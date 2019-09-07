Portolan Capital Management Holds Holding in 2U (TWOU); Alliancebernstein LP Stake in Macerich Co (MAC) Has Cut by $1.08 Million as Market Value Declined

Portolan Capital Management Llc increased its stake in 2U Inc. (TWOU) by 33.38% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Portolan Capital Management Llc bought 57,742 shares as the company’s stock declined 78.48% . The hedge fund held 230,729 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.35 million, up from 172,987 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Portolan Capital Management Llc who had been investing in 2U Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.12B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.71% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $18.09. About 939,187 shares traded. 2U, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWOU) has declined 83.03% since September 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 83.03% the S&P500. Some Historical TWOU News: 03/05/2018 – 2U INC SEES FY 2018 NET LOSS PER SHARE $0.87 – $0.84; 11/04/2018 – 2U, Inc. Announces Three Senior Leadership Team Promotions; 11/04/2018 – 2U: David Sutphen Will Become Chief Strategy and Engagement Officer; 20/04/2018 – 2U, Inc. Named a 2018 Top Workplace by The Denver Post; 03/05/2018 – 2U 1Q ADJ LOSS/SHR 12C, EST. LOSS/SHR 13C; 25/05/2018 – 2U, Inc. Partners with Pepperdine University Graziadio Business School to Offer Business@Pepperdine, a Suite of Online Graduate Business Degrees; 03/05/2018 – 2U 1Q REV. $92.3M, EST. $91.4M; 21/05/2018 – 2U: Chernis Has Stepped Down From Board to Take on COO Role; 10/05/2018 – Rice University Expands Partnership with 2U, Inc. to Deliver Business-Focused Online Short Courses; 22/05/2018 – 2U, Inc. Announces Pricing of Public Offering of Common Stk

Alliancebernstein Lp decreased its stake in Macerich Co (MAC) by 8.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alliancebernstein Lp sold 25,006 shares as the company’s stock declined 17.42% . The hedge fund held 253,517 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.99M, down from 278,523 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alliancebernstein Lp who had been investing in Macerich Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.08 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.34% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $30.2. About 1.90 million shares traded or 1.64% up from the average. Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC) has declined 42.06% since September 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 42.06% the S&P500. Some Historical MAC News: 19/04/2018 – MACERICH IS SAID CLOSE TO ANNOUNCING PLANS FOR CEO TO RETIRE; 19/04/2018 – Mall Owner Macerich Says CEO Coppola to Step Down at End of 2018; 19/04/2018 – ARTHUR COPPOLA TO RETIRE AS CHAIRMAN, CEO OF MACERICH CO. AFTER; 26/04/2018 – MACERICH CO – SCOTT KINGSMORE TO BECOME CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER; 20/04/2018 – Macerich CEO Art Coppola is retiring from the mall owner later this year; 26/04/2018 – Thomas O’Hern to Become CEO of the Macerich Co; 19/04/2018 – MACERICH MAY ANNOUNCE COPPOLA RETIREMENT PLAN SOON AS THIS WEEK; 30/04/2018 – Appear Here’s strategic partnership with VC firm Fifth Wall Ventures gives it access to mall owner Macerich; 28/03/2018 – Macerich And Candytopia Succeed With lmmersive New Art Exhibit At Santa Monica Place; 26/04/2018 – Thomas O’Hern to Become Chief Executive Officer of The Macerich Company

Portolan Capital Management Llc, which manages about $535.17 million and $972.04 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Slm Corporation (NASDAQ:SLM) by 1.68M shares to 2.19M shares, valued at $21.74M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Anika Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIK) by 103,853 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 14,656 shares, and cut its stake in Nutanix Inc..

Alliancebernstein Lp, which manages about $153.64B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Aar Corp (NYSE:AIR) by 1.06M shares to 1.90M shares, valued at $61.64 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Visteon Corp (NYSE:VC) by 32,339 shares in the quarter, for a total of 82,638 shares, and has risen its stake in Hubbell Inc.

Since May 8, 2019, it had 11 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $3.39 million activity. The insider COPPOLA EDWARD C bought 5,000 shares worth $164,400. O HERN THOMAS E bought $140,081 worth of Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC) on Wednesday, August 21. Volk Kenneth bought 3,000 shares worth $91,280.

Analysts await Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $0.87 earnings per share, down 12.12% or $0.12 from last year’s $0.99 per share. MAC’s profit will be $117.65M for 8.68 P/E if the $0.87 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.88 actual earnings per share reported by Macerich Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1.14% negative EPS growth.

