Portolan Capital Management Has Lifted Its Holding in Ebix (EBIX) by $3.10 Million as Market Value Declined; Myriad Genetics (MYGN) Holding Held by Birchview Capital Lp

Birchview Capital Lp increased its stake in Myriad Genetics Inc (MYGN) by 100% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Birchview Capital Lp bought 10,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.71% . The institutional investor held 20,000 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $664,000, up from 10,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Birchview Capital Lp who had been investing in Myriad Genetics Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.87B market cap company. The stock decreased 42.76% or $19.05 during the last trading session, reaching $25.5. About 10.68 million shares traded or 681.89% up from the average. Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN) has declined 31.84% since August 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.84% the S&P500. Some Historical MYGN News: 21/03/2018 – MYRIAD GENETICS INC MYGN.O : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TO EQUAL-WEIGHT FROM UNDERWEIGHT; 15/05/2018 – Myriad Genetics at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 08/05/2018 – Myriad Genetics 3Q Adj EPS 31c; 08/05/2018 – Myriad Genetics 3Q Rev $193.5M; 02/04/2018 – MYRIAD GENETICS INC – ASTRAZENECA AND MERCK ARE SEEKING APPROVAL OF LYNPARZA IN JAPAN FOR TREATING PATIENTS WITH BRCA-MUTATED METASTATIC BREAST CANCER; 29/05/2018 – ECB vs Italy, China Slowdown, Myriad Faces of Trudeau: Eco Day; 23/05/2018 – Myriad Announces Seven New Payer Coverage Decisions for Prolaris®; 19/03/2018 – Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating Myriad Genetics, Inc. (MYGN) on Behalf of Stockholders and Encourages Investors to; 21/03/2018 – MYRIAD GROUP AG MYRN.S – WILL DELIST FROM SIX SWISS EXCHANGE ON 30TH APRIL 2018; 31/05/2018 – GeneSight® Guided Treatment Significantly Improves Outcomes for Patients with Major Depression Treated in the Primary Care Setting

Portolan Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Ebix Inc. (EBIX) by 178% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Portolan Capital Management Llc bought 63,294 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.59% . The hedge fund held 98,853 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.88M, up from 35,559 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Portolan Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Ebix Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.08B market cap company. The stock decreased 6.95% or $2.64 during the last trading session, reaching $35.37. About 417,089 shares traded or 14.88% up from the average. Ebix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBIX) has declined 41.59% since August 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 41.59% the S&P500. Some Historical EBIX News: 03/04/2018 – EBIX PACT TO BUY CENTRUMDIRECT; 03/04/2018 – EBIX TAKES LEADERSHIP POSITION IN INDIA’S FOREIGN EXCHANGE AND OUTWARD REMITTANCE MARKETS WITH AGREEMENT TO ACQUIRE CENTRUMDIRECT LIMITED; 02/04/2018 – Ebix Sports Ambassadors John lsner and Coco Vandeweghe Win Single and Doubles Titles at the Miami Open Masters 1000 Tournament; 21/04/2018 – DJ Ebix Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (EBIX); 09/05/2018 – EBIX 1Q OPER MARGIN 31%; 03/04/2018 – Ebix Takes Leadership Position In India’s Foreign Exchange And Outward Remittance Markets With Agreement To Acquire CentrumDirect Limited; 02/04/2018 – Ebix Sports Ambassadors John Isner and Coco Vandeweghe Win Single and Doubles Titles at the Miami Open Masters 1000 Tournament; 03/04/2018 – Ebix Takes Leadership Position in lndia’s Foreign Exchange and Outward Remittance Markets with Agreement to Acquire CentrumDirect Limited; 21/05/2018 – Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind Syros Pharmaceuticals, J & J Snack Foods, Wright Medical Group N.V, HCI Group, Ten; 03/04/2018 – EBIX SEES DEAL ADDING IMMEDIATELY TO EARNINGS

Portolan Capital Management Llc, which manages about $535.17M and $972.04M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Primo Water Corporation (NASDAQ:PRMW) by 223,448 shares to 438,167 shares, valued at $6.77 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in On Deck Capital Inc. by 949,482 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.93M shares, and cut its stake in Godaddy Inc..

More notable recent Ebix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBIX) news were published by: Economictimes.Indiatimes.com which released: “After Yatra, Ebix sets sights on debt-hit IT firm Trimax – Economic Times” on July 31, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Validea John Neff Strategy Daily Upgrade Report – 7/23/2019 – Nasdaq” published on July 23, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Ebix Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on August 07, 2019. More interesting news about Ebix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBIX) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On Ebix Inc (EBIX) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 20, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Consumer Sector Update for 07/17/2019: NUS, YTRA, EBIX, HTHT, WMT, MCD, DIS, CVS, KO – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 17, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.46 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.09, from 1.37 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 13 investors sold EBIX shares while 48 reduced holdings. 31 funds opened positions while 58 raised stakes. 22.89 million shares or 4.10% less from 23.87 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Zebra Cap Management Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 8,675 shares. Envestnet Asset Management Inc reported 9,718 shares. West Coast Fincl Limited Liability Co has 54,770 shares. State Street holds 0% or 693,332 shares. Robeco Institutional Asset Bv reported 0.05% in Ebix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBIX). Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) reported 1,214 shares. 1492 Capital Mgmt Lc reported 10,952 shares. 8,720 were reported by Oregon Pub Employees Retirement Fund. Cim Investment Mangement reported 6,562 shares or 0.12% of all its holdings. Us Comml Bank De owns 0% invested in Ebix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBIX) for 7,447 shares. Riverhead Cap Mgmt Limited Co owns 0.01% invested in Ebix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBIX) for 3,834 shares. Mutual Of America Ltd Co holds 2,530 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Aperio Group Inc Ltd Com reported 0% in Ebix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBIX). Blackrock Inc owns 3.32M shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa invested in 0% or 5,607 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.05 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.18, from 1.23 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 34 investors sold MYGN shares while 69 reduced holdings. 38 funds opened positions while 70 raised stakes. 76.62 million shares or 2.98% more from 74.41 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 40,185 are owned by Taylor Frigon Ltd. Arizona State Retirement Sys invested 0.04% in Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN). The New York-based Ingalls And Snyder Limited Liability Co has invested 0.08% in Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN). Nuveen Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp invested in 0% or 14,394 shares. 161,382 were accumulated by California Public Employees Retirement Sys. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa owns 0% invested in Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN) for 17,463 shares. Fmr Ltd, Massachusetts-based fund reported 171,489 shares. Advisory Services Network Ltd Llc owns 250 shares. Mcf Advisors Ltd Liability Co reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN). Barclays Public Ltd holds 0% in Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN) or 47,746 shares. 11,700 are owned by South Dakota Investment Council. Sg Americas Securities Lc holds 14,478 shares. Pinebridge Invs Limited Partnership reported 51,428 shares stake. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management has 5,500 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Benjamin F Edwards Comm has invested 0% in Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN).

More notable recent Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Earnings Scheduled For August 13, 2019 – Benzinga” on August 13, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “After-Hours Earnings Report for August 13, 2019 : CDK, MYGN, TLRY, YY, HUYA, CPLG, FTSV, DZSI, CRMD, AXU, DYAI, METC – Nasdaq” published on August 13, 2019, Schaeffersresearch.com published: “Wall Street Hits the Panic Button as Dow Keeps Tumbling – Schaeffers Research” on August 14, 2019. More interesting news about Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Read This Before Buying Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN) Shares – Yahoo Finance” published on June 20, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Myriad Genetics down 11% on bearish reports – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: January 07, 2019.