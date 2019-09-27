Portolan Capital Management Has Trimmed By $8.45 Million Its Carbonite (CARB) Position; 0 Analysts Covering Buckeye Partners, L.P. (BPL)

Portolan Capital Management Llc decreased Carbonite Inc. (CARB) stake by 43.44% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Portolan Capital Management Llc sold 324,932 shares as Carbonite Inc. (CARB)’s stock declined 26.61%. The Portolan Capital Management Llc holds 423,026 shares with $11.02 million value, down from 747,958 last quarter. Carbonite Inc. now has $532.66M valuation. The stock increased 0.42% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $15.41. About 186,547 shares traded. Carbonite, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARB) has declined 47.80% since September 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 47.80% the S&P500. Some Historical CARB News: 07/05/2018 – CARBONITE INC SEES FULL YEAR 2018 NON-GAAP REVENUE $302.5 – $312.5 MLN; 07/05/2018 – Carbonite Raises 2018 View To Adj EPS $1.51-Adj EPS $1.59; 07/05/2018 – Carbonite Sees 2Q Adj EPS 34c-Adj EPS 38c; 07/05/2018 – CARBONITE INC SEES FULL YEAR 2018 GAAP REVENUE $296.9 – $306.9 MLN; 15/05/2018 – Crosslink Capital Inc. Exits Position in Carbonite; 06/03/2018 Carbonite Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By JMP for Mar. 13; 13/03/2018 – Carbonite at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By JMP Securities Today; 07/05/2018 – Carbonite Sees 2Q Rev $75.8M-$77.8M; 17/05/2018 – Carbonite Presenting at Conference May 30; 19/03/2018 – Carbonite: Total Purchase Price for Mozy Was $145.8 M in Cash

Among 2 analysts covering Buckeye Partners (NYSE:BPL), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Buckeye Partners has $41.5000 highest and $41.5000 lowest target. $41.50’s average target is 1.02% above currents $41.08 stock price. Buckeye Partners had 5 analyst reports since May 7, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded it to “Hold” rating and $41.5000 target in Monday, May 13 report. On Wednesday, May 15 the stock rating was downgraded by UBS to “Neutral”. See Buckeye Partners, L.P. (NYSE:BPL) latest ratings:

31/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Sell Upgrade

15/05/2019 Broker: UBS Old Rating: Buy New Rating: Neutral Old Target: $36.0000 New Target: $41.5000 Downgrade

15/05/2019 Broker: Argus Research Old Rating: Hold New Rating: Sell Downgrade

13/05/2019 Broker: Stifel Nicolaus Old Rating: Buy New Rating: Hold Old Target: $34.0000 New Target: $41.5000 Downgrade

07/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Sell Downgrade

Portolan Capital Management Llc increased Carbon Black Inc. stake by 375,416 shares to 1.06 million valued at $17.70 million in 2019Q2. It also upped Conns Inc. (NASDAQ:CONN) stake by 72,680 shares and now owns 447,245 shares. Kvh Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:KVHI) was raised too.

Analysts await Carbonite, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARB) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.35 earnings per share, up 2.94% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.34 per share. CARB’s profit will be $12.10 million for 11.01 P/E if the $0.35 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.45 actual earnings per share reported by Carbonite, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -22.22% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.57 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.29, from 1.28 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 12 investors sold CARB shares while 39 reduced holdings. 26 funds opened positions while 54 raised stakes. 33.25 million shares or 6.43% more from 31.24 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Maverick Ltd reported 198,990 shares. Geode Cap Management Ltd Liability Corporation accumulated 0% or 434,981 shares. Anchor Capital Advisors Limited Liability Corporation has 69,668 shares. Great West Life Assurance Company Can reported 4,143 shares stake. Deutsche Comml Bank Ag reported 0% stake. Hood River Mngmt Ltd Com, Oregon-based fund reported 581,451 shares. Hrt Financial Limited Liability Com holds 0.02% or 14,216 shares in its portfolio. Rhumbline Advisers reported 0% in Carbonite, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARB). Blackrock accumulated 2.43 million shares. Fmr Lc stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Carbonite, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARB). Ameriprise Finance holds 0% or 408,359 shares. Gabelli Funds Limited Liability Corporation invested 0% in Carbonite, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARB). Engineers Gate Manager LP holds 0.08% of its portfolio in Carbonite, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARB) for 54,664 shares. Ami Asset Corp has 0.72% invested in Carbonite, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARB). Cannell Llc invested in 227,390 shares.

More notable recent Carbonite, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARB) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Carbonite: Plagued With Major Issues – Seeking Alpha” on September 23, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “HAGENS BERMAN 4-DAY DEADLINE ALERT: Hagens Berman Reminds Carbonite (CARB) Investors of September 30, 2019 Lead Plaintiff Deadline, Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm – Yahoo Finance” published on September 27, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Why Carbonite Stock Popped 17% Today – Yahoo Finance” on September 06, 2019. More interesting news about Carbonite, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARB) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Carbonite +20% on sale talks report – Seeking Alpha” published on September 06, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “DEADLINE ALERT – Carbonite, Inc. (CARB) – Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Notifies Investors of Class Action and Lead Plaintiff Deadline: September 30, 2019 – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 23, 2019.

The stock decreased 0.01% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $41.08. About 1.00M shares traded. Buckeye Partners, L.P. (NYSE:BPL) has risen 21.27% since September 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.27% the S&P500. Some Historical BPL News: 06/04/2018 – Buckeye Partners to Move Forward With Bi-Directional Laurel Service; Operational Solution Will Enhance Market Competition; 06/04/2018 – BUCKEYE PARTNERS – DECISION TO MOVE FORWARD WITH Bl-DIRECTIONAL LAUREL SERVICE COMES IN LIGHT OF RECOMMENDED DECISION BY PUC’S ADMINISTRATIVE LAW JUDGE; 16/03/2018 – BUCKEYE PARTNERS DOESN’T SEE MATERIAL IMPACT FROM FERC RULING; 04/05/2018 – Buckeye Partners 1Q Net $112.4M; 16/03/2018 – Buckeye Partners Doesn’t Expect Material Impact From Recent FERC Income Tax Allowance Ruling; 05/04/2018 – Tribune 242: Shell, New Fortress Battle For Bpl Deal; 24/04/2018 – BUCKEYE PARTNERS LP – SOUTH TEXAS GATEWAY TERMINAL WILL BE CONSTRUCTED ON A 212 ACRE WATERFRONT PARCEL AT MOUTH OF CORPUS CHRISTI BAY; 24/04/2018 – Buckeye Partners, L.P. Announces Agreement to Construct South Texas Gateway Terminal; 04/05/2018 – BUCKEYE PARTNERS 1Q REV. $1.18B, EST. $907.5M; 23/05/2018 – BPL LTD BPL.NS – MARCH QTR REVENUE FROM OPS 223.4 MLN RUPEES VS 193.5 MLN RUPEES YR AGO

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.87 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.37, from 1.24 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 32 investors sold Buckeye Partners, L.P. shares while 70 reduced holdings. 46 funds opened positions while 43 raised stakes. 112.71 million shares or 8.31% more from 104.06 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 791 are held by Loring Wolcott Coolidge Fiduciary Llp Ma. Mathes Company Inc, New York-based fund reported 8,050 shares. Us State Bank De reported 13,856 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Mariner Ltd Liability Corp has 0% invested in Buckeye Partners, L.P. (NYSE:BPL). Moreover, Highland Mgmt Ltd Partnership has 0.08% invested in Buckeye Partners, L.P. (NYSE:BPL). Nuveen Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp owns 0% invested in Buckeye Partners, L.P. (NYSE:BPL) for 10,169 shares. Panagora Asset reported 0% stake. Hm Payson & Com holds 0% or 2,200 shares. Mcmillion Management reported 510 shares stake. Cwm Ltd Liability Corp holds 0% or 528 shares in its portfolio. Lpl Fincl Lc invested 0% of its portfolio in Buckeye Partners, L.P. (NYSE:BPL). Wealthtrust Axiom Limited reported 0.1% stake. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Mgmt Group Limited Liability Co stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Buckeye Partners, L.P. (NYSE:BPL). Wesbanco Retail Bank holds 0.03% or 15,909 shares in its portfolio. Keybank Association Oh holds 17,541 shares.

More notable recent Buckeye Partners, L.P. (NYSE:BPL) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Buckeye Bahamas Hub Partially Restarts Operations NYSE:BPL – GlobeNewswire” on September 11, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Buckeye Bahamas Hub (BBH) Resumes Full Operations – GlobeNewswire” published on September 20, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Buckeye Provides Buckeye Bahamas Hub Hurricane Dorian Impact Update – GlobeNewswire” on September 03, 2019. More interesting news about Buckeye Partners, L.P. (NYSE:BPL) were released by: Streetinsider.com and their article: “Buckeye Partners (BPL) Announces Buckeye Bahamas Hub Hurricane Dorian Impact Update – StreetInsider.com” published on September 06, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “These 2 Energy Stocks Could Be the Next Big-Time Buyout Recipients – The Motley Fool” with publication date: September 14, 2019.