake in Edwards Lifesciences Corp (EW) by 27.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Moreno Evelyn V sold 2,750 shares as the company’s stock rose 21.36% . The institutional investor held 7,250 shares of the industrial specialties company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.39M, down from 10,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Moreno Evelyn V who had been investing in Edwards Lifesciences Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $44.10 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.14% or $4.63 during the last trading session, reaching $212.04. About 1.02 million shares traded. Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (NYSE:EW) has risen 49.70% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 49.70% the S&P500. Some Historical EW News: 28/03/2018 – BOSTON SCIENTIFIC PREVAILS IN U.K. EDWARDS LIFESCIENCES LITIGAT; 24/04/2018 – Edwards Lifesciences Raises 2018 View To Adj EPS $4.50-Adj EPS $4.70; 24/04/2018 – Edwards Lifesciences reports 1.3 pct rise in quarterly sales; 22/05/2018 – Real-World Evidence Confirms Clinical Trial Outcomes For Patients Treated With Edwards SAPIEN 3 Valve; 01/05/2018 – S&PGR Rates Edwards Lifesciences’ Sr Unsecured Debt ‘BBB-‘; 24/04/2018 – After-hours buzz: TXN, WYNN, EW & more; 24/04/2018 – Edwards Lifesciences 1Q Adj EPS $1.22; 14/05/2018 – Edwards Lifesciences To Webcast Annual Meeting Of Stockholders; 21/03/2018 – EDWARDS LIFESCIENCES – NOW EXPECTS THAT EUROPEAN LAUNCH OF SAPIEN 3 ULTRA SYSTEM WILL OCCUR LATER IN 2018; 24/04/2018 – Edwards Lifesciences 1Q EPS 96c

Analysts await Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (NYSE:EW) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $1.23 EPS, up 14.95% or $0.16 from last year’s $1.07 per share. EW’s profit will be $255.80M for 43.10 P/E if the $1.23 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.38 actual EPS reported by Edwards Lifesciences Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -10.87% negative EPS growth.

Since June 4, 2019, it had 6 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $1.02 million activity. $39,565 worth of stock was bought by HAWORTH JAMES H on Wednesday, June 5. The insider Wright Lee A. bought $100,170. On Tuesday, June 4 the insider Miller Norman bought $200,358. Shein Oded bought $50,880 worth of stock. Saunders William E Jr also bought $179,729 worth of Conn's, Inc. (NASDAQ:CONN) on Wednesday, June 5.

Analysts await Conn's, Inc. (NASDAQ:CONN) to report earnings on September, 3. They expect $0.51 EPS, down 10.53% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.57 per share. CONN’s profit will be $16.28 million for 9.55 P/E if the $0.51 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.58 actual EPS reported by Conn's, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -12.07% negative EPS growth.

Portolan Capital Management Llc, which manages about $535.17M and $972.04M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Voya Financial Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) by 28,674 shares to 105,629 shares, valued at $5.28 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Quinstreet Inc. (NASDAQ:QNST) by 335,409 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.05M shares, and has risen its stake in Whiting Petroleum Corporation.