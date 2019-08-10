Portolan Capital Management Lifted Its 2U (TWOU) Holding; Aew Capital Management LP Lowered Its Piedmont Office Realty Trust (PDM) Stake

Portolan Capital Management Llc increased 2U Inc. (TWOU) stake by 33.38% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Portolan Capital Management Llc acquired 57,742 shares as 2U Inc. (TWOU)’s stock declined 78.48%. The Portolan Capital Management Llc holds 230,729 shares with $16.35M value, up from 172,987 last quarter. 2U Inc. now has $960.16M valuation. The stock increased 4.77% or $0.69 during the last trading session, reaching $15.16. About 2.71 million shares traded or 21.46% up from the average. 2U, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWOU) has declined 83.03% since August 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 83.03% the S&P500. Some Historical TWOU News: 03/05/2018 – 2U INC SEES FY 2018 NET LOSS PER SHARE $0.87 – $0.84; 03/05/2018 – 2U 1Q REV. $92.3M, EST. $91.4M; 22/04/2018 – DJ 2U Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TWOU); 03/05/2018 – 2U Sees 2Q Rev $95.1M-$96.1M; 21/05/2018 – 2U: Chernis Has Stepped Down From Board to Take on COO Role; 03/05/2018 – 2U RAISES YEAR REV. GROWTH GUIDANCE TO 42%; 03/05/2018 – 2U 1Q Loss/Shr 28c; 21/05/2018 – MARK CHERNIS JOINS 2U, AS COO; 24/05/2018 – The University of Dayton School of Law and 2U, Inc. Partner to Offer An Innovative New Hybrid J.D. Program; 22/05/2018 – 2U, Inc. Announces Pricing of Public Offering of Common Stk

Aew Capital Management LP decreased Piedmont Office Realty Trust (PDM) stake by 9.5% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Aew Capital Management LP sold 274,372 shares as Piedmont Office Realty Trust (PDM)’s stock rose 0.05%. The Aew Capital Management LP holds 2.62 million shares with $54.53 million value, down from 2.89M last quarter. Piedmont Office Realty Trust now has $2.49B valuation. The stock decreased 0.30% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $19.78. About 504,762 shares traded. Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM) has risen 7.21% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.21% the S&P500. Some Historical PDM News: 19/04/2018 – REG-Piedmont Announces First Quarter 2018 Leasing and Capital Markets Activity; 15/05/2018 – Brookfield Asset Management Buys 5.8% of Piedmont Office; 01/05/2018 – PIEDMONT OFFICE 1Q CORE FFO/SHR 45C, EST. 41C; 01/05/2018 – PIEDMONT OFFICE SEES FY CORE FFO/SHR $1.68 TO $1.74, EST. $1.69; 03/04/2018 – PIEDMONT OFFICE REALTY TRUST – TERM OF $250 MLN UNSECURED TERM LOAN FACILITY IS SEVEN YEARS WITH A MATURITY DATE OF MARCH 31, 2025; 03/04/2018 – PIEDMONT OFFICE REALTY TRUST SAYS ON MARCH 29, CO’S UNIT ENTERED INTO A $250 MLN UNSECURED TERM LOAN FACILITY – SEC FILING; 01/05/2018 – Piedmont Office Realty Trust Sees 1Q Core/FFO Shr $1.68-$1.74; 01/05/2018 – Piedmont Office Realty 1Q EPS 42c; 16/05/2018 – PIEDMONT OFFICE REALTY TRUST INC PDM.N : JP MORGAM RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $20 FROM $19; 21/04/2018 – DJ Piedmont Office Realty Trust Inc , Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PDM)

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.11, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 25 investors sold PDM shares while 66 reduced holdings. 30 funds opened positions while 60 raised stakes. 102.65 million shares or 0.01% less from 102.65 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 5.40 million were reported by State Street. Hawaii-based First Hawaiian Retail Bank has invested 0.03% in Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM). Sumitomo Mitsui Tru holds 0% or 74,588 shares in its portfolio. Sei Invs holds 0.04% or 532,491 shares in its portfolio. California Public Employees Retirement System, California-based fund reported 255,639 shares. Alliancebernstein LP reported 0% in Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM). Sterling Limited Liability Corp holds 54,605 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Putnam Invs Ltd Llc owns 21,179 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Ubs Asset Americas Incorporated holds 0% or 639,745 shares. Great West Life Assurance Can owns 0.01% invested in Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM) for 101,347 shares. 351,708 are owned by Barclays Public Ltd Company. 526,338 were accumulated by Ajo Lp. Legal General Gp Pcl holds 0.01% or 475,543 shares. Moreover, Hgk Asset Mgmt Incorporated has 0.17% invested in Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM). Proshare Advsrs Ltd reported 42,322 shares.

Among 7 analysts covering 2U (NASDAQ:TWOU), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 71% are positive. 2U had 20 analyst reports since February 26, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Robert W. Baird maintained 2U, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWOU) on Tuesday, February 26 with “Buy” rating. The rating was maintained by Oppenheimer on Tuesday, February 26 with “Buy”. Berenberg downgraded 2U, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWOU) on Thursday, August 1 to “Hold” rating. Barrington maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Tuesday, February 26 report. Robert W. Baird downgraded the stock to “Neutral” rating in Wednesday, July 31 report. As per Thursday, August 8, the company rating was maintained by Citigroup. Credit Suisse maintained 2U, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWOU) on Tuesday, February 26 with “Outperform” rating. The company was maintained on Tuesday, February 26 by KeyBanc Capital Markets. The stock of 2U, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWOU) earned “Buy” rating by Needham on Tuesday, February 26. The rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets on Tuesday, February 26 with “Outperform”.

