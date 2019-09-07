Portolan Capital Management Increased Its Kvh Industries (KVHI) Holding by $1.75 Million; Halcyon Management Partners LP Cut Its Stake in T Mobile Us (TMUS) by $3.05 Million as Share Value Rose

Halcyon Management Partners Lp decreased its stake in T Mobile Us Inc (TMUS) by 20.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Halcyon Management Partners Lp sold 44,158 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.36% . The institutional investor held 168,855 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.67M, down from 213,013 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Halcyon Management Partners Lp who had been investing in T Mobile Us Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $67.82 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.70% or $1.32 during the last trading session, reaching $79.15. About 2.60M shares traded. T-Mobile US, Inc. (NYSE:TMUS) has risen 33.28% since September 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 33.28% the S&P500. Some Historical TMUS News: 01/05/2018 – Sprint bondholders on edge as focus turns to risk of DoJ quashing T-Mobile takeover; 10/04/2018 – Sprint, T-Mobile soar on deal talk reboot report; 26/04/2018 – SOFTBANK SHARES UP MORE THAN 4 PCT AFTER SOURCES SAY T-MOBILE AND SPRINT MAKE PROGRESS, AIM FOR DEAL NEXT WEEK; 25/05/2018 – T-Mobile in August hired a lobbying firm tied to former Trump campaign manager Corey Lewandowski; 10/04/2018 – RT @CNBCnow: UPDATE: Sprint & T-Mobile have resumed deal talks, sources tell CNBC; 26/04/2018 – Jennifer Ablan: Exclusive: T-Mobile, Sprint make progress in talks, aim for deal next week; 10/04/2018 – Yahoo! UK: Sprint in new talks to merge with T-Mobile; 27/04/2018 – Report on Business: T-Mobile and Sprint finalizing merger terms; 30/04/2018 – T-Mobile and Sprint deal turns tables on SoftBank’s Masayashi Son; 27/04/2018 – Sprint Nears Six-Month High as T-Mobile Merger Speculation Grows

Portolan Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Kvh Industries Inc. (KVHI) by 141.16% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Portolan Capital Management Llc bought 175,052 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.59% . The hedge fund held 299,058 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.05 million, up from 124,006 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Portolan Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Kvh Industries Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $167.04 million market cap company. The stock decreased 1.46% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $9.48. About 7,995 shares traded. KVH Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KVHI) has declined 17.89% since September 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.89% the S&P500. Some Historical KVHI News: 04/05/2018 – KVH Industries 1Q Adj Loss/Shr 6c; 04/05/2018 – KVH Industries Sees FY Adj EPS 12c-Adj EPS 28c; 01/05/2018 – KVH Industries to Host First Quarter Conference Call on May 4, 2018; 10/05/2018 – KVH Industries Names Mark Guthrie as Vice President for Asia-Pacific Region; 10/04/2018 KVH Strengthens its Leadership Position in the Maritime VSAT Market, According to Independent Industry Report; 04/05/2018 – KVH Industries 1Q Loss/Shr 23c; 04/05/2018 – KVH Industries Sees 2Q Loss/Shr 13c-Loss 8c; 04/05/2018 – KVH INDUSTRIES INC SEES FY 2018 NON-GAAP EPS $0.12 – $0.28; 10/05/2018 – Mark Guthrie to Direct KVH Initiatives in Asia-Pacific Region; 04/05/2018 – KVH INDUSTRIES INC SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $166.0 MLN TO $180.0 MLN

Halcyon Management Partners Lp, which manages about $638.68M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Integrated Device Technology (NASDAQ:IDTI) by 92,064 shares to 1.02M shares, valued at $50.08 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Pacific Biosciences Calif In (NASDAQ:PACB) by 47,500 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.63 million shares, and has risen its stake in Arris International Plc.

Analysts await T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.99 earnings per share, up 6.45% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.93 per share. TMUS’s profit will be $848.30M for 19.99 P/E if the $0.99 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.29 actual earnings per share reported by T-Mobile US, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -23.26% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.02 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.28, from 1.3 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 50 investors sold TMUS shares while 161 reduced holdings. 60 funds opened positions while 155 raised stakes. 263.18 million shares or 0.09% more from 262.95 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mitchell Mgmt invested in 7,207 shares or 0.18% of the stock. Fuller Thaler Asset Mngmt owns 28,908 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Dimensional Fund Advisors Limited Partnership holds 0.08% of its portfolio in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) for 2.73 million shares. Ing Groep Nv stated it has 0.05% of its portfolio in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS). Hong Kong-based Fosun Intll Ltd has invested 0.06% in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS). Harvest Mngmt Ltd Liability stated it has 9,000 shares. Moreover, Quantitative Mngmt Limited Liability Corp has 0.03% invested in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) for 8,100 shares. Braun Stacey Associates holds 233,100 shares or 1.07% of its portfolio. Carroll Financial Assocs reported 4,457 shares. Shelton Cap Mngmt reported 5,140 shares. Veritable Lp holds 0.01% or 7,876 shares in its portfolio. 1,431 were accumulated by Alpha Windward Llc. Icon Advisers has 18,500 shares. Howe Rusling has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS). Css Limited Il accumulated 0.02% or 4,282 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.29 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.03, from 1.26 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 8 investors sold KVHI shares while 16 reduced holdings. 10 funds opened positions while 21 raised stakes. 9.90 million shares or 1.89% more from 9.71 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Renaissance Techs Ltd Co holds 0% of its portfolio in KVH Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KVHI) for 424,894 shares. 4,731 are owned by Jpmorgan Chase Comm. Grp One Trading Lp has 25,163 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Needham Inv Mngmt Lc stated it has 1.00M shares. Morgan Stanley has 9,877 shares. Moreover, Rhumbline Advisers has 0% invested in KVH Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KVHI) for 23,395 shares. Pitcairn Commerce invested 0.03% of its portfolio in KVH Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KVHI). Geode Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 152,667 shares. Systematic Fincl Management Limited Partnership owns 1.75 million shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa accumulated 3,458 shares or 0% of the stock. Twin Focus Cap Prtnrs Ltd Co holds 0.25% or 51,800 shares. Tiaa Cref Management Limited Com reported 0% of its portfolio in KVH Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KVHI). Barclays Public Limited Company has invested 0% of its portfolio in KVH Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KVHI). 210,030 were accumulated by Northern Trust. Blackrock reported 0% stake.

