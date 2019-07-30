Portolan Capital Management Has Raised Its Stake in Ebix (EBIX) by $3.10 Million as Shares Declined; Tang Capital Management Upped Its Stake in La Jolla Pharmaceutical Co (LJPC) as Stock Value Rose

Tang Capital Management Llc increased its stake in La Jolla Pharmaceutical Co (LJPC) by 27.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tang Capital Management Llc bought 1.06M shares as the company’s stock rose 8.96% with the market. The hedge fund held 4.94 million shares of the biological products (no diagnostic substances) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $31.76M, up from 3.88 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tang Capital Management Llc who had been investing in La Jolla Pharmaceutical Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $226.00M market cap company. The stock increased 1.96% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $8.34. About 116,079 shares traded. La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company (NASDAQ:LJPC) has declined 78.73% since July 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 83.16% the S&P500. Some Historical LJPC News: 10/05/2018 – Invus Public Equities Advisors Buys 1.2% of La Jolla Pharma; 30/05/2018 – La Jolla Cosmetic Surgery Centre Welcomes Board Certified Plastic Surgeon Dr. Hector Salazar-Reyes; 10/05/2018 – La Jolla Pharmaceutical 1Q Loss $50.5M; 14/03/2018 – La Jolla Band of Luiseño Indians selects Win Technologies USA for new casino property; 19/03/2018 – E*TRADE to Host Education Day in La Jolla; 10/05/2018 – La Jolla Pharmaceutical 1Q Loss/Shr $2.22; 06/03/2018 – LA JOLLA REPORTS DATA ON GIAPREZA FOR ACUTE KIDNEY INJURY; 22/03/2018 – LA JOLLA PHARMACEUTICAL CO – GIAPREZA IS AVAILABLE IN 1 ML SINGLE-DOSE VIALS, EACH CONTAINING 2.5 MG OF ANGIOTENSIN Il; 10/05/2018 – La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company Announces Financial Results for the Three Months Ended March 31, 2018 and Recent Corporate Progress; 06/03/2018 – GIAPREZA™ (angiotensin Il) Significantly Improved Survival and Reduced Time on Renal Replacement Therapy in Patients with Acute Kidney Injury

Portolan Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Ebix Inc. (EBIX) by 178% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Portolan Capital Management Llc bought 63,294 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.89% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 98,853 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.88M, up from 35,559 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Portolan Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Ebix Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.38 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.44% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $45.09. About 225,128 shares traded. Ebix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBIX) has declined 35.55% since July 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 39.98% the S&P500. Some Historical EBIX News: 03/04/2018 – Ebix Takes Leadership Position in India’s Foreign Exchange and Outward Remittance Markets with Agreement to Acquire CentrumDi; 21/05/2018 – Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind Syros Pharmaceuticals, J & J Snack Foods, Wright Medical Group N.V, HCI Group, Ten; 05/03/2018 Ebix Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 09/05/2018 – Ebix 1Q Rev $108.2M; 03/04/2018 – EBIX SEES DEAL GENERATING 25C/SHR IN INCREASED EPS; 03/04/2018 – EBIX TAKES LEADERSHIP POSITION IN INDIA’S FOREIGN EXCHANGE AND OUTWARD REMITTANCE MARKETS WITH AGREEMENT TO ACQUIRE CENTRUMDIRECT LIMITED; 19/04/2018 – Ebix Expects Acquisition to Be Immediately Accretive to Its Earnings; 03/04/2018 – Ebix Takes Leadership Position In India’s Foreign Exchange And Outward Remittance Markets With Agreement To Acquire CentrumDirect Limited; 09/05/2018 – EBIX 1Q OPER REV. $108.2M, EST. $103.5M (2 EST.); 21/04/2018 – DJ Ebix Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (EBIX)

More notable recent Ebix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBIX) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: BLK, EBIX, WDFC – Nasdaq” on July 18, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “The Truth About Market Timing – July 30, 2019 – Nasdaq” published on July 30, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Ebix Declares 7.5 Cent Quarterly Dividend, Payable June 14, to Shareholders of Record May 31, 2019 – GlobeNewswire” on May 21, 2019. More interesting news about Ebix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBIX) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Ebix Commences EbixCash IPO Process while Targeting a Q2 2020 IPO – GlobeNewswire” published on June 18, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “EBIXCASH Rolls Out Big Forex Bonanza Campaign for Customers – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: April 16, 2019.

Portolan Capital Management Llc, which manages about $535.17M and $972.04 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Slm Corporation (NASDAQ:SLM) by 1.68M shares to 2.19M shares, valued at $21.74 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Mimecast Ltd. by 93,954 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 401,106 shares, and cut its stake in Advanced Disposal Services Inc..

Investors sentiment increased to 1.46 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.09, from 1.37 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 13 investors sold EBIX shares while 48 reduced holdings. 31 funds opened positions while 58 raised stakes. 22.89 million shares or 4.10% less from 23.87 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bancorp Of New York Mellon Corporation holds 0% or 325,117 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Dimensional Fund Limited Partnership has 0.01% invested in Ebix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBIX). Principal Fincl has 0.01% invested in Ebix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBIX) for 190,182 shares. Sei Invs, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 6,720 shares. 4,044 were accumulated by Victory Cap Mngmt. Mason Street Advisors Ltd Llc holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Ebix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBIX) for 7,063 shares. Pnc Fincl Inc reported 826 shares stake. Quantitative Inv Management Llc has invested 0.06% in Ebix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBIX). Moreover, Renaissance Gru Limited Liability Company has 0.02% invested in Ebix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBIX) for 8,052 shares. Amundi Pioneer Asset has invested 0% in Ebix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBIX). Nuveen Asset Mngmt Ltd Company has invested 0% in Ebix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBIX). Vanguard Inc reported 2.33 million shares. Aperio Group Incorporated Llc reported 0% of its portfolio in Ebix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBIX). Citigroup Inc, a New York-based fund reported 280 shares. Goldman Sachs Group Inc Incorporated stated it has 0% in Ebix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBIX).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.03 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.45, from 1.48 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 16 investors sold LJPC shares while 16 reduced holdings. 14 funds opened positions while 19 raised stakes. 22.90 million shares or 25.64% less from 30.80 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Trellus Mngmt Com Lc reported 0.33% of its portfolio in La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company (NASDAQ:LJPC). Great West Life Assurance Can owns 2,654 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Opaleye accumulated 60,000 shares. Tiaa Cref Investment Management Ltd Llc owns 0% invested in La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company (NASDAQ:LJPC) for 42,197 shares. Alyeska Investment Group Lp has invested 0.03% in La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company (NASDAQ:LJPC). Sectoral Asset Management Incorporated accumulated 1.36% or 1.76M shares. Baker Bros Advsr Lp reported 0.02% stake. 122,631 were accumulated by Jpmorgan Chase And. 26,962 were reported by Deutsche Retail Bank Ag. Wells Fargo Com Mn invested in 21,134 shares or 0% of the stock. Goldman Sachs Gp holds 0% in La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company (NASDAQ:LJPC) or 44,005 shares. Ameritas Inv Inc owns 1,535 shares. California State Teachers Retirement Sys owns 33,595 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. 26,747 were accumulated by Rhumbline Advisers. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) owns 0% invested in La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company (NASDAQ:LJPC) for 2,117 shares.