Portolan Capital Management Has Decreased Its Holding in Stamps.Com (STMP) as Share Value Declined; As Moodys (MCO) Stock Value Rose, Windacre Partnership Has Lowered by $22.82 Million Its Holding

Portolan Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Stamps.Com Inc. (STMP) by 94.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Portolan Capital Management Llc sold 89,587 shares as the company’s stock declined 77.98% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 4,966 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $404,000, down from 94,553 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Portolan Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Stamps.Com Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $842.98M market cap company. The stock increased 2.23% or $1.06 during the last trading session, reaching $48.68. About 312,357 shares traded. Stamps.com Inc. (NASDAQ:STMP) has declined 82.31% since July 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 86.74% the S&P500. Some Historical STMP News: 03/05/2018 – STAMPS.COM INC STMP.O SEES FY 2018 GAAP SHR ABOUT $7.73 TO $8.70; 03/05/2018 – STAMPS.COM 1Q ADJ EPS $2.54, EST. $1.90; 19/04/2018 – DJ Stampscom Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (STMP); 03/05/2018 – STAMPS.COM SEES FY ADJ EPS $9.60 TO $10.60, EST. $9.17; 03/05/2018 – Stamps.com Backs 2018 Rev $530M-$560M; 04/04/2018 – ShippingEasy Integrates with Online Marketplace Bonanza; 11/05/2018 – ShippingEasy Named 2018 Top Small Business for Customer Service; 03/05/2018 – Stamps.com Sees 2018 Adj EPS $9.60-Adj EPS $10.60; 03/05/2018 – Stamps.com 1Q EPS $2.54; 03/05/2018 – Stamps.com Raises 2018 View To EPS $7.73-EPS $8.70

Windacre Partnership Llc decreased its stake in Moodys Corp (MCO) by 7.8% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Windacre Partnership Llc sold 126,100 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.39% with the market. The institutional investor held 1.49 million shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $270.04 million, down from 1.62M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Windacre Partnership Llc who had been investing in Moodys Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $38.89B market cap company. The stock increased 0.05% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $205.11. About 366,631 shares traded. Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO) has risen 8.52% since July 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.09% the S&P500. Some Historical MCO News: 16/05/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades Alcoa Of Australia’s Rating To Baa2; Outlook Stable; 25/05/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Midea’s A3 Rating; Outlook Remains Stable; 14/05/2018 – Moody’s Commodities Index May 14, 2018; 02/04/2018 – MOODY’S SAYS IN 2018, RISING INFLATION WILL CALL FOR TIGHTER MONETARY POLICY, & THIS WILL THEN MODERATE GROWTH, BRINGING IT CLOSER TO THE LONG TERM TREND; 22/03/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Ratings To Five Classes Of Notes Issued By Northwoods Capital Xvii, Limited; 05/04/2018 – Moody’s Affirms South Orangetown Csd, Ny’s Go Bonds; Removes Positive Outlook; 05/03/2018 – Moody’s Affirms A2 On Stockbridge Community Schools, Mi’s Go; Negative Outlook Removed; 29/03/2018 – Moody’s: Downgraded RR Donnelley Because Moody’s Adjusted Leverage Is Elevated, at 4.7x; 18/04/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Aaa To Metropolitan Council, Mn’s Go Bonds; Outlook Stable; 17/04/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Baa3 Ratings To Tgi’s Proposed Notes

Analysts await Stamps.com Inc. (NASDAQ:STMP) to report earnings on August, 7. They expect $0.57 EPS, down 75.32% or $1.74 from last year’s $2.31 per share. STMP’s profit will be $9.87M for 21.35 P/E if the $0.57 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.84 actual EPS reported by Stamps.com Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -32.14% negative EPS growth.

Portolan Capital Management Llc, which manages about $535.17M and $972.04 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Upland Software Inc. by 123,021 shares to 829,591 shares, valued at $35.14M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Bandwidth Inc. by 254,803 shares in the quarter, for a total of 953,242 shares, and has risen its stake in Ulta Beauty Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA).

Since January 31, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 1 insider sale for $172,200 activity. Another trade for 572 shares valued at $49,980 was bought by Habiger David C.

Investors sentiment is 0.92 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is flat, as 65 investors sold STMP shares while 60 reduced holdings. only 44 funds opened positions while 71 raised stakes. 14.36 million shares or 16.57% less from 17.22 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Gsa Capital Ptnrs Ltd Liability Partnership reported 4,604 shares stake. Vanguard Grp reported 1.76M shares. Moreover, Credit Suisse Ag has 0% invested in Stamps.com Inc. (NASDAQ:STMP). Bessemer Group has invested 0% in Stamps.com Inc. (NASDAQ:STMP). Sg Americas Securities Ltd Liability Com invested in 0.01% or 12,291 shares. Parametric Portfolio Ltd Co, a Washington-based fund reported 26,075 shares. Lapides Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation holds 16,200 shares. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department owns 15,109 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Inv Of Virginia Llc holds 0.76% or 39,643 shares. Raymond James And Assocs has 21,075 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Metropolitan Life Ins New York reported 53,415 shares. Wasatch Advsr has 66,266 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. Fred Alger Inc holds 109,076 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Royal Comml Bank Of Canada has invested 0% in Stamps.com Inc. (NASDAQ:STMP). Susquehanna Intl Grp Incorporated Llp accumulated 0.01% or 285,166 shares.

Analysts await Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO) to report earnings on July, 26. They expect $1.94 earnings per share, down 4.90% or $0.10 from last year’s $2.04 per share. MCO’s profit will be $367.83 million for 26.43 P/E if the $1.94 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.07 actual earnings per share reported by Moody's Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.28% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.22, from 0.9 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 31 investors sold MCO shares while 174 reduced holdings. 76 funds opened positions while 153 raised stakes. 159.78 million shares or 4.85% less from 167.92 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Barr E S And invested 3.42% of its portfolio in Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO). Fifth Third Bancorp holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO) for 45,819 shares. Raymond James Na stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO). World Asset stated it has 11,630 shares or 0.11% of all its holdings. Bp Public Limited Liability Com has invested 0.12% in Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO). Sarasin And Prns Llp holds 270,593 shares. Quinn Opportunity Prns Ltd Liability Company invested in 2,100 shares. Jennison invested in 276,436 shares or 0.05% of the stock. 1,355 were accumulated by Canandaigua Natl National Bank & Trust. Da Davidson & Co invested in 0.26% or 84,021 shares. Jupiter Asset Mgmt reported 0.62% stake. 14,821 are owned by Piedmont Invest Advsrs. Jpmorgan Chase holds 139,164 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Oxbow Advsrs Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.57% or 25,717 shares in its portfolio. Pension invested in 195,993 shares.