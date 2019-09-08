Portolan Capital Management Has Lifted Voya Financial (VOYA) Stake by $1.41 Million as Stock Value Rose; Kar Auction Svcs (KAR) Shareholder Gates Capital Management Has Increased Stake

Gates Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Kar Auction Svcs Inc (KAR) by 73.9% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gates Capital Management Inc bought 1.27M shares as the company’s stock rose 25.88% . The hedge fund held 2.98M shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $152.75M, up from 1.71M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gates Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Kar Auction Svcs Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.46B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.37% or $0.63 during the last trading session, reaching $25.92. About 1.46M shares traded. KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR) has risen 20.97% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.97% the S&P500.

Portolan Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Voya Financial Inc. (VOYA) by 37.26% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Portolan Capital Management Llc bought 28,674 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.14% . The hedge fund held 105,629 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.28M, up from 76,955 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Portolan Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Voya Financial Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.16B market cap company. The stock increased 0.16% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $51.03. About 742,345 shares traded. Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) has risen 10.03% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.03% the S&P500. Some Historical VOYA News: 11/05/2018 – VOYA FINL TO BUY PEN-CAL ADMINISTRATORS; 16/05/2018 – Moody’s assigns definitive ratings to seven classes of notes issued by Voya Euro CLO l Designated Activity Company; 08/03/2018 – Voya Financial Named a 2018 Top Company for Executive Women by the National Association for Female Executives; 18/04/2018 – S&PGR Rates Voya CLO 2014-1 Ltd.’s Refinanced Notes; 06/04/2018 – Fitch Rates Voya CLO 2018-1, Ltd./LLC; 29/03/2018 – S&PGR Assigns Ratings To 7 Classes From Voya CLO 2013-2 Ltd; 21/04/2018 – DJ Voya Financial Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (VOYA); 04/04/2018 – BofA Finance LLC Launches Offering of Cash-Settled Equity-Linked Notes Linked to the Common Stk of Voya Fincl, Inc. Due May 1, 2023; 16/05/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Definitive Ratings To Seven Classes Of Notes Issued By Voya Euro Clo I Designated Activity Company; 15/03/2018 – Voya Infrastructure, Industrials and Materials Fund Declares Quarterly Distribution

Gates Capital Management Inc, which manages about $3.48B and $2.24 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mercer Intl Inc (NASDAQ:MERC) by 881,692 shares to 2.99 million shares, valued at $40.40M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Armstrong World Inds Inc New (NYSE:AWI) by 175,585 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.49 million shares, and cut its stake in Axalta Coating Sys Ltd.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.35 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.42, from 0.93 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 45 investors sold KAR shares while 87 reduced holdings. 66 funds opened positions while 112 raised stakes. 127.65 million shares or 0.00% more from 127.65 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Royal Natl Bank Of Canada holds 0% in KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR) or 104,379 shares. Ubs Asset Management Americas owns 0% invested in KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR) for 168,121 shares. 365,380 were reported by Tiaa Cref Inv Ltd Com. 1.12 million were reported by Invesco Ltd. Hwg Holding LP has 40 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Hbk Sorce Advisory Ltd Liability Company has invested 0.07% in KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR). Nebraska-based First Bancshares Of Omaha has invested 0.34% in KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR). California State Teachers Retirement Sys holds 0.02% or 215,659 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa invested 0% in KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR). Whitebox Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0.31% of its portfolio in KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR). Toronto Dominion State Bank invested in 8,896 shares or 0% of the stock. Moreover, Advisory Research Inc has 0.62% invested in KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR) for 626,955 shares. M&T Bancorp Corp has 0.01% invested in KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR) for 31,572 shares. Parallax Volatility Advisers LP owns 33 shares. Jpmorgan Chase And invested in 2.43M shares or 0.03% of the stock.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.01 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.20, from 0.81 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 22 investors sold VOYA shares while 114 reduced holdings. 48 funds opened positions while 90 raised stakes. 145.15 million shares or 1.71% less from 147.67 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Com Ltd has invested 0.01% in Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA). Aqr Management Limited Liability Company owns 19,818 shares. Robeco Institutional Asset Mgmt Bv accumulated 1.27M shares or 0.23% of the stock. Morgan Stanley holds 0.01% in Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) or 483,870 shares. Penn Capital Mngmt, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 31,456 shares. Dubuque Comml Bank accumulated 3,090 shares. Millennium Management Lc holds 1.89 million shares. 310 are held by Smithfield Tru Com. Citadel Advsrs Ltd Llc accumulated 0.04% or 1.58 million shares. Gsa Cap Ltd Liability Partnership has 0.03% invested in Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) for 6,248 shares. Toronto Dominion Bankshares holds 0% of its portfolio in Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) for 29,651 shares. Schroder Invest Mgmt reported 3,100 shares stake. 2.95M are held by Tiaa Cref Invest Management Ltd Com. Moreover, Highbridge Mgmt Lc has 0.09% invested in Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA). Lomas Cap Mngmt Ltd Com invested 3.71% of its portfolio in Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA).

Portolan Capital Management Llc, which manages about $535.17M and $972.04M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Farmers Brothers Co. (NASDAQ:FARM) by 122,977 shares to 145,612 shares, valued at $2.91M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Match Group Inc. by 61,390 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 126,433 shares, and cut its stake in Stamps.Com Inc. (NASDAQ:STMP).