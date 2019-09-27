Portolan Capital Management Has Upped Its Position in 8X8 (EGHT) by $771,168; Soros Fund Management Holds Stake in Denbury Res (DNR)

Portolan Capital Management Llc increased its stake in 8X8 Inc. (EGHT) by 4.14% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Portolan Capital Management Llc bought 32,132 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.25% . The hedge fund held 808,167 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $19.48 million, up from 776,035 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Portolan Capital Management Llc who had been investing in 8X8 Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.21 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.38% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $22.21. About 232,390 shares traded. 8×8, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGHT) has risen 21.76% since September 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.76% the S&P500. Some Historical EGHT News: 25/04/2018 – Springer Nature sets price range for Frankfurt flotation; 24/05/2018 – 8X8 4Q Loss/Shr 14c; 19/04/2018 – DJ 8×8 Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (EGHT); 21/05/2018 – 8×8, Inc. to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences; 24/05/2018 – 8X8 4Q Rev $79.3M; 16/03/2018 – 8X8 INC EGHT.N : DOUGHERTY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $23 FROM $20

Soros Fund Management Llc increased its stake in Denbury Res Inc (DNR) by 160% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Soros Fund Management Llc bought 4.00 million shares as the company’s stock declined 42.05% . The hedge fund held 6.50M shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $8.06M, up from 2.50M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Soros Fund Management Llc who had been investing in Denbury Res Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $575.34M market cap company. The stock increased 4.70% or $0.055 during the last trading session, reaching $1.225. About 6.17M shares traded. Denbury Resources Inc. (NYSE:DNR) has declined 75.85% since September 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 75.85% the S&P500. Some Historical DNR News: 09/04/2018 – Denbury Resources at IPAA Oil & Gas Conference Tomorrow; 02/04/2018 Denbury Resources at IPAA Oil & Gas Conference Apr 10; 08/05/2018 – CNBC Wires: Denbury Resources: 1Q Earnings Snapshot; 08/05/2018 – Denbury Resources !Q Adjusted Cash Flow From Operations $125M; 08/05/2018 – Denbury Resources 1Q Net $39.6M; 08/05/2018 – Denbury Resources 1Q EPS 9c; 08/05/2018 – DENBURY RESOURCES 1Q ADJ EPS 12C, EST. 11C; 10/05/2018 – DENBURY RESOURCES INC DNR.N : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $4 FROM $3; 19/04/2018 – DJ Denbury Resources Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DNR); 23/05/2018 – S&P REVISES DENBURY RESOURCES INC. OUTLOOK TO ‘POSITIVE’ FROM ‘STABLE’; RATING ‘CCC+’

Soros Fund Management Llc, which manages about $4.27B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spdr Series Trust (XOP) by 813,084 shares to 186,916 shares, valued at $5.09M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Lpl Finl Hldgs Inc (NASDAQ:LPLA) by 35,272 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 536,699 shares, and cut its stake in Gci Liberty Inc.

Since June 26, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 selling transactions for $124,900 activity.

More notable recent Denbury Resources Inc. (NYSE:DNR) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “After a Failed Merger, This Oil Stock Plots a New Way Forward – The Motley Fool” on June 03, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “DNR, TTOO among premarket gainers – Seeking Alpha” published on September 11, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Why Denbury Resources Stock Sank Almost 14% in June – Yahoo Finance” on July 08, 2019. More interesting news about Denbury Resources Inc. (NYSE:DNR) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Denbury Resources to Present at Barclays CEO Energy-Power Conference – GlobeNewswire” published on August 29, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Matrix Service and Rayonier Advanced Materials among Energy/Materials gainers; Taronis Technologies and Alexco Resource among losers – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 29, 2019.

Since August 2, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $172,277 activity.

More notable recent 8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Comms firm 8×8 -8.2% as losses widen on higher costs – Seeking Alpha” on May 14, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “See what the IHS Markit Score report has to say about 8×8 Inc. – Yahoo Finance” published on May 28, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “8×8 Continues Expansion With New Office and Presence in Minneapolis to Better Serve Customers and Partners in the Midwest – Business Wire” on September 23, 2019. More interesting news about 8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “8×8 Is Counting Its Chickens Before They Are Hatched – Seeking Alpha” published on July 25, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Spending outlook for 8×8 worries analysts; shares -3.5% – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: May 15, 2019.

Portolan Capital Management Llc, which manages about $535.17 million and $929.70M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Americas Car Mart Inc. (NASDAQ:CRMT) by 52,827 shares to 160,343 shares, valued at $13.80M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Covenant Transportation Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CVTI) by 189,503 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 154,631 shares, and cut its stake in Stoneridge Inc. (NYSE:SRI).