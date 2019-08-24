Portolan Capital Management Has Lowered Its 8X8 (EGHT) Holding by $876,580; Stock Price Rose; Church & Dwight (CHD) Share Price Rose While Hugh Johnson Advisors Decreased Its Holding by $2.42 Million

Portolan Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in 8X8 Inc. (EGHT) by 5.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Portolan Capital Management Llc sold 43,829 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.25% . The hedge fund held 776,035 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.68M, down from 819,864 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Portolan Capital Management Llc who had been investing in 8X8 Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.43 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.41% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $24.54. About 994,116 shares traded. 8×8, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGHT) has risen 21.76% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.76% the S&P500. Some Historical EGHT News: 24/05/2018 – 8X8 INC – SEES 2019 TOTAL REVENUE IN THE RANGE OF $347 MILLION TO $352 MILLION, REPRESENTING APPROXIMATELY 17% TO 19% YEAR-OVER-YEAR INCREASE; 24/05/2018 – 8X8 4Q Rev $79.3M; 25/04/2018 – Springer Nature sets price range for Frankfurt flotation; 13/03/2018 CFO Genovese Gifts 224 Of 8×8 Inc; 24/05/2018 – 8X8 4Q Adj Loss/Shr 3c; 24/05/2018 – 8X8 4Q Loss/Shr 14c; 19/04/2018 – DJ 8×8 Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (EGHT); 24/05/2018 – 8X8 4Q ADJ LOSS/SHR 3C, EST. $0; 24/05/2018 – 8X8 INC EGHT.N – EXCLUDING DXI REVENUE, SEES 2019 SERVICE REVENUE GROWTH IN THE RANGE OF 21% TO 22%; 15/05/2018 – 8X8 INC – FINANCIAL TERMS OF ACQUISITION ARE NOT BEING DISCLOSED

Hugh Johnson Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Church & Dwight Inc (CHD) by 24.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hugh Johnson Advisors Llc sold 34,137 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.44% . The institutional investor held 104,862 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.47M, down from 138,999 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hugh Johnson Advisors Llc who had been investing in Church & Dwight Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $19.40 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.03% or $0.82 during the last trading session, reaching $78.5. About 899,458 shares traded. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) has risen 36.44% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.44% the S&P500. Some Historical CHD News: 03/05/2018 – Church & Dwight Sees FY18 Sales Up 9%; 23/05/2018 – CHURCH & DWIGHT CO INC – RECOMMENDS THAT SHAREHOLDERS REJECT TRC CAPITAL’S UNSOLICITED OFFER; 14/05/2018 – Aviva Adds Aptiv, Exits Service Corp, Cuts Church & Dwight: 13F; 03/05/2018 – CHURCH & DWIGHT STILL SEES YR ADJ EPS GROWTH OF 16% TO 18%; 30/03/2018 – Church & Dwight: Pact Replaces Co’s Prior $1B Unsecured Revolving Credit Facility, Provides for $1B Unsecured Revolving Credit Facility; 03/05/2018 – CHURCH & DWIGHT CO INC CHD.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $2.27, REV VIEW $4.08 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 06/04/2018 – Church & Dwight Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 03/05/2018 – CHURCH & DWIGHT CO INC CHD.N SEES FY 2018 SALES UP 9 PCT; 30/03/2018 – CHURCH & DWIGHT CO INC – COMPANY HAS ABILITY TO INCREASE SIZE OF FACILITY BY UP TO AN ADDITIONAL $600 MLN; 03/05/2018 – Church & Dwight Backs FY18 EPS $2.24-EPS $2.28

Since August 2, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $98,872 activity.

Portolan Capital Management Llc, which manages about $535.17M and $972.04M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Euronet Worldwide Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) by 59,045 shares to 223,454 shares, valued at $31.86 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Abraxas Petroleum Corporation (NASDAQ:AXAS) by 824,754 shares in the quarter, for a total of 7.63M shares, and has risen its stake in Realpage Inc. (NASDAQ:RP).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.31 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.17, from 1.48 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 17 investors sold EGHT shares while 44 reduced holdings. 24 funds opened positions while 56 raised stakes. 79.42 million shares or 16.78% more from 68.01 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Buffington Mohr Mcneal accumulated 0.01% or 1,400 shares. 64,948 were accumulated by Texas Permanent School Fund. Nokota Limited Partnership has 0.06% invested in 8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT). Louisiana State Employees Retirement Systems holds 0.04% of its portfolio in 8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT) for 35,800 shares. Goldman Sachs Grp owns 475,551 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) reported 5,272 shares. Kornitzer Cap Management Ks owns 1.11 million shares. Amer Intl Group holds 0.01% of its portfolio in 8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT) for 71,225 shares. Wellington Mngmt Gp Llp holds 1.32M shares. California-based Reilly Financial Advsr Ltd Co has invested 0.01% in 8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT). Balyasny Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Corp invested 0.02% in 8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT). Lord Abbett Communications Llc owns 347,905 shares. Waddell & Reed Financial Incorporated owns 1.98 million shares or 0.1% of their US portfolio. Jefferies Group Lc owns 0% invested in 8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT) for 30,000 shares. Ameriprise Inc reported 0% of its portfolio in 8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.09 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.10, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 42 investors sold CHD shares while 215 reduced holdings. 79 funds opened positions while 201 raised stakes. 197.67 million shares or 1.13% less from 199.94 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Qci Asset Inc Ny reported 400 shares. 2,840 were reported by Pinnacle Assocs. Scotia Cap invested in 66,357 shares. New York State Common Retirement Fund holds 847,588 shares. Sigma Planning Corporation holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) for 8,425 shares. Wendell David Associate reported 214,468 shares. West Oak Ltd Liability holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) for 1,177 shares. State Street has invested 0.07% in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD). Oppenheimer, New York-based fund reported 94,107 shares. Fil invested in 0% or 32 shares. Usa Portformulas stated it has 21,301 shares. Hrt Financial Lc owns 3,039 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. New York-based Jane Street Group Lc has invested 0% in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD). Moody State Bank Tru Division accumulated 168,339 shares. 188,695 were accumulated by Asset Management One Limited.

Hugh Johnson Advisors Llc, which manages about $1.13B and $324.77 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Select Sector Spdr Tr Technolo (XLK) by 31,721 shares to 75,206 shares, valued at $5.57 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Select Sector Spdr Cons Discre (XLY) by 20,159 shares in the quarter, for a total of 65,899 shares, and has risen its stake in Select Sector Spdr Tr Real Est.