Portolan Capital Management Has Upped By $11.57 Million Its Model N (MODN) Stake; PEN (PENC) Shorts Lowered By 4.84%

Portolan Capital Management Llc increased Model N Inc. (MODN) stake by 139.62% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Portolan Capital Management Llc acquired 680,309 shares as Model N Inc. (MODN)’s stock rose 19.13%. The Portolan Capital Management Llc holds 1.17M shares with $20.48 million value, up from 487,266 last quarter. Model N Inc. now has $901.70 million valuation. The stock increased 1.98% or $0.53 during the last trading session, reaching $27.57. About 456,574 shares traded or 54.46% up from the average. Model N, Inc. (NYSE:MODN) has risen 16.59% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.59% the S&P500. Some Historical MODN News: 30/05/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for Crown Castle International, Avnet, Computer Programs and, Model N, Century; 14/05/2018 – Fidelity & Research Buys New 2.2% Position in Model N; 08/05/2018 – MODEL N INC SEES FULL YEAR FISCAL 2018 NON-GAAP NET LOSS PER SHARE $0.07 – $0.05; 14/05/2018 – RGM Capital Exits Position in Model N; 15/05/2018 – Soros Fund Management LLC Exits Position in Model N; 08/05/2018 – Model N Appoints Jason Blessing As Chief Executive Officer; 08/05/2018 – Model N Announces Debt Refinancing With Wells Fargo Bank N.A; 08/05/2018 – Model N Sees 3Q Adj Loss/Shr 11c-Adj Loss/Shr 9c; 08/05/2018 – MODEL N INC – CHARLES ROBEL WILL ASSUME POSITION OF CHAIRMAN; 08/05/2018 – Model N 2Q Adj EPS 2c

PEN INC (OTCMKTS:PENC) had a decrease of 4.84% in short interest. PENC’s SI was 5,900 shares in August as released by FINRA. Its down 4.84% from 6,200 shares previously. With 500 avg volume, 12 days are for PEN INC (OTCMKTS:PENC)’s short sellers to cover PENC’s short positions. It closed at $0.6 lastly. It is down 0.00% since August 22, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

PEN Inc. develops, commercializes, and markets consumer and industrial products enabled by nanotechnology primarily in the United States. The company has market cap of $2.63 million. It operates through two divisions, Product and Contract Services. It currently has negative earnings. The firm offers anti-fogging towelettes to the military for safety, anti-fogging, and conditioning of lenses, masks, and head gears, as well as other applications, such as headÂ’s up displays; mar and stain resistant coatings for high end vitreous China tableware in restaurants, cruise ships, and casinos; clear protective coatings used on display panels and touch screens to remove fingerprints; protective and water repelling coatings for interior glass and ceramic surfaces to clean and prevent scale and grime encrustation; and coatings for ceramic insulators for use in transit and underground subways systems to prevent caking of metal dust and greases on surfaces.

Since August 19, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 sale for $70,876 activity. 2,600 Model N, Inc. (NYSE:MODN) shares with value of $70,876 were sold by Anderson – Mark – Albert.

Among 2 analysts covering Model N (NYSE:MODN), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Model N has $2600 highest and $23 lowest target. $24.50’s average target is -11.14% below currents $27.57 stock price. Model N had 5 analyst reports since March 26, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was upgraded on Wednesday, August 7 by Needham.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.38 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.31, from 1.07 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 4 investors sold MODN shares while 30 reduced holdings. 20 funds opened positions while 27 raised stakes. 23.09 million shares or 7.61% more from 21.46 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 5,574 were reported by First Mercantile Trust. First Light Asset Management Lc accumulated 2.18 million shares. Arrowstreet Cap Lp reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Model N, Inc. (NYSE:MODN). Voya Investment Mngmt Limited Liability stated it has 11,656 shares. Massachusetts Financial Services Ma accumulated 1.10 million shares. Rhumbline Advisers stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Model N, Inc. (NYSE:MODN). Credit Suisse Ag accumulated 13,061 shares. Lyon Street Cap Ltd Com owns 32,922 shares for 1.77% of their portfolio. New York-based Alliancebernstein Lp has invested 0% in Model N, Inc. (NYSE:MODN). Millennium Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0% of its portfolio in Model N, Inc. (NYSE:MODN). International Gru reported 0% stake. Bogle Management Limited Partnership De holds 0.07% or 50,666 shares in its portfolio. 876,585 are owned by Fmr Limited Company. Jacobs Levy Equity Mgmt invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Model N, Inc. (NYSE:MODN). D E Shaw & Com owns 505,180 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio.