Portolan Capital Management Has Lowered Its Americas Car Mart (CRMT) Holding by $1.06 Million as Stock Price Rose; Maple Capital Management Has Lowered Its Holding in Chipotle Mexican Grill (CMG) as Shares Rose

Portolan Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Americas Car Mart Inc. (CRMT) by 5.19% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Portolan Capital Management Llc sold 11,672 shares as the company’s stock rose 21.22% with the market. The hedge fund held 213,170 shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $19.47 million, down from 224,842 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Portolan Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Americas Car Mart Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $602.80M market cap company. The stock increased 0.22% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $90.19. About 28,654 shares traded. America's Car-Mart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRMT) has risen 78.22% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 73.79% the S&P500.

Maple Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc (CMG) by 51.42% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Maple Capital Management Inc sold 7,095 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.72% with the market. The institutional investor held 6,703 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.76 million, down from 13,798 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Maple Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $22.31 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.52% or $4.17 during the last trading session, reaching $804.86. About 149,917 shares traded. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) has risen 66.07% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 61.64% the S&P500. Some Historical CMG News: 14/03/2018 – Hayley Peterson: Breaking: Chipotle chief marketing officer Mark Crumpacker resigns; 09/05/2018 – Chipotle Says Sees Increase in Delivery Orders Following DoorDash Partnership; 10/05/2018 – Iridian Asset Buys New 1.9% Position in Chipotle; 23/05/2018 – Chipotle: Support Functions Will Be Located in Shared Services Center in Columbus; 25/04/2018 – Drive-Thrus? Franchising? It’s All On Chipotle’s Table Now; 25/04/2018 – Chipotle Mexican: Estimated Effective 2018 Full-Year Tax Rate of Approximately 32.5% – 33.5%; 23/05/2018 – CHIPOTLE MEXICAN GRILL INC – FOLLOWING CHANGES, CHIPOTLE WILL CLOSE ITS DENVER AND NEW YORK CITY OFFICES; 14/03/2018 – CHIPOTLE: CRUMPACKER TO GET 26 WEEKS CASH SEVERANCE; 14/03/2018 – CHIPOTLE CHIEF MARKETING-STRATEGY OFFICER CRUMPACKER RESIGNS; 14/03/2018 – CHIPOTLE MEXICAN GRILL SAYS AGREEMENT FURTHER PROVIDES THAT CRUMPACKER RELEASES ANY LEGAL CLAIMS AGAINST CHIPOTLE

Investors sentiment is 1.41 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is the same, as 10 investors sold CRMT shares while 36 reduced holdings. only 25 funds opened positions while 40 raised stakes. 4.91 million shares or 5.13% more from 4.67 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. California Public Employees Retirement Systems invested 0% in America's Car-Mart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRMT). State Of Tennessee Treasury Department invested in 0% or 1,185 shares. Fmr Limited Liability Company reported 100 shares. Clarivest Asset Management Llc holds 16,013 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Charles Schwab Mgmt reported 0% of its portfolio in America's Car-Mart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRMT). Clark Management Inc invested 0.14% of its portfolio in America's Car-Mart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRMT). Moreover, Gsa Cap Ptnrs Llp has 0.09% invested in America's Car-Mart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRMT) for 9,953 shares. Commercial Bank Of America Corporation De invested in 0% or 64,879 shares. Citigroup Inc owns 4,764 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Federated Invsts Pa holds 0% or 16,440 shares in its portfolio. Bokf Na owns 19,931 shares or 0.04% of their US portfolio. D E Shaw & stated it has 0% of its portfolio in America's Car-Mart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRMT). Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa accumulated 1,213 shares. Mackenzie invested in 0% or 2,205 shares. Connor Clark & Lunn Management Ltd reported 20,935 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings.

Analysts await America's Car-Mart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRMT) to report earnings on August, 15 after the close. They expect $1.67 EPS, up 9.15% or $0.14 from last year’s $1.53 per share. CRMT’s profit will be $11.16M for 13.50 P/E if the $1.67 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.01 actual EPS reported by America's Car-Mart, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -16.92% negative EPS growth.

Portolan Capital Management Llc, which manages about $535.17M and $972.04 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in E.L.F. Beauty Inc. by 668,920 shares to 2.07 million shares, valued at $21.90 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ebix Inc. (NASDAQ:EBIX) by 63,294 shares in the quarter, for a total of 98,853 shares, and has risen its stake in Ardmore Shipping Corporation (NYSE:ASC).

Analysts await Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $3.10 EPS, up 43.52% or $0.94 from last year’s $2.16 per share. CMG’s profit will be $85.94M for 64.91 P/E if the $3.10 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.99 actual EPS reported by Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -22.31% negative EPS growth.

Since February 11, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 3 sales for $98.32 million activity. On Monday, February 11 Hartung Jack sold $4.34 million worth of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) or 7,150 shares.