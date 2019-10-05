Portolan Capital Management Increases Stake in Voya Financial (VOYA); Thomas White International LTD Raised Position in Alibaba Group Holding LTD Adr (BABA)

Thomas White International Ltd increased its stake in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd Adr (BABA) by 8.8% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Thomas White International Ltd bought 11,448 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.56% . The institutional investor held 141,588 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $23.99M, up from 130,140 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Thomas White International Ltd who had been investing in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd Adr for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $433.78B market cap company. The stock increased 0.51% or $0.86 during the last trading session, reaching $170.34. About 8.60M shares traded. Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) has declined 6.34% since October 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.34% the S&P500. Some Historical BABA News: 17/05/2018 – Seven Ages, China’s Leading Musical Production Company, Announces B+ Financing from the Alibaba Live Entertainment Business Group; 29/05/2018 – Alibaba said it has led a consortium of investors to buy about 10 percent of Chinese courier ZTO Express (Cayman) for $1.38 billion; 02/04/2018 – Alibaba is working on an Amazon Echo rival that speaks Chinese, report says; 18/03/2018 – RPT-Alibaba to invest additional $2 bln in Lazada, replaces CEO; 04/05/2018 – Alibaba beats sales forecasts on strong commerce growth; 13/04/2018 – ALIBABA PICTURES GROUP LTD 1060.HK – EXPECTED RESULT DUE TO DUE TO INCREASED MARKETING EXPENSES; 08/05/2018 – AGTech, Alibaba’s Next Crown Jewel. Update III; 26/04/2018 – JIM CHANOS SAYS CHINA’S DEBT PROBLEMS STILL CONTINUE TO BE THERE- CNBC; 10/04/2018 – Alibaba founder Jack Ma says friction between U.S. and China to be expected; 04/05/2018 – Alibaba, Celgene and Virtu Financial are some of the names set to publish earnings

Portolan Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Voya Financial Inc. (VOYA) by 39.4% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Portolan Capital Management Llc bought 41,615 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.14% . The hedge fund held 147,244 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $8.14 million, up from 105,629 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Portolan Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Voya Financial Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.39 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.73% or $1.4 during the last trading session, reaching $52.68. About 780,363 shares traded. Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) has risen 10.03% since October 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.03% the S&P500. Some Historical VOYA News: 11/05/2018 – VOYA FINANCIAL INC – AS PART OF DEAL, PEN-CAL WILL RE-BRAND TO VOYA; 24/04/2018 – JPMORGAN CHASE: $600M EQUITY LINKED NOTES LINKED TO VOYA PRICED; 22/05/2018 – S&PGR Assigns Voya CLO 2018-2 Ltd. Notes Prelim Ratings; 08/03/2018 – S&PGR Asgns Voya CLO 2018-1 Ltd.’s Nts Prelim Rtgs; 11/05/2018 – VOYA FINANCIAL INC – PEN-CAL WILL BECOME PART OF VOYA’S RETIREMENT BUSINESS OPERATING UNIT; 16/05/2018 – Moody’s assigns definitive ratings to seven classes of notes issued by Voya Euro CLO l Designated Activity Company; 22/03/2018 – Voya Financial Enhances its Suite of Digital Retirement Planning Capabilities to Support the Special Needs Community; 30/04/2018 – Voya SmallCap Opportunities Adds Envestnet; 06/04/2018 – S&PGR Assigns Voya CLO 2018-1 Ltd. Notes Ratings; 29/03/2018 – Voya Prime Rate Trust (NYSE: PPR) Dividend Declaration

More notable recent Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) news were published by: Courant.com which released: “Voya Financial honors Encinitas teachers with $2,000 Voya Unsung Heroes grant for innovative teaching program – Hartford Courant” on September 14, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “Voya Financial recertified as a â€œGreat Place to Workâ€ – Business Wire” published on October 03, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “If You Had Bought Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA) Stock Three Years Ago, You Could Pocket A 68% Gain Today – Yahoo Finance” on April 29, 2019. More interesting news about Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “What Does Voya Financial, Inc.’s (NYSE:VOYA) Share Price Indicate? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 18, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “4 Stock Picks – Hasbro, Spirit AeroSystems, Principal Financial, GameStop – That Didn’t Go As Planned – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 19, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.87 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.14, from 1.01 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 25 investors sold VOYA shares while 123 reduced holdings. 44 funds opened positions while 85 raised stakes. 139.55 million shares or 3.86% less from 145.15 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Comerica Retail Bank has 7,131 shares for 0% of their portfolio. First Trust Advsrs Lp invested 0.01% in Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA). Advisory Service Networks Limited Liability Company reported 99 shares. Moreover, Wellington Mngmt Gp Llp has 0.04% invested in Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA). Panagora Asset invested in 18,026 shares. Nomura Asset Management holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) for 28,033 shares. Lazard Asset Management Ltd Com reported 208,780 shares. Lsv Asset Mgmt reported 0.21% of its portfolio in Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA). Ajo Limited Partnership holds 0.99% of its portfolio in Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) for 3.45 million shares. Amalgamated Commercial Bank owns 29,026 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Quantitative Systematic Strategies Limited Com accumulated 78,025 shares or 0.81% of the stock. Brown Advisory Lc reported 13,250 shares. Scout Invests reported 1.33% in Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA). Sg Americas Secs Limited Liability Company accumulated 52,229 shares. Alyeska Investment Group Incorporated Ltd Partnership holds 0.06% or 86,038 shares in its portfolio.

Portolan Capital Management Llc, which manages about $535.17 million and $929.70M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Qep Resources Inc. (NYSE:QEP) by 558,162 shares to 420,822 shares, valued at $3.04M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Tuesday Morning Corporation (NASDAQ:TUES) by 1.46M shares in the quarter, leaving it with 374,272 shares, and cut its stake in Nutanix Inc..

Since May 31, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $100,557 activity.