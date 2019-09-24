Portolan Capital Management Has Trimmed Its Fiesta Restaurant Group (FRGI) Holding as Shares Declined; Fleetcor Technologies (FLT) Holder 12 West Capital Management LP Has Cut Position by $44.87 Million

12 West Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Fleetcor Technologies Inc (FLT) by 33.23% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. 12 West Capital Management Lp sold 160,263 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.33% . The hedge fund held 322,075 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $90.46M, down from 482,338 at the end of the previous reported quarter. 12 West Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Fleetcor Technologies Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $24.68B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.92% or $2.66 during the last trading session, reaching $285.06. About 231,726 shares traded. FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) has risen 31.10% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.10% the S&P500. Some Historical FLT News: 09/04/2018 – FleetCor Boosts CEO Clarke’s Pay 79% to $52.6 Million for 2017; 23/05/2018 – ADVISORY-Please ignore alert on Fleetcor from law firm; 19/03/2018 – FLEETCOR Recognized for Innovation, Growth, & Success; 16/03/2018 – Morgan Stanley Likes FleetCor’s Future — Barrons.com; 03/05/2018 – FLEETCOR TECHNOLOGIES – CO DID NOT SEE EVIDENCE OF ACCESS TO PROPRIETARY AND THIRD-PARTY PAYMENT NETWORKS USED TO DELIVER CO’S PAYMENT SOLUTIONS; 03/05/2018 – FLEETCOR TECHNOLOGIES INC – SEES FULL YEAR 2018 REVENUES INCLUDING ADOPTION OF ASC 606, BETWEEN $2,390 MLN AND $2,450 MLN; 03/05/2018 – FleetCor Sees 2018 Adj EPS $10.20-Adj EPS $10.50; 03/05/2018 – FLEETCOR TECHNOLOGIES INC – SEES FULL YEAR 2018 ADJ NET INCOME PER DILUTED SHARE BETWEEN $10.20 AND $10.50; 02/05/2018 – Franklin Templeton – Technology Adds Intel, Exits FleetCor; 03/05/2018 – FLEETCOR TECHNOLOGIES INC – TOOK IMMEDIATE ACTION TO LIMIT IMPROPER USE OF ACCESSED PRIVATE LABEL GIFT CARD INFORMATION

Portolan Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Fiesta Restaurant Group Inc. (FRGI) by 72.94% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Portolan Capital Management Llc sold 195,893 shares as the company’s stock declined 25.97% . The hedge fund held 72,664 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $955,000, down from 268,557 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Portolan Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Fiesta Restaurant Group Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $295.93 million market cap company. The stock increased 2.38% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $10.77. About 105,080 shares traded. Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRGI) has declined 67.07% since September 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 67.07% the S&P500. Some Historical FRGI News: 07/05/2018 – FIESTA RESTAURANT GROUP INC – TOTAL CAPITAL EXPENDITURES IN 2018 ARE EXPECTED TO BE $60.0 MLN TO $70.0 MLN; 12/03/2018 FIESTA RESTAURANT GROUP SAYS ON MARCH 9, ENTERED INTO FIRST AMENDMENT, WHICH AMENDS CREDIT AGREEMENT DATED AS OF NOV 30, 2017 – SEC FILING; 07/05/2018 – FIESTA RESTAURANT GROUP – ANTICIPATED CAPEX IN 2018 INCLUDE OPENING SEVEN TO EIGHT NEW COMPANY-OWNED POLLO TROPICAL RESTAURANTS IN FLORIDA; 16/03/2018 – Fiesta Restaurant Closes Above 200-Day Average: Technicals; 07/05/2018 – Fiesta Restaurant Group 1Q EPS 15c; 01/05/2018 – Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on NeoGenomics, Illinois Tool Works, Carriage Services, Gorman-Rupp, Fiesta Restaurant; 07/05/2018 – FIESTA RESTAURANT GROUP INC QTRLY COMPARABLE RESTAURANT SALES AT TACO CABANA DECREASED 1.7%; 07/05/2018 – FIESTA RESTAURANT 1Q ADJ EPS 16C, EST. 14C; 07/05/2018 – FIESTA RESTAURANT GROUP – ANTICIPATED CAPEX IN 2018 INCLUDE OPENING SEVEN TO EIGHT NEW COMPANY-OWNED TACO CABANA RESTAURANTS IN TEXAS; 07/05/2018 – Fiesta Restaurant Group 1Q Rev $169.5M

12 West Capital Management Lp, which manages about $1.10 billion and $1.33 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Gds Hldgs Ltd by 25,201 shares to 10.94 million shares, valued at $411.09M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Analysts await FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $2.89 earnings per share, up 15.60% or $0.39 from last year’s $2.5 per share. FLT’s profit will be $250.18 million for 24.66 P/E if the $2.89 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.69 actual earnings per share reported by FleetCor Technologies, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 7.43% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.52 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.47, from 1.05 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 25 investors sold FLT shares while 123 reduced holdings. 64 funds opened positions while 161 raised stakes. 78.26 million shares or 0.51% less from 78.66 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Contravisory Investment Mngmt has invested 1.92% in FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT). Citigroup Incorporated invested in 0.01% or 42,700 shares. 3,866 are held by Riverhead Capital Ltd Co. Guggenheim Ltd Liability Co has 10,158 shares. Mutual Of America Management Limited Liability Corp has 11,460 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Charles Schwab Inc accumulated 465,289 shares. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt owns 1,073 shares or 0.04% of their US portfolio. Aqr Capital Management Limited Liability Corporation invested in 0% or 13,518 shares. Moreover, Wellington Mgmt Grp Ltd Liability Partnership has 0.32% invested in FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT). Nuveen Asset Mgmt Lc holds 0.08% of its portfolio in FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) for 679,917 shares. Motco owns 118 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Bamco Ny stated it has 237,904 shares or 0.27% of all its holdings. Utah Retirement System accumulated 16,136 shares. Spinnaker Trust reported 7,225 shares. Amalgamated National Bank & Trust has invested 0.07% in FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT).

Since May 9, 2019, it had 6 buys, and 0 sales for $10.77 million activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.17 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.05, from 1.22 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 15 investors sold FRGI shares while 32 reduced holdings. 14 funds opened positions while 41 raised stakes. 25.14 million shares or 0.27% more from 25.07 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Aperio Grp Inc holds 0% or 9,916 shares in its portfolio. Coatue Limited Com invested 0.01% in Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRGI). New York-based Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership has invested 0% in Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRGI). Public Employees Retirement System Of Ohio holds 5,790 shares. Texas Permanent School Fund reported 16,023 shares. Moreover, Bridgeway Capital Inc has 0.02% invested in Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRGI). California Public Employees Retirement System has invested 0% in Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRGI). Jefferies Group Incorporated has 5.26M shares for 11.95% of their portfolio. Millennium Lc invested in 164,533 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Private Management Lc stated it has 1.51M shares or 2.94% of all its holdings. 1,634 were accumulated by Tower Rech Ltd Co (Trc). Arizona State Retirement System reported 36,622 shares stake. Price T Rowe Md has 2.26 million shares. Pub Sector Pension Inv Board accumulated 0.01% or 49,524 shares. Royal Bankshares Of Canada accumulated 263 shares or 0% of the stock.