Portolan Capital Management Has Lifted Its Holding in Qad (QADA) as Stock Price Declined; Boeing Co (BA) Share Value Declined While Anchor Capital Advisors Has Decreased Its Stake

Portolan Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Qad Inc. (QADA) by 4.01% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Portolan Capital Management Llc bought 13,749 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.82% . The hedge fund held 356,420 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.35M, up from 342,671 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Portolan Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Qad Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $706.28M market cap company. The stock increased 1.41% or $0.52 during the last trading session, reaching $37.39. About 127,525 shares traded or 119.98% up from the average. QAD Inc. (NASDAQ:QADA) has declined 12.67% since August 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.67% the S&P500. Some Historical QADA News: 12/04/2018 – QAD Announces Keynote Speaker Lineup at QAD Explore 2018 Customer Conference; 21/03/2018 – QAD Inc 4Q Rev $80.8M; 12/04/2018 – QAD INC – PRECISION SOFTWARE ANNOUNCED IT HAS JOINED BLOCKCHAIN IN TRANSPORT ALLIANCE; 30/05/2018 – QAD INC – QTRLY SUBSCRIPTION REVENUE INCREASED 40 PCT, NOW ACCOUNTS FOR ONE-QUARTER OF TOTAL REVENUE; 30/05/2018 – QAD Inc. Sees FY19 Rev $328M-$332M; 27/04/2018 – QAD Presenting at Gartner Supply Chain Executive Summit May 14; 21/03/2018 – QAD INC QTRLY LOSS PER CLASS A SHARE $0.28; 09/05/2018 – QAD Announces Customer Award Winners at QAD Explore 2018; 30/05/2018 – QAD Inc. 1Q EPS 7c; 22/04/2018 – DJ QAD Inc Class B, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (QADB)

Anchor Capital Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Boeing Co (BA) by 82.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Anchor Capital Advisors Llc sold 3,678 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.45% . The hedge fund held 775 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $296,000, down from 4,453 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Boeing Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $185.95B market cap company. The stock increased 0.75% or $2.45 during the last trading session, reaching $330.45. About 3.87M shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has declined 2.81% since August 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 14/03/2018 – Trump wants to buy another 24 F-18s from Boeing that ae equipped with “stealth.”; 06/04/2018 – Boeing and Caterpillar, two companies that could be adversely affected by a trade war with China, both fell more than 1 percent; 10/05/2018 – Dividing the three business segments of Embraer has been delaying an agreement to combine operations with Boeing; 11/04/2018 – BOEING & SIAEC ALSO FINALIZE PACTS FOR BAPAS TO ENTER FULL OPS; 26/04/2018 – BOEING – DEFENSE LOGISTICS AGENCY HAS AWARDED BOEING A FIVE-YEAR $427 MLN SOLE-SOURCE CONTRACT; 04/04/2018 – Boeing: Jet Airways to Take Direct Delivery of First MAX Airplane Later This Year; 12/04/2018 – BOEING STILL EVALUATING PROPOSED NEW MID-MARKET AIRPLANE; 29/03/2018 – Boeing, Airbus Gird for New Duel in Niche Market for Small Jets; 12/04/2018 – BRAZIL PLANEMAKER EMBRAER SAYS IT HAS MAINTAINED TALKS WITH BOEING ABOUT PARTNERSHIP BUT STILL HASN’T REACHED AN ACCORD -FILING; 26/04/2018 – BOEING REPORTS GLOBAL DISTRIBUTION PACT FOR GE AVIATION T700 EN

Portolan Capital Management Llc, which manages about $535.17 million and $972.04M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Qurate Retail Inc. by 91,012 shares to 79,588 shares, valued at $1.27M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Skechers Usa Inc. (NYSE:SKX) by 328,141 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 483,947 shares, and cut its stake in Anika Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIK).

More notable recent QAD Inc. (NASDAQ:QADA) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “After-Hours Earnings Report for May 29, 2019 : PANW, VEEV, KEYS, PVH, UHAL, VRNT, DSGX, SMTC, QADA, TLYS, RTW – Nasdaq” on May 29, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “QAD Inc. Unveils QAD Adaptive Applications and QAD Adaptive ERP – PRNewswire” published on May 07, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “QAD (QADA) Reports Q1 Loss, Lags Revenue Estimates – Nasdaq” on May 29, 2019. More interesting news about QAD Inc. (NASDAQ:QADA) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “QAD: A Hidden Cloud Transition Story – Seeking Alpha” published on June 11, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “How The Pieces Add Up: TDIV Targets $43 – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 06, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.10, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 76 investors sold BA shares while 601 reduced holdings. 166 funds opened positions while 459 raised stakes. 339.40 million shares or 12.27% less from 386.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. M&T National Bank & Trust stated it has 231,867 shares. Mason Street Advsrs Limited Com holds 0.59% or 74,960 shares in its portfolio. Cypress Capital Mgmt Limited Liability Co accumulated 29,839 shares or 2.1% of the stock. Silvercrest Asset Lc holds 85,543 shares. Bellecapital, a Switzerland-based fund reported 1,250 shares. Gm Advisory Grp holds 0.51% or 4,091 shares in its portfolio. White Pine Capital Limited Liability Co invested in 2,705 shares or 0.38% of the stock. Alyeska Group Inc Limited Partnership owns 188,162 shares for 1% of their portfolio. Bluefin Trading Lc holds 1,200 shares. Joel Isaacson And Company stated it has 0.3% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Birinyi Associates holds 11,300 shares. Ima Wealth holds 4,034 shares or 0.6% of its portfolio. Winslow Asset stated it has 0.07% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Arrow Fincl owns 4,490 shares for 0.4% of their portfolio. Acg Wealth holds 2.01% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) or 39,328 shares.

Analysts await The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $2.41 EPS, down 32.68% or $1.17 from last year’s $3.58 per share. BA’s profit will be $1.36 billion for 34.28 P/E if the $2.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.92 actual EPS reported by The Boeing Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -17.47% negative EPS growth.

Anchor Capital Advisors Llc, which manages about $8.51 billion and $4.74 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Royal Dutch Shell Plc by 5,237 shares to 432,134 shares, valued at $27.64M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Torchmark Corp (NYSE:TMK) by 52,996 shares in the quarter, for a total of 323,734 shares, and has risen its stake in United Bankshares Inc West V (NASDAQ:UBSI).