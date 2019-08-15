Portolan Capital Management Lowered Boingo Wireless (WIFI) Holding by $3.13 Million as Share Price Declined; Birchview Capital LP Position in Atara Biotherapeutics (ATRA) Has Lowered by $390,000 as Share Price Declined

Portolan Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Boingo Wireless Inc. (WIFI) by 42.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Portolan Capital Management Llc sold 135,976 shares as the company’s stock declined 33.77% . The hedge fund held 186,957 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.35 million, down from 322,933 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Portolan Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Boingo Wireless Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $501.98 million market cap company. The stock decreased 5.95% or $0.72 during the last trading session, reaching $11.38. About 906,917 shares traded or 36.29% up from the average. Boingo Wireless, Inc. (NASDAQ:WIFI) has declined 32.80% since August 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 32.80% the S&P500. Some Historical WIFI News: 03/05/2018 – BOINGO WIRELESS INC WIFI.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $227 MLN TO $234 MLN; 03/05/2018 – BOINGO WIRELESS INC WIFI.O – REITERATING GUIDANCE FOR FULL YEAR ENDING DECEMBER 31, 2018; 03/05/2018 – BOINGO WIRELESS INC WIFI.O SEES FY 2018 SHR LOSS $0.36 TO $0.48; 03/05/2018 – Boingo Wireless 1Q Loss/Shr 8c; 29/05/2018 – Boingo Wireless Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 03/05/2018 – Boingo Wireless 1Q Rev $58.2M; 16/05/2018 – Boingo Wireless Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 03/05/2018 – Boingo Wireless Sees 2Q Loss/Shr 10c-Loss 17c; 03/05/2018 – Boingo Wireless Sees 2Q Rev $54M-$58M; 19/04/2018 DJ Boingo Wireless Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WIFI)

Birchview Capital Lp decreased its stake in Atara Biotherapeutics Inc (ATRA) by 29.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Birchview Capital Lp sold 10,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 56.31% . The institutional investor held 24,000 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $954,000, down from 34,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Birchview Capital Lp who had been investing in Atara Biotherapeutics Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $755.30M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.43% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $14.05. About 742,271 shares traded. Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA) has declined 60.20% since August 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 60.20% the S&P500. Some Historical ATRA News: 08/05/2018 – Atara Biotherapeutics Expands T-Cell Immunotherapy Collaboration to Advance Next-Generation CAR T Technologies in Oncology, Aut; 26/03/2018 – Atara Bio Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 08/05/2018 – Atara Biotherapeutics: Cash, Cash Equivalents and Short-Term Investments $407.3 Million as of March 31; 08/05/2018 – Atara Biotherapeutics 1Q Loss $41.4M; 17/05/2018 – Atara Biotherapeutics to Present Long-Term Tab-cel™ Phase 2 Clinical Outcomes for Patients with Epstein-Barr Virus Associated Post-Transplant Lymphomas at 23rd Congress of European Hematology Association; 17/05/2018 – Atara Biotherapeutics to Present Long-Term Tab-cel™ Phase 2 Clinical Outcomes for Patients with Epstein-Barr Virus Associated; 01/05/2018 – Atara Biotherapeutics Expands Commercial Leadership Team with the Appointment of Manuela Maronati as General Manager, Europe; 22/03/2018 Atara Biotherapeutics to Participate in Three Upcoming Immuno-Oncology Conferences; 14/05/2018 – Rounds Report: Omeros Rallied While The Stellar FDA Due Diligence To Help Atara; 09/04/2018 – Atara Biotherapeutics Reports Inducement Grants Under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4)

Investors sentiment is 1.43 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is without change, as 11 investors sold ATRA shares while 31 reduced holdings. only 15 funds opened positions while 45 raised stakes. 46.79 million shares or 1.13% more from 46.27 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Baupost Grp Limited Liability Ma has 2.13% invested in Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA) for 6.38 million shares. 50,489 were reported by Td Asset. Georgia-based Voya Inv Management Limited Liability Com has invested 0% in Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA). 14,907 were accumulated by Creative Planning. Charles Schwab Inv Mngmt accumulated 254,868 shares. Moreover, Putnam Investments Ltd has 0% invested in Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA) for 37,810 shares. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management invested in 6 shares. Commercial Bank Of New York Mellon invested 0% of its portfolio in Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA). Deutsche Fincl Bank Ag invested in 0% or 128,418 shares. Marshall Wace Ltd Liability Partnership has invested 0% in Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA). Amer Grp Inc accumulated 26,749 shares. Blackrock Incorporated, New York-based fund reported 3.48M shares. Vanguard Group Inc holds 0% in Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA) or 2.88 million shares. 25,912 are held by Raymond James &. Rafferty Asset Mgmt Limited Com has invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA).

Since June 27, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $39,000 activity.

