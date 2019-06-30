Portolan Capital Management Has Increased Holding in Qep Resources (QEP) by $5.39 Million; As Insteel (IIIN) Share Value Declined, Bruce & Co Increased Its Stake

Bruce & Co Inc increased its stake in Insteel (IIIN) by 18.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bruce & Co Inc bought 30,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.99% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 190,000 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.97M, up from 160,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bruce & Co Inc who had been investing in Insteel for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $400.82 million market cap company. The stock increased 1.76% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $20.82. About 85,747 shares traded. Insteel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIN) has declined 36.55% since June 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.98% the S&P500. Some Historical IIIN News: 22/03/2018 – INSTEEL INDUSTRIES ANNOUNCES ADDITION OF ABNEY S. BOXLEY, lll TO ITS BOARD OF DIRECTORS; 23/04/2018 – DJ Insteel Industries Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (IIIN); 22/03/2018 – INSTEEL INDUSTRIES SAYS ON MARCH 21, INCREASED SIZE OF BOARD TO SEVEN DIRECTORS – SEC FILING; 15/05/2018 – lnsteel Industries Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend; 23/04/2018 – Insteel Industries 2Q EPS 31c; 15/05/2018 – Insteel Industries Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend; 22/03/2018 lnsteel Industries Announces Addition of Abney S. Boxley, lll to its Board of Directors; 22/03/2018 – Insteel Industries Announces Addition of Abney S. Boxley, III to its Board of Directors; 24/04/2018 – Insteel Industries Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average

Portolan Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Qep Resources Inc. (QEP) by 369.83% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Portolan Capital Management Llc bought 770,616 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.58% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 978,984 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.63 million, up from 208,368 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Portolan Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Qep Resources Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.72 billion market cap company. The stock increased 3.43% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $7.23. About 31.76M shares traded or 610.07% up from the average. QEP Resources, Inc. (NYSE:QEP) has declined 40.14% since June 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 44.57% the S&P500. Some Historical QEP News: 19/04/2018 – DJ QEP Resources Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (QEP); 15/05/2018 – Q.E.P. CO., INC. Reports Fiscal 2018 Year-End Sales and Earnings; 09/05/2018 – Woodbridge International Closes Sale of Naturally Aged Flooring to Q.E.P. Co., Inc; 19/04/2018 – QEP Rises for 9 Days; Longest Winning Streak in 8 Years; 21/05/2018 – QEP RESOURCES INC QEP.N : SIMMONS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $16 FROM $13; 25/04/2018 – QEP 1Q PRODUCTION 35.1 BCFE; 25/04/2018 – Yahoo! Finance: QEP Resources: 1Q Earnings Snapshot; 25/04/2018 – QEP RESOURCES INC – SEES 2018 GAS PRODUCTION 135.0 BCF – 145.0 BCF; 25/04/2018 – QEP RESOURCES INC – QTRLY TOTAL REVENUES $428.9 MLN VS $420.1 MLN; 09/05/2018 – EnerCom Updates Presenting Companies for its 23rd Annual – The Oil & Gas Conference®

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.39, from 1.31 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 43 investors sold QEP shares while 71 reduced holdings. 33 funds opened positions while 72 raised stakes. 215.71 million shares or 6.56% less from 230.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bridgewater Assoc Lp invested in 0% or 75,652 shares. 199,067 were accumulated by Trexquant Inv Limited Partnership. Renaissance Tech Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.01% of its portfolio in QEP Resources, Inc. (NYSE:QEP) for 1.82 million shares. Rothschild And Com Asset Us Incorporated, a New York-based fund reported 592,614 shares. Hbk Invests Ltd Partnership accumulated 720,347 shares. Thompson Rubinstein Mgmt Or reported 281,490 shares. 388,667 were reported by California State Teachers Retirement Systems. Wolverine Asset Management Limited Liability accumulated 2,500 shares. Hall Laurie J Trustee accumulated 700 shares. E&G Advisors Limited Partnership holds 0.04% in QEP Resources, Inc. (NYSE:QEP) or 10,300 shares. Aperio Limited Liability Corp has invested 0% in QEP Resources, Inc. (NYSE:QEP). Corecommodity Limited Company reported 65,774 shares or 0.29% of all its holdings. Balyasny Asset Management Ltd has 0.01% invested in QEP Resources, Inc. (NYSE:QEP). Moreover, Dupont Capital Management Corporation has 0% invested in QEP Resources, Inc. (NYSE:QEP). Comerica Bankshares owns 429,619 shares.

Portolan Capital Management Llc, which manages about $535.17 million and $972.04M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Americas Car Mart Inc. (NASDAQ:CRMT) by 11,672 shares to 213,170 shares, valued at $19.47M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Carrols Restaurant Group Inc. (NASDAQ:TAST) by 225,888 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 876,203 shares, and cut its stake in 8X8 Inc. (NASDAQ:EGHT).

