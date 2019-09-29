Portolan Capital Management Has Trimmed Qep Resources (QEP) Stake by $3.91 Million; As Wells Fargo Co New (WFC) Market Valuation Rose, Shareholder Utah Retirement Systems Has Lowered Position

Portolan Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Qep Resources Inc. (QEP) by 57.01% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Portolan Capital Management Llc sold 558,162 shares as the company’s stock declined 31.54% . The hedge fund held 420,822 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.04 million, down from 978,984 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Portolan Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Qep Resources Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $908.83M market cap company. The stock decreased 3.29% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $3.82. About 3.84M shares traded. QEP Resources, Inc. (NYSE:QEP) has declined 52.77% since September 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 52.77% the S&P500. Some Historical QEP News: 25/04/2018 – QEP – REDUCED CAPITAL ALLOCATED TO WILLISTON BASIN, HAYNESVILLE/COTTON VALLEY ASSETS FOR REST OF 2018 TO SUPPORT ADDITIONAL INVESTMENT IN PERMIAN BASIN; 25/04/2018 – QEP RESOURCES INC SEES 2018 OIL & CONDENSATE PRODUCTION 21.5 MMBBL – 23.0 MMBBL; 25/04/2018 – QEP 1Q ADJ LOSS/SHR 20C, EST. LOSS/SHR 19C; 04/04/2018 – Q.E.P. Co., Inc. Announces Acquisition in Australia; 25/04/2018 – QEP RESOURCES INC – SEES 2018 GAS PRODUCTION 135.0 BCF – 145.0 BCF; 25/04/2018 – QEP RESOURCES INC – “EXPECT TO COMPLETE AND PUT ON PRODUCTION NINE MORE NET WELLS THAN ORIGINALLY FORECASTED DURING 2018”; 23/04/2018 – QEP Rises for 11 Days; Longest Winning Streak in 8 Years

Utah Retirement Systems decreased its stake in Wells Fargo Co New (WFC) by 1.29% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Utah Retirement Systems sold 10,060 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.37% . The institutional investor held 770,245 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $36.45M, down from 780,305 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Utah Retirement Systems who had been investing in Wells Fargo Co New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $223.43 billion market cap company. The stock increased 3.77% or $1.84 during the last trading session, reaching $50.71. About 59.47 million shares traded or 193.20% up from the average. Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) has declined 17.23% since September 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.23% the S&P500. Some Historical WFC News: 23/05/2018 – Wells Fargo Dismisses Bankers in Struggling Muni Unit (Correct); 10/05/2018 – WELLS FARGO `THROUGH MOST’ OF HISTORICAL BUSINESS REVIEW: SLOAN; 04/05/2018 – Golf-Woods makes cut at Wells Fargo despite putting woes; 09/04/2018 – FINAL DEADLINE ALERT: Brower Piven Reminds Shareholders Of Approaching Deadline In Class Action Lawsuit And Encourages Those; 02/05/2018 – Wells Fargo Advisors LLC Exits South Jersey Industries; 13/04/2018 – WELLS FARGO CFO JOHN SHREWSBERRY ENDS COMMENTS ON BLOOMBERG TV; 08/05/2018 – Horizon Global at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 24/04/2018 – DYNAGAS LNG PARTNERS LP DLNG.N : WELLS FARGO CUTS TO UNDERPERFORM FROM MARKET PERFORM; 01/05/2018 – T-Mobile Earnings ‘Anti-Climactic’: Wells Fargo’s Fritzsche (Video); 23/03/2018 – KB HOME KBH.N : WELLS FARGO RAISES TO OUTPERFORM FROM MARKET PERFORM

Portolan Capital Management Llc, which manages about $535.17M and $929.70 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ooma Inc. by 51,880 shares to 518,823 shares, valued at $5.44 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Diamondback Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) by 17,326 shares in the quarter, for a total of 131,554 shares, and has risen its stake in 8X8 Inc. (NASDAQ:EGHT).

