Portolan Capital Management Has Trimmed Holding in 8X8 (EGHT) as Valuation Rose; Pfizer (PFE) Holder Rwc Asset Management Llp Lowered Its Holding by $14.71 Million as Share Price Declined

Rwc Asset Management Llp decreased its stake in Pfizer Inc (PFE) by 87.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rwc Asset Management Llp sold 350,252 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.73% . The institutional investor held 48,892 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.08M, down from 399,144 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rwc Asset Management Llp who had been investing in Pfizer Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $211.28B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.65% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $38. About 27.29M shares traded or 11.45% up from the average. Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) has risen 0.65% since August 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.65% the S&P500. Some Historical PFE News: 07/03/2018 – Methicillin-Resistant Staphylococcus Aureus Infections Pipeline Highlights – 2017 Update – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 17/04/2018 – HEALTH CANADA SAYS EFFORTS INCLUDE EXPLORING ACCESS TO INTERNATIONAL EPIPEN SUPPLY PFE.N MYL.O; 07/05/2018 – JANSSEN PHARMA – FDA APPROVAL OF DARZALEX IN COMBINATION WITH BORTEZOMIB, MELPHALAN AND PREDNISONE MARKS ITS FIFTH INDICATION IN MULTIPLE MYELOMA; 10/04/2018 – Pfizer Signs Lease for the Spiral at Hudson Yards in Manhattan; 25/04/2018 – FACTBOX-World’s largest pharmaceutical deals; 01/05/2018 – Pfizer Revenue Growth Stalls; 10/04/2018 – PFIZER INC – AS PART OF 20-YEAR LEASE AGREEMENT, PFIZER WILL RELOCATE ITS GLOBAL HEADQUARTERS FROM 235 EAST 42ND STREET TO SPIRAL; 05/03/2018 – Dan R. Littman Elected to Pfizer’s Bd of Directors; 23/03/2018 – GlaxoSmithKline Ends Talks for Pfizer Consumer-Healthcare Unit; 25/05/2018 – IMFINZI® (Durvalumab) Significantly Improves Overall Survival in the Phase lll Pacific Trial for Unresectable Stage lll Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer

Portolan Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in 8X8 Inc. (EGHT) by 5.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Portolan Capital Management Llc sold 43,829 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.25% . The hedge fund held 776,035 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.68 million, down from 819,864 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Portolan Capital Management Llc who had been investing in 8X8 Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.35B market cap company. The stock increased 0.59% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $23.71. About 1.34M shares traded. 8×8, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGHT) has risen 21.76% since August 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.76% the S&P500. Some Historical EGHT News: 24/05/2018 – 8X8 INC EGHT.N – EXCLUDING DXI REVENUE, SEES 2019 SERVICE REVENUE GROWTH IN THE RANGE OF 21% TO 22%; 25/04/2018 – Springer Nature sets price range for Frankfurt flotation; 24/05/2018 – 8X8 4Q REV. $79.3M, EST. $76.8M; 15/05/2018 – 8X8 ACQUIRES MARIANAIQ TO STRENGTHEN Al CAPABILITIES FOR ENTERPRISE COMMUNICATIONS; 16/03/2018 – 8X8 INC EGHT.N : DOUGHERTY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $23 FROM $20; 24/05/2018 – 8X8 INC – SEES FY 2019 SERVICE REVENUE IN THE RANGE OF $333 MILLION TO $338 MILLION, REPRESENTING APPROXIMATELY 19% TO 21% YEAR-OVER-YEAR INCREASE; 24/05/2018 – 8X8 4Q ADJ LOSS/SHR 3C, EST. $0; 24/05/2018 – 8X8 4Q Adj Loss/Shr 3c; 24/05/2018 – 8X8 4Q Rev $79.3M; 19/04/2018 – DJ 8×8 Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (EGHT)

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.31 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.17, from 1.48 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 17 investors sold EGHT shares while 44 reduced holdings. 24 funds opened positions while 56 raised stakes. 79.42 million shares or 16.78% more from 68.01 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Jefferies Grp Ltd Liability Corp stated it has 30,000 shares or 0% of all its holdings. 206,655 were reported by D E Shaw. Moreover, Ubs Asset Mgmt Americas has 0% invested in 8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT). Barclays Public Ltd Liability Company reported 0.04% in 8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT). Moreover, Pier Limited Liability Com has 1.03% invested in 8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT) for 327,764 shares. Comerica Natl Bank invested in 94,481 shares. Citadel Advisors Limited Liability Co owns 902,374 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Proshare Advsrs Limited Com invested in 12,976 shares or 0% of the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) stated it has 0% of its portfolio in 8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT). Arizona State Retirement System reported 0.04% of its portfolio in 8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT). Juncture Wealth Strategies Llc accumulated 0.57% or 36,216 shares. Portolan Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp holds 1.61% in 8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT) or 776,035 shares. 68,185 are held by Aperio Gp Lc. Vanguard Gru owns 8.02M shares. Creative Planning has invested 0.02% in 8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT).

Portolan Capital Management Llc, which manages about $535.17M and $972.04M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Whiting Petroleum Corporation by 383,364 shares to 462,572 shares, valued at $12.09M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Bandwidth Inc. by 254,803 shares in the quarter, for a total of 953,242 shares, and has risen its stake in Abraxas Petroleum Corporation (NASDAQ:AXAS).

