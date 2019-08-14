Portolan Capital Management Has Lifted Stake in Qep Resources (QEP) by $5.39 Million as Share Value Declined; Somerville Kurt F Cut Its Holding in Microsoft (MSFT) by $578,682 as Valuation Rose

Portolan Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Qep Resources Inc. (QEP) by 369.83% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Portolan Capital Management Llc bought 770,616 shares as the company’s stock declined 31.54% . The hedge fund held 978,984 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.63M, up from 208,368 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Portolan Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Qep Resources Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $997.41M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.24% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $4.19. About 4.68M shares traded. QEP Resources, Inc. (NYSE:QEP) has declined 52.77% since August 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 52.77% the S&P500. Some Historical QEP News: 25/04/2018 – QEP 1Q PRODUCTION 35.1 BCFE; 21/05/2018 – QEP RESOURCES INC QEP.N : SIMMONS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $16 FROM $13; 15/05/2018 – The Bank Of Nova Scotia Buys New 1% Position in QEP; 15/05/2018 – Q.E.P. CO., INC. Reports Fiscal 2018 Year-End Sales and Earnings; 19/04/2018 – DJ QEP Resources Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (QEP); 19/04/2018 – QEP Rises for 9 Days; Longest Winning Streak in 8 Years; 23/04/2018 – QEP Rises for 11 Days; Longest Winning Streak in 8 Years; 25/04/2018 – QEP RESOURCES INC – SEES 2018 GAS PRODUCTION 135.0 BCF – 145.0 BCF; 30/04/2018 – QEP at Company Marketing Hosted By Stephens Inc. Today; 25/04/2018 – QEP Resources 1Q Loss $53.6M

Somerville Kurt F decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 4.15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Somerville Kurt F sold 4,946 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 114,204 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.47M, down from 119,150 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Somerville Kurt F who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock increased 2.07% or $2.81 during the last trading session, reaching $138.6. About 22.27M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 04/04/2018 – Teknor Apex Appoints M. Holland Company as Primary Distributor of Creamid™ and Duramid™; 30/04/2018 – Advent Acquires Document Management Platform; 14/05/2018 – SS&C to Speak at 46th Annual JP Morgan Global Technology, Media and Communications Conference; 27/03/2018 – L3 Technologies Selects Microsoft Azure Government in Strategic Cloud Initiative; 26/04/2018 – Microsoft 3Q Rev $26.8B; 12/03/2018 – WANdisco Approved to Sell Data Platform in Microsoft Bundle; 19/03/2018 – BLACKBERRY – PARTNERSHIP TO OFFER ENTERPRISES A SOLUTION INTEGRATING CO’S MOBILITY AND SECURITY WITH MICROSOFT’S CLOUD AND PRODUCTIVITY PRODUCTS; 03/05/2018 – Microsoft Gets an Unexpected Boost From Malware Fears; 20/04/2018 – Kenya’s Microsoft-backed Mawingu aims to triple broadband users; 16/05/2018 – ValueAct Dumps Microsoft, Express Scripts — Barron’s Blog

Portolan Capital Management Llc, which manages about $535.17 million and $972.04 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Rapid7 Inc. by 167,106 shares to 240,936 shares, valued at $12.19 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Godaddy Inc. by 14,781 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 324,564 shares, and cut its stake in Slm Corporation (NASDAQ:SLM).

Since August 9, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 sales for $81,450 activity. On Friday, August 9 WOOSLEY CHRISTOPHER K bought $20,850 worth of QEP Resources, Inc. (NYSE:QEP) or 5,000 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.39, from 1.31 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 43 investors sold QEP shares while 71 reduced holdings. 33 funds opened positions while 72 raised stakes. 215.71 million shares or 6.56% less from 230.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Parallax Volatility Advisers Limited Partnership invested in 0% or 10,139 shares. 1.69M are held by Wexford Lp. Bridgewater Associate Limited Partnership reported 0% stake. M&T Bancorp owns 12,051 shares. Bessemer Group Incorporated Inc has 0% invested in QEP Resources, Inc. (NYSE:QEP). Hall Laurie J Trustee holds 0% or 700 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Savings Bank Of New York Mellon has 0.01% invested in QEP Resources, Inc. (NYSE:QEP). Rhumbline Advisers stated it has 600,444 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Bnp Paribas Asset holds 13,260 shares. Prelude Capital Mgmt holds 820,015 shares. New York-based Harvest Management Ltd Liability has invested 0.46% in QEP Resources, Inc. (NYSE:QEP). Raymond James & stated it has 16,959 shares. Royal London Asset Mngmt owns 6,330 shares. Earnest Lc accumulated 262 shares. Susquehanna Group Incorporated Limited Liability Partnership holds 152,033 shares.

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.24 earnings per share, up 8.77% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.14 per share. After $1.37 actual earnings per share reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.49% negative EPS growth.

Somerville Kurt F, which manages about $504.27 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Chevron (NYSE:CVX) by 3,017 shares to 37,858 shares, valued at $4.66 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Home Depot (NYSE:HD) by 2,255 shares in the quarter, for a total of 62,858 shares, and has risen its stake in Disney (NYSE:DIS).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Affinity Advsr holds 2.92% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 120,689 shares. Illinois-based State Farm Mutual Automobile has invested 1.98% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Moreover, Pure Advsr has 0.22% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Flow Traders Us Limited Liability Company has invested 0.04% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). 16,424 are held by Ims Capital Management. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement stated it has 3.2% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Permanens Limited Partnership stated it has 56 shares. Mirador Capital Ptnrs Limited Partnership reported 0.88% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Int Group Inc Inc holds 3.28 million shares. Toronto Dominion Fincl Bank accumulated 5.55 million shares or 1.02% of the stock. Bancorporation Of Nova Scotia Tru Com invested in 163,217 shares. Guinness Asset Management stated it has 3.57% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Ancora Advsrs Ltd Llc holds 240,830 shares or 1.18% of its portfolio. Moreover, Community National Bank Of Raymore has 0.15% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). The Ohio-based Keybank Natl Association Oh has invested 2.65% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT).