Portolan Capital Management Has Trimmed Aaron’s (AAN) Stake as Valuation Rose; Alibaba Group Hldg LTD (BABA) Holder Tekne Capital Management Raised Holding

Portolan Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Aaron’s Inc. (AAN) by 5.66% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Portolan Capital Management Llc sold 35,239 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.41% . The hedge fund held 586,874 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $36.04M, down from 622,113 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Portolan Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Aaron’s Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.05 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.12% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $60.2. About 922,733 shares traded or 53.26% up from the average. Aaron's, Inc. (NYSE:AAN) has risen 50.33% since September 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 50.33% the S&P500. Some Historical AAN News: 03/05/2018 – Aaron’s And Progressive Leasing Modernize New Hampshire Keystone Club; 22/04/2018 – DJ Aaron’s Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AAN); 26/04/2018 – AARON’S – EXPECTS ANNUAL COMPARABLE STORE REVENUES FOR AARON’S BUSINESS TO BE AT FAVORABLE END OF PREVIOUS ANNUAL RANGE OF NEGATIVE 4% TO NEGATIVE 1%; 20/04/2018 – Aaron’s Scholars Program Provides Financial Support For 20 Morehouse College Students; 26/04/2018 – AARON’S INC – REAFFIRMS ANNUAL GUIDANCE; 06/03/2018 Aaron’s, Inc. Directors Declare Dividend

Tekne Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (BABA) by 34.09% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tekne Capital Management Llc bought 69,992 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.56% . The hedge fund held 275,291 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $46.65M, up from 205,299 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tekne Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $475.18 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.14% or $2.05 during the last trading session, reaching $182.51. About 15.78 million shares traded. Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) has declined 6.34% since September 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.34% the S&P500. Some Historical BABA News: 30/04/2018 – TRADE WAR CONSEQUENCES ‘WILL BE QUITE SEVERE,’ SAYS BABA’S TSAI; 25/05/2018 – China to use cornerstones to help Alibaba, Xiaomi list in mainland; 24/04/2018 – MERCEDES TIGHTENS CARS’ LINKS TO WECHAT, ALIBABA’S SMART HOME; 04/05/2018 – Alibaba Group Holding Sees FY19 Revenue Growth Topping 60%; 28/05/2018 – Alibaba Health: Ali JK Owns Relationships With Merchants on Tmall.com for Medical Devices, Adult Products; 23/03/2018 – Chinese companies like Alibaba and Tencent are bringing their investments and technology to the Southeast Asian region, Credit Suisse’s head of emerging Asia economics said; 13/03/2018 – NETEASE CLOUD MUSIC – ALIMUSIC TO SUBLICENSE PREMIER MUSIC COPYRIGHTS OWNED BY ROCK RECORDS CO., SM ENTERTAINMENT, BMG, OTHERS TO CO; 04/05/2018 – ALIBABA – QTRLY EPS WAS RMB2.88 (US$0.46) AND NON-GAAP EPS WAS RMB5.73 (US$0.91); 19/03/2018 – TOKYO — Aeon, Japan’s biggest retailer by sales, will join forces with an Alibaba-backed technology company to develop models for stores in China powered by artificial intelligence. The Japanese group operates about 430 supermarkets, convenience stores and other locations in China; 30/05/2018 – Alibaba’s Joe Tsai: A lot of people are trying to stop China from upgrading its tech, including Sen. Mark Warner #CodeCon

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.15, from 0.93 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 23 investors sold AAN shares while 85 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 75 raised stakes. 64.33 million shares or 0.64% less from 64.75 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Gam Ag reported 29,430 shares. Pennsylvania-based Glenmede Trust Communication Na has invested 0.13% in Aaron's, Inc. (NYSE:AAN). Castleark Limited Co reported 196,259 shares. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Inv Mgmt Lc reported 85 shares. 340 were accumulated by Advisory Svcs Net Limited Com. United Cap Financial Advisers Ltd Company stated it has 14,039 shares. Gamco Et Al owns 345,303 shares. Balasa Dinverno Foltz Limited Com has invested 0.25% in Aaron's, Inc. (NYSE:AAN). Deutsche Commercial Bank Ag owns 70,937 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Fuller Thaler Asset Mgmt Incorporated accumulated 0% or 570 shares. Clearbridge Invs Limited Liability Company holds 0.02% or 461,794 shares. Invesco Limited holds 354,075 shares. Parametric Port Assoc Limited Company reported 0.01% stake. Huntington Retail Bank holds 174 shares. The New York-based Gabelli Funds Limited has invested 0.04% in Aaron's, Inc. (NYSE:AAN).

Since July 29, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $126,660 activity.

Portolan Capital Management Llc, which manages about $535.17 million and $929.70M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Carrols Restaurant Group Inc. (NASDAQ:TAST) by 197,537 shares to 1.07M shares, valued at $9.70 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Sonos Inc. by 66,681 shares in the quarter, for a total of 902,364 shares, and has risen its stake in Kvh Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:KVHI).

Analysts await Aaron's, Inc. (NYSE:AAN) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.82 earnings per share, up 18.84% or $0.13 from last year’s $0.69 per share. AAN’s profit will be $55.18M for 18.35 P/E if the $0.82 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.93 actual earnings per share reported by Aaron's, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.83% negative EPS growth.