Since August 9, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $133,950 activity. The insider TRICE DAVID A bought $52,500. WOOSLEY CHRISTOPHER K also bought $20,850 worth of QEP Resources, Inc. (NYSE:QEP) shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.09, from 0.92 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 41 investors sold QEP shares while 73 reduced holdings. 31 funds opened positions while 64 raised stakes. 218.04 million shares or 1.08% more from 215.71 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 3.14 million were accumulated by State Bank Of New York Mellon. The Ontario – Canada-based Gluskin Sheff Associate Inc has invested 0.01% in QEP Resources, Inc. (NYSE:QEP). Lombard Odier Asset Mgmt (Usa) has 0.02% invested in QEP Resources, Inc. (NYSE:QEP). Louisiana State Employees Retirement System holds 60,800 shares. Wellington Mngmt Grp Limited Liability Partnership has invested 0% in QEP Resources, Inc. (NYSE:QEP). First Advisors Ltd Partnership reported 743,722 shares stake. Canada Pension Plan Board invested 0.01% in QEP Resources, Inc. (NYSE:QEP). Amer Assets Invest Mgmt reported 56,000 shares stake. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management LP holds 0.25% in QEP Resources, Inc. (NYSE:QEP) or 2.64 million shares. Captrust Fincl Advsr reported 792 shares. Boston Prtnrs owns 636,167 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Walthausen & Co Ltd Liability has 0.78% invested in QEP Resources, Inc. (NYSE:QEP) for 820,190 shares. Mutual Of America Lc owns 211,124 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. 3.53M were reported by Hsbc Public Limited Company. Hightower Advisors Limited Liability Com accumulated 94,883 shares.

More notable recent QEP Resources, Inc. (NYSE:QEP) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Elliott retreats on price of QEP buyout bid – NY Post – Seeking Alpha” on July 18, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “QEP Resources Announces Closing of Sale of Northwest Louisiana Natural Gas Assets – GlobeNewswire” published on January 10, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “QEP Resources Announces First Quarter 2019 Financial and Operational Results Release Date and Conference Call – GlobeNewswire” on April 11, 2019. More interesting news about QEP Resources, Inc. (NYSE:QEP) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “QEP Resources Confirms Receipt of Proposal from Elliott – GlobeNewswire” published on January 07, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “QEP Resources: Still A Steal – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: April 27, 2019.

Analysts await QEP Resources, Inc. (NYSE:QEP) to report earnings on November, 6. They expect $0.09 earnings per share, down 47.06% or $0.08 from last year’s $0.17 per share. QEP’s profit will be $21.41 million for 10.61 P/E if the $0.09 EPS becomes a reality. After $-0.04 actual earnings per share reported by QEP Resources, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -325.00% EPS growth.

Utah Retirement Systems, which manages about $5.22 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Berkshire Hathaway Inc Del (BRKA) by 2 shares to 6 shares, valued at $1.91M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in American Express Co (NYSE:AXP) by 5,321 shares in the quarter, for a total of 130,122 shares, and has risen its stake in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX).

Analysts await Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) to report earnings on October, 11. They expect $1.19 EPS, up 5.31% or $0.06 from last year’s $1.13 per share. WFC’s profit will be $5.24B for 10.65 P/E if the $1.19 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.30 actual EPS reported by Wells Fargo & Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.46% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “UBS cools on Wells Fargo – Seeking Alpha” on September 10, 2019, also Bizjournals.com with their article: “These St. Louisans rank on Fortune’s list of most powerful women in business – St. Louis Business Journal” published on September 24, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “3 Important Steps To Take Before Making Your First Big Retirement Purchase – Benzinga” on September 24, 2019. More interesting news about Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “3 Stocks Thriving on Competitors’ Failures – Yahoo Finance” published on September 24, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “Best ETFs for 2019: Financial Sector Spider Reflects Bank Stock Struggles – Investorplace.com” with publication date: September 20, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.71 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.15, from 0.86 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 72 investors sold WFC shares while 642 reduced holdings. 100 funds opened positions while 408 raised stakes. 3.38 billion shares or 2.62% more from 3.29 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Thrivent Fin For Lutherans has 232,609 shares. Williams Jones & Assoc Ltd Liability owns 76,965 shares. Chevy Chase Holding reported 3.40M shares or 0.67% of all its holdings. Syntal Partners reported 0.17% stake. Excalibur Mngmt stated it has 0.87% of its portfolio in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Curbstone Fincl Mngmt has invested 0.41% in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Baystate Wealth Limited Liability Company invested in 0.01% or 1,395 shares. Acg Wealth reported 0.29% stake. Commercial Bank Of New York Mellon owns 0.49% invested in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) for 38.29M shares. California-based Schnieders Cap Management Ltd Company has invested 1.74% in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Connors Investor stated it has 224,568 shares or 1.41% of all its holdings. Moreover, Deutsche Financial Bank Ag has 0.86% invested in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) for 30.94 million shares. Budros Ruhlin Roe Incorporated holds 1.52% of its portfolio in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) for 23,704 shares. Barrett Asset Mgmt Ltd invested in 0.05% or 14,785 shares. Dana Inv Incorporated reported 7,042 shares.