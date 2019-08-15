Portolan Capital Management Has Lowered Its Holding in Red Lion Hotels (RLH) by $757,872 as Stock Price Declined; St Germain D J Co Position in Apple (AAPL) Lifted by $305,046

St Germain D J Co Inc increased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 0.81% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. St Germain D J Co Inc bought 1,614 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 201,072 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $38.19 million, up from 199,458 at the end of the previous reported quarter. St Germain D J Co Inc who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $908.60 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.84% or $1.7 during the last trading session, reaching $201.05. About 11.97 million shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 07/03/2018 – APPLE SAYS IT DID 756 SUPPLIER FACILITY ASSESSMENTS IN 2017; 06/04/2018 – Full transcript: Apple CEO Tim Cook with Recode’s Kara Swisher and MSNBC’s Chris Hayes Education, iPhones, privacy and Facebook were all big topics of discussion; 18/05/2018 – MEDIA-Apple $1.8 bln tax arrears payment eases pressure on Ireland- Bloomberg; 17/04/2018 – Taiwan to open trade office in India; 01/05/2018 – APPLE CONTINUES TO PLAN FOR ANNUAL DIVIDEND INCREASES; 28/03/2018 – Apple CEO Tim Cook: I personally believe there is a lot more right about public education than there is wrong. #RevolutionCHI; 07/05/2018 – BUFFETT, MUNGER, GATES JOINT APPEARANCE ON CNBC ENDS; 22/03/2018 – iDrop News: Group Claims Apple Is Betraying Its Chinese iCloud Customers; 24/05/2018 – Taipei Times: Apple tests self-driving vans internally; 16/03/2018 – Apple acquired Texture, an app billed as “Netflix for digital magazines.”

Portolan Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Red Lion Hotels Corporation (RLH) by 12.21% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Portolan Capital Management Llc sold 94,734 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.05% . The hedge fund held 680,926 shares of the hotels and resorts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.50 million, down from 775,660 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Portolan Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Red Lion Hotels Corporation for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $137.58 million market cap company. The stock decreased 1.68% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $5.57. About 26,870 shares traded. Red Lion Hotels Corporation (NYSE:RLH) has declined 44.57% since August 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 44.57% the S&P500. Some Historical RLH News: 04/05/2018 – Boston Partners Buys New 1.1% Position in Red Lion; 04/04/2018 – Red Lion Hotels Sees Deal Closing 2Q 201; 14/05/2018 – RLH Corporation Announces Credit Facility Agreement With Deutsche Bank; 14/05/2018 – RLH Corp Sees Deal Immediately Adding to Earnings and Cash Flow; 04/04/2018 – RED LION HOTELS CORP – DEAL FOR AN AGGREGATE PRICE OF $27 MLN CASH; 15/05/2018 – The Island by Hotel RL Opens in Fort Walton Beach, Florida; 04/04/2018 – Red Lion Hotels to Acquire Brand for $27M Cas; 07/05/2018 – RED LION HOTELS CORP – ON MAY 1, UNIT ENTERED INTO AMENDED, RESTATED PURCHASE DEAL WITH KNIGHTS FRANCHISE SYSTEMS, WYNDHAM HOTEL GROUP, AMONG OTHERS; 22/05/2018 – Red Lion Hotels: Bloss and Moyle Will End Employment With Co Effective May 31; 14/05/2018 – RLH Corp Closes Acquisition of the Knights Inn Brand From Wyndham Hotel Group

Portolan Capital Management Llc, which manages about $535.17M and $972.04 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Casella Waste Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST) by 10,502 shares to 294,318 shares, valued at $10.47 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Petiq Inc. by 202,524 shares in the quarter, for a total of 295,814 shares, and has risen its stake in Qad Inc. (NASDAQ:QADA).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.15, from 1.11 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 9 investors sold RLH shares while 17 reduced holdings. 10 funds opened positions while 15 raised stakes. 17.90 million shares or 1.37% less from 18.15 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. State Street, Massachusetts-based fund reported 242,992 shares. Brandywine Global Inv Mgmt Ltd Liability Com stated it has 0% in Red Lion Hotels Corporation (NYSE:RLH). Coliseum Cap Mgmt accumulated 10.69% or 3.66M shares. Aqr Capital Mngmt Limited Company reported 10,911 shares. First Washington reported 0.29% in Red Lion Hotels Corporation (NYSE:RLH). Vanguard stated it has 0% in Red Lion Hotels Corporation (NYSE:RLH). Blackrock has invested 0% in Red Lion Hotels Corporation (NYSE:RLH). Bancorp Of America Corporation De reported 6,009 shares. Eidelman Virant Cap holds 4.35% or 765,000 shares. Royal Fincl Bank Of Canada reported 51,900 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Marshall Wace Limited Liability Partnership reported 21,657 shares. Morgan Stanley has invested 0% in Red Lion Hotels Corporation (NYSE:RLH). Ameritas Prns Inc reported 1,106 shares. Jpmorgan Chase & Company invested 0% of its portfolio in Red Lion Hotels Corporation (NYSE:RLH). Arrowstreet Lp stated it has 0% in Red Lion Hotels Corporation (NYSE:RLH).

St Germain D J Co Inc, which manages about $1.01B and $918.20 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) by 76,991 shares to 167,013 shares, valued at $17.38 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cisco (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 51,563 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 425,349 shares, and cut its stake in Alps Etf Tr Alerianmlp (AMLP).

