Portolan Capital Management Has Decreased Stake in Carbonite (CARB) by $25.70 Million as Market Valuation Declined; Parker Hannifin (PH) Valuation Declined While Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh Trimmed Stake by $424,528

Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh decreased its stake in Parker Hannifin Corp (PH) by 33.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh sold 2,512 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.31% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 5,095 shares of the metal fabrications company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $863,000, down from 7,607 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh who had been investing in Parker Hannifin Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $22.44B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.35% or $2.4 during the last trading session, reaching $174.89. About 731,224 shares traded. Parker-Hannifin Corporation (NYSE:PH) has declined 4.14% since July 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.57% the S&P500. Some Historical PH News: 08/03/2018 – PARKER-HANNIFIN PH.N : JP MORGAN SAYS CO UPDATED FY’20 CLARCOR SYNERGY TARGETS; ANNUAL COST SYNERGIES NOW PROJECTED TO BE $160MM BY FY’20 (UP FROM $140MM); 19/04/2018 – PARKER-HANNIFIN CORP – NEW DIVIDEND REPRESENTS A 15% INCREASE OVER PREVIOUS QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF 66 CENTS PER COMMON SHARE; 10/05/2018 – MCE Opens Its Seventh ParkerStore™ in Wisconsin; 30/04/2018 – Parker Hannifin: Terms of Transaction Not Disclosed; 17/04/2018 – DEEP ECO: Parker-Hannifin May Face Pressure, U.S. Machinery Down; 26/04/2018 – PARKER-HANNIFIN CORP PH.N SEES FY 2018 SHR $7.76 TO $7.96 FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS; 24/04/2018 – Parker Aerospace Joint Venture ACE Services Adds Japan Civil Aviation Bureau (JCAB) Certification to its Capabilities; 08/03/2018 – PARKER-HANNIFIN PH.N : JP MORGAN SAYS MANAGEMENT INTRODUCED NEW FIVE YEAR TARGETS THROUGH FY’23. NOW EXPECTS OPERATING MARGIN TO BE 19% BY FY’23; 30/04/2018 – Parker Completes Divestiture of Facet Filtration Business to Filtration Group Corporation; 26/04/2018 – PARKER-HANNIFIN CORP PH.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $9.96 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S

Portolan Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Carbonite Inc. (CARB) by 58.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Portolan Capital Management Llc sold 1.07M shares as the company’s stock declined 4.67% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 747,958 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $18.56M, down from 1.82 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Portolan Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Carbonite Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $620.39 million market cap company. The stock decreased 24.64% or $5.89 during the last trading session, reaching $18.01. About 7.27M shares traded or 1149.04% up from the average. Carbonite, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARB) has declined 30.72% since July 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 35.15% the S&P500. Some Historical CARB News: 07/05/2018 – CARBONITE INC SEES FULL YEAR 2018 BUSINESS BOOKINGS $223.8 – $234.8 MLN; 07/05/2018 – Carbonite Sees 2Q Adj Rev $78M-$80M; 06/03/2018 – FTC: 20180818: Carbonite, Inc.; Dell Technologies Inc; 07/05/2018 – Carbonite 1Q Rev $64M; 08/05/2018 – CARBONITE INC CARB.O : BARCLAYS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $34 FROM $32; 07/03/2018 – Zuora Central is Core to Carbonite’s Growth; 07/05/2018 – Carbonite 1Q Adj EPS 27c; 19/03/2018 – Carbonite Closes Acquisition of Mozy, Inc. from Dell Technologies Inc; 07/05/2018 – Carbonite 1Q EPS 40c; 07/05/2018 – Carbonite Raises 2018 View To Rev $296.9M-$306.9M

Investors sentiment increased to 1.01 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.13, from 0.88 in 2018Q4.

Since February 7, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 3 insider sales for $355,325 activity. OBOURN CANDY M sold $150,178 worth of stock. 319 shares were sold by Gentile Thomas C, worth $54,806.

Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh, which manages about $1.22B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB) by 9,160 shares to 83,940 shares, valued at $3.08 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Valero Energy Corp New (NYSE:VLO) by 6,212 shares in the quarter, for a total of 19,602 shares, and has risen its stake in Intel Corp (NASDAQ:INTC).

Analysts await Parker-Hannifin Corporation (NYSE:PH) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $3.11 EPS, down 3.42% or $0.11 from last year’s $3.22 per share. PH’s profit will be $398.97M for 14.06 P/E if the $3.11 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.17 actual EPS reported by Parker-Hannifin Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1.89% negative EPS growth.

Since February 4, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 16 selling transactions for $1.28 million activity. The insider Guadagno Norman sold $104,911. Another trade for 1,113 shares valued at $28,459 was sold by SHEER DANIELLE. 1,437 shares were sold by Beeler Robert L, worth $41,357 on Monday, February 4. HUDSON CASSANDRA had sold 1,007 shares worth $24,249. Mellinger Paul S. also sold $36,048 worth of Carbonite, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARB) shares. $531,322 worth of stock was sold by ALI MOHAMAD on Thursday, February 14.

Analysts await Carbonite, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARB) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $0.36 earnings per share, up 9.09% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.33 per share. CARB’s profit will be $12.40M for 12.51 P/E if the $0.36 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.35 actual earnings per share reported by Carbonite, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.86% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.18, from 1.1 in 2018Q4.

Portolan Capital Management Llc, which manages about $535.17 million and $972.04M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Model N Inc. (NYSE:MODN) by 680,309 shares to 1.17 million shares, valued at $20.48 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Nomad Foods Ltd. by 119,576 shares in the quarter, for a total of 422,787 shares, and has risen its stake in Euronet Worldwide Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT).

