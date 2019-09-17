Portolan Capital Management Has Raised Its Holding in Conns (CONN) as Stock Value Declined; Wells Fargo Co New (WFC) Shareholder Archon Partners Boosted Its Stake by $1.36 Million as Market Value Rose

Portolan Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Conns Inc. (CONN) by 19.4% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Portolan Capital Management Llc bought 72,680 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.13% . The hedge fund held 447,245 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.97 million, up from 374,565 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Portolan Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Conns Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $728.51M market cap company. The stock decreased 3.21% or $0.84 during the last trading session, reaching $25.2. About 133,891 shares traded. Conn's, Inc. (NASDAQ:CONN) has declined 38.55% since September 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 38.55% the S&P500. Some Historical CONN News: 24/05/2018 – CONN’S, REPORTS CLOSING OF AMENDED & RESTATED $650M CREDIT LINE; 20/04/2018 – DJ Conn’s Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CONN); 09/03/2018 Conn’s Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 05/04/2018 – Conn’s 4Q Adj EPS 56c; 24/05/2018 – S&PGR Rts Conn’s New ABL Revolver; Raises Rtg On Unsecured Nts; 11/04/2018 – Fitch Affirms Conn’s Receivables Funding 2017-A; 18/04/2018 – Conn’s at Company Marketing Hosted By Stephens Inc. Today; 05/04/2018 – CONN’S INC – DURING FISCAL YEAR 2019, CO PLANS TO OPEN BETWEEN FIVE AND NINE NEW STORES IN EXISTING STATES; 05/04/2018 – CONN’S INC – QTRLY TOTAL REVENUES $420.4 MLN VS $432.8 MLN; 05/04/2018 – Conn’s Sees FY Same Store Sales Dn 3%-5%

Portolan Capital Management Llc, which manages about $535.17M and $929.70M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Tuesday Morning Corporation (NASDAQ:TUES) by 1.46 million shares to 374,272 shares, valued at $633,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Rapid7 Inc. by 28,288 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 212,648 shares, and cut its stake in Farmers Brothers Co. (NASDAQ:FARM).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.13 in Q2 2019. Its down 1.10, from 2.23 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 26 investors sold CONN shares while 34 reduced holdings. 29 funds opened positions while 39 raised stakes. 21.98 million shares or 4.04% less from 22.91 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. New York-based Engineers Gate Manager Lp has invested 0.04% in Conn's, Inc. (NASDAQ:CONN). Citadel Advsrs Limited Liability holds 0% or 112,023 shares. Walleye Trading Limited Liability holds 0% of its portfolio in Conn's, Inc. (NASDAQ:CONN) for 10,483 shares. Dimensional Fund Advsrs Ltd Partnership reported 2.54M shares stake. Geode Mgmt Limited Liability, Massachusetts-based fund reported 301,851 shares. Oregon Employees Retirement Fund owns 9,700 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Renaissance Technologies Limited Liability Co invested in 40,568 shares or 0% of the stock. Rhumbline Advisers reported 0% stake. Arrowstreet Partnership owns 0% invested in Conn's, Inc. (NASDAQ:CONN) for 14,600 shares. Cls Investments Ltd Liability Company accumulated 781 shares. Great West Life Assurance Co Can invested in 0% or 31,884 shares. Creative Planning invested 0% in Conn's, Inc. (NASDAQ:CONN). Pnc Svcs Group Inc Inc has invested 0% of its portfolio in Conn's, Inc. (NASDAQ:CONN). Swiss Financial Bank holds 0% or 35,400 shares in its portfolio. Bancorp Of America Corp De stated it has 40,318 shares or 0% of all its holdings.

Since June 4, 2019, it had 6 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $1.02 million activity. Wright Lee A. also bought $100,170 worth of Conn's, Inc. (NASDAQ:CONN) shares. Shares for $50,880 were bought by Shein Oded. 11,765 shares valued at $200,358 were bought by Miller Norman on Tuesday, June 4. $39,565 worth of Conn's, Inc. (NASDAQ:CONN) was bought by HAWORTH JAMES H. Saunders William E Jr had bought 10,000 shares worth $179,729 on Wednesday, June 5.

More notable recent Conn's, Inc. (NASDAQ:CONN) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Microcaps mostly among midday movers – Seeking Alpha” on September 03, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Analysts Estimate Conn’s (CONN) to Report a Decline in Earnings: What to Look Out for – Nasdaq” published on August 27, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-Snap, Cidara Therapeutics, Aridis Pharmaceuticals – Nasdaq” on September 03, 2019. More interesting news about Conn's, Inc. (NASDAQ:CONN) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Interesting CONN Put And Call Options For August 16th – Nasdaq” published on August 06, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Consumer Sector Update for 09/03/2019: AFYA,CONN,SNAP,SONO – Nasdaq” with publication date: September 03, 2019.