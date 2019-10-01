Portolan Capital Management Increases Stake in 8X8 (EGHT); First Eagle Investment Management Raised Its Stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg LTD (TSM) as Valuation Declined

First Eagle Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg Ltd (TSM) by 5.4% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Eagle Investment Management Llc bought 528,576 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.72% . The hedge fund held 10.31M shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $403.87M, up from 9.78M at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Eagle Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $237.98 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.28% or $1.06 during the last trading session, reaching $47.54. About 5.06M shares traded. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) has risen 3.75% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.75% the S&P500. Some Historical TSM News: 26/03/2018 – TSMC to make automotive chips for Renesas; 25/04/2018 – Silicon Creations Showcases Latest IP Portfolio at TSMC Technology Symposium; 16/05/2018 – TSMC 2330.TW SAYS IT ORDERS EQUIPMENT FOR T$630 MLN; 19/03/2018 – Brightwire: TSMC rumored to run at full capacity through H2 after getting 12nm, 16nm process orders from MediaTek, Nvidia; 19/04/2018 – TSMC 2330.TW TSM.N SAYS IT SEES FOUNDRY MARKET GROWTH AT 8 PCT; 30/04/2018 – Synopsys and TSMC Collaborate to Deliver DesignWare Foundation IP for Ultra-Low Power TSMC 22-nm Processes; 03/04/2018 – DigiTimes: TSMC advanced packaging seen crucial for HPC chips; 19/04/2018 – Morgan Stanley says Apple’s iPhone was a big reason for TSMC’s poor guidance; 02/04/2018 – Taiwan Semi: Intel’s Apple Pain Could Be Its Gain — Barron’s Blog; 19/04/2018 – TSMC 2330.TW SAYS IT ORDERS EQUIPMENT FOR T$650 MLN

Portolan Capital Management Llc increased its stake in 8X8 Inc. (EGHT) by 4.14% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Portolan Capital Management Llc bought 32,132 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.25% . The hedge fund held 808,167 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $19.48M, up from 776,035 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Portolan Capital Management Llc who had been investing in 8X8 Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.06B market cap company. The stock increased 0.34% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $20.79. About 292,077 shares traded. 8×8, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGHT) has risen 21.76% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.76% the S&P500. Some Historical EGHT News: 15/05/2018 – 8X8 INC – FINANCIAL TERMS OF ACQUISITION ARE NOT BEING DISCLOSED; 24/05/2018 – 8X8 4Q Adj Loss/Shr 3c; 13/03/2018 CFO Genovese Gifts 224 Of 8×8 Inc; 24/05/2018 – 8X8 4Q ADJ LOSS/SHR 3C, EST. $0; 16/03/2018 – 8X8 INC EGHT.N : DOUGHERTY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $23 FROM $20; 24/05/2018 – 8X8 INC EGHT.N – EXCLUDING DXI REVENUE, SEES 2019 SERVICE REVENUE GROWTH IN THE RANGE OF 21% TO 22%

First Eagle Investment Management Llc, which manages about $37.05 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Arqule Inc (NASDAQ:ARQL) by 152,500 shares to 15.93 million shares, valued at $175.37 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Block H & R Inc (NYSE:HRB) by 2.04 million shares in the quarter, leaving it with 5.67 million shares, and cut its stake in Omnicom Group Inc (NYSE:OMC).

Since August 2, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 insider sales for $172,277 activity.

Portolan Capital Management Llc, which manages about $535.17M and $929.70 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Tuesday Morning Corporation (NASDAQ:TUES) by 1.46 million shares to 374,272 shares, valued at $633,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Primo Water Corporation (NASDAQ:PRMW) by 235,570 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 202,597 shares, and cut its stake in Rapid7 Inc..

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.29 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.02, from 1.31 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 14 investors sold EGHT shares while 42 reduced holdings. 20 funds opened positions while 52 raised stakes. 85.05 million shares or 7.08% more from 79.42 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 12,663 were reported by Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa. Ls Inv Advsr Ltd, Michigan-based fund reported 5,765 shares. New York-based State Common Retirement Fund has invested 0% in 8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT). Glenmede Na reported 561 shares stake. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department accumulated 37,729 shares. Brookfield Asset Mngmt has 15,000 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Walleye Trading Lc has invested 0% in 8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT). Sylebra Cap Ltd holds 4.73% in 8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT) or 4.24 million shares. The California-based California State Teachers Retirement System has invested 0.01% in 8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT). Reilly Financial Advisors Limited Liability Corp has invested 0.01% in 8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT). Moreover, Roanoke Asset Management New York has 0.16% invested in 8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT) for 14,500 shares. Swiss Retail Bank, Switzerland-based fund reported 177,900 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) invested in 5,272 shares. Grandeur Peak Glob Advsr Ltd Liability holds 0.13% in 8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT) or 50,400 shares. Rhumbline Advisers has invested 0.01% in 8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT).

