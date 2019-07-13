Portolan Capital Management Increases Position in Ebix (EBIX); Teachers Insurance & Annuity Association Of America Lowered Its Holding in Kilroy Rlty (KRC) by $3.34 Million as Stock Rose

Portolan Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Ebix Inc. (EBIX) by 178% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Portolan Capital Management Llc bought 63,294 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.89% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 98,853 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.88 million, up from 35,559 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Portolan Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Ebix Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.46B market cap company. The stock increased 0.46% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $47.92. About 144,825 shares traded. Ebix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBIX) has declined 35.55% since July 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 39.98% the S&P500. Some Historical EBIX News: 21/05/2018 – Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind Syros Pharmaceuticals, J & J Snack Foods, Wright Medical Group N.V, HCI Group, Ten; 03/04/2018 – EBIX PACT TO BUY CENTRUMDIRECT FOR ABOUT $175M; 03/04/2018 – EBIX SEES DEAL GENERATING 25C/SHR IN INCREASED EPS; 03/04/2018 – India’s Centrum Group to sell money exchange business to U.S.-based Ebix; 03/04/2018 – Ebix Takes Leadership Position in India’s Foreign Exchange and Outward Remittance Markets with Agreement to Acquire CentrumDi; 05/03/2018 Ebix Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 02/04/2018 – Ebix Sports Ambassadors John Isner and Coco Vandeweghe Win Single and Doubles Titles at the Miami Open Masters 1000 Tournament; 19/04/2018 – Ebix Enters lndia’s E-Learning Markets via Acquisition of 60 Percent Stake in Smartclass Educational Services; 21/04/2018 – DJ Ebix Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (EBIX); 09/05/2018 – EBIX 1Q OPER MARGIN 31%

Teachers Insurance & Annuity Association Of America decreased its stake in Kilroy Rlty Corp (KRC) by 32.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Teachers Insurance & Annuity Association Of America sold 44,551 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.20% with the market. The institutional investor held 91,904 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.98M, down from 136,455 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Teachers Insurance & Annuity Association Of America who had been investing in Kilroy Rlty Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.77 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.04% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $76.93. About 429,395 shares traded. Kilroy Realty Corporation (NYSE:KRC) has risen 3.94% since July 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 0.49% the S&P500. Some Historical KRC News: 08/05/2018 – KILROY REALTY CORP KRC.N : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $82 FROM $79; 07/05/2018 – Kilroy Realty Announces Regional Leadership Change; 03/04/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Kilroy Realty, L.P.’s Senior Unsecured Rating At Baa2; Outlook Stable; 14/05/2018 – KILROY REALTY CORP – OPERATING PARTNERSHIP EXPECTS TO ISSUE $50 MLN PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF 4.30% SENIOR UNSECURED NOTES BY JULY 20, 2018; 25/04/2018 – KILROY 1Q FFO/SHR 94C, EST. 90C; 11/05/2018 – NORGES BANK REPORTS 5.18 PCT PASSIVE STAKE IN KILROY REALTY CORP AS OF MAY 4 – SEC FILING; 23/05/2018 – Kilroy Realty Increases Common Dividend 7.1%; 03/04/2018 – Kilroy Realty Corporation Wins 2018 ENERGY STAR Partner of the Year Sustained Excellence Award; 25/04/2018 – Kilroy Realty 1Q Rev $182.8M; 30/05/2018 – Kilroy Realty to Host Investor and Analyst Event at NeueHouse in New York City on June 4, 2018

Investors sentiment is 1.06 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is without change, as 19 investors sold KRC shares while 82 reduced holdings. only 29 funds opened positions while 78 raised stakes. 98.88 million shares or 2.44% less from 101.35 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Retirement Of Alabama accumulated 270,488 shares. Voya Management Limited Company reported 28,252 shares. Teachers Ins & Annuity Association Of America invested in 91,904 shares or 0.62% of the stock. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board accumulated 0.03% or 20,640 shares. Pictet Asset owns 16,700 shares. Advisers Lc holds 0.01% in Kilroy Realty Corporation (NYSE:KRC) or 10,017 shares. Ftb Advisors owns 284 shares. Franklin Resources Incorporated accumulated 0.01% or 202,334 shares. Sg Americas Ltd Liability Corporation invested in 0.01% or 19,205 shares. Public Employees Retirement Sys Of Ohio invested 0.06% of its portfolio in Kilroy Realty Corporation (NYSE:KRC). 3,773 are held by First Hawaiian Financial Bank. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Mngmt holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Kilroy Realty Corporation (NYSE:KRC) for 5,477 shares. State Street holds 4.95 million shares. Apg Asset Us Incorporated holds 0.75% in Kilroy Realty Corporation (NYSE:KRC) or 1.34M shares. Robeco Institutional Asset Bv holds 0.03% or 115,000 shares.

Since February 11, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 2 selling transactions for $3.69 million activity. $1.45 million worth of Kilroy Realty Corporation (NYSE:KRC) shares were sold by ROSE TYLER H.

Analysts await Kilroy Realty Corporation (NYSE:KRC) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $0.91 earnings per share, up 5.81% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.86 per share. KRC’s profit will be $91.89 million for 21.13 P/E if the $0.91 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.95 actual earnings per share reported by Kilroy Realty Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.21% negative EPS growth.

Portolan Capital Management Llc, which manages about $535.17M and $972.04M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Boingo Wireless Inc. (NASDAQ:WIFI) by 135,976 shares to 186,957 shares, valued at $4.35 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Farmers Brothers Co. (NASDAQ:FARM) by 122,977 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 145,612 shares, and cut its stake in Mimecast Ltd..