Portolan Capital Management Lowered Care.Com (CRCM) Stake By $15.62 Million; Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Cut New Oriental Ed & Tech Grp I (EDU) Holding

Portolan Capital Management Llc decreased Care.Com Inc. (CRCM) stake by 43.21% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Portolan Capital Management Llc sold 822,342 shares as Care.Com Inc. (CRCM)’s stock declined 34.10%. The Portolan Capital Management Llc holds 1.08M shares with $21.36M value, down from 1.90 million last quarter. Care.Com Inc. now has $236.06M valuation. The stock increased 6.37% or $0.53 during the last trading session, reaching $8.85. About 1.52 million shares traded or 129.68% up from the average. Care.com, Inc. (NYSE:CRCM) has declined 36.83% since August 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 36.83% the S&P500. Some Historical CRCM News: 08/05/2018 – Care.com 1Q Rev $47.3M; 08/05/2018 – Care.com Sees 2Q Adj EPS 10c; 08/05/2018 – CARE.COM SEES 2Q ADJ EPS ABOUT 10C, EST. 10C; 08/05/2018 – CARE.COM INC CRCM.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $17 FROM $16; 08/05/2018 – Correct: Care.com Sees 2Q Rev $45.7M-$46.0M; 05/03/2018 Care.com to Participate At 30th Annual ROTH Conference; 08/05/2018 – CARE.COM 1Q ADJ EPS 19C, EST. 13C; 08/05/2018 – Care.com Sees 2Q Rev $45.7-$46.0M; 08/05/2018 – Care.com Sees 2018 Adj EPS 65c-Adj EPS 67c; 08/05/2018 – Care.com Sees 2018 Rev $191.0M-$193.0M

Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft decreased New Oriental Ed & Tech Grp I (EDU) stake by 57.36% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft sold 68,874 shares as New Oriental Ed & Tech Grp I (EDU)’s stock rose 11.15%. The Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft holds 51,205 shares with $4.61 million value, down from 120,079 last quarter. New Oriental Ed & Tech Grp I now has $17.01B valuation. The stock increased 2.08% or $2.12 during the last trading session, reaching $104.22. About 1.01M shares traded. New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU) has risen 18.60% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.60% the S&P500. Some Historical EDU News: 24/04/2018 – New Oriental Education and Technology Revenue Up 7.7% Year Over Year

Among 2 analysts covering Carecom (NYSE:CRCM), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Carecom had 5 analyst reports since March 7, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Thursday, March 7 by Stifel Nicolaus. The rating was maintained by Roth Capital with “Buy” on Thursday, March 7.

Since February 11, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 insider sale for $711,189 activity. $711,189 worth of Care.com, Inc. (NYSE:CRCM) was sold by Marcelo Sheila Lirio.

Portolan Capital Management Llc increased Voya Financial Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) stake by 28,674 shares to 105,629 valued at $5.28 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Alphabet Inc. stake by 390 shares and now owns 16,092 shares. 2U Inc. (NASDAQ:TWOU) was raised too.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.57 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.40, from 1.17 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 17 investors sold CRCM shares while 37 reduced holdings. 34 funds opened positions while 51 raised stakes. 24.94 million shares or 6.91% more from 23.33 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The Iowa-based Principal Financial Group Inc has invested 0% in Care.com, Inc. (NYSE:CRCM). Ls Invest Advsrs Limited Liability Co owns 0.01% invested in Care.com, Inc. (NYSE:CRCM) for 6,301 shares. Pnc Financial Group invested in 188,889 shares. Howland Capital Mngmt Lc invested in 12,500 shares. New York-based Jpmorgan Chase has invested 0% in Care.com, Inc. (NYSE:CRCM). Strs Ohio holds 66,289 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Moreover, Legal And General Group Public Limited Liability Corporation has 0% invested in Care.com, Inc. (NYSE:CRCM) for 60,689 shares. Citadel Ltd Liability Co reported 122,449 shares. Vanguard Group Inc reported 0% in Care.com, Inc. (NYSE:CRCM). State Of Tennessee Treasury Department invested in 0% or 28,043 shares. Bank & Trust Of Montreal Can owns 0% invested in Care.com, Inc. (NYSE:CRCM) for 72,826 shares. Dorsey Wright And Associate accumulated 0% or 429 shares. Swiss National Bank & Trust holds 0% or 46,400 shares in its portfolio. National Bank & Trust Of Ny Mellon reported 283,738 shares. Bluemountain Management Limited Com holds 0% or 21,649 shares in its portfolio.

Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft increased Paychex Inc (NASDAQ:PAYX) stake by 5,674 shares to 22,243 valued at $1.78 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Equinix Inc (NASDAQ:EQIX) stake by 915 shares and now owns 3,046 shares. Weibo Corp (NASDAQ:WB) was raised too.

