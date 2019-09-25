Portolan Capital Management Has Decreased Its Central Garden & Pet Company (CENTA) Holding as Stock Price Rose; Meridian Management Co Boosted Stake in Bank Amer (BAC)

Meridian Management Co increased its stake in Bank Amer Corp (BAC) by 11.78% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Meridian Management Co bought 10,839 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.39% . The institutional investor held 102,836 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.98M, up from 91,997 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Meridian Management Co who had been investing in Bank Amer Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $269.38B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.96% or $0.58 during the last trading session, reaching $28.94. About 65.05M shares traded or 15.96% up from the average. Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) has declined 2.01% since September 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.01% the S&P500. Some Historical BAC News: 27/03/2018 – VeriFone Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 17/05/2018 – BANK OF AMERICA CORP – ANNOUNCED ISSUANCE OF ITS FOURTH AND LARGEST GREEN BOND FOR $2.25 BILLION IN AGGREGATE PRINCIPAL AMOUNT; 09/05/2018 – BofA faces class-action lawsuit over `sham’ appraisals; 15/05/2018 – AIR CANADA CFO CONCLUDES REMARKS AT BANK OF AMERICA CONFERENCE; 13/04/2018 – CrowdfundInsider: Bank of America Launches New Digital Mortgage Experience; 02/05/2018 – AbbVie Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 16; 10/04/2018 – Bank of America to Stop Financing Makers of Military-Style Guns; 16/05/2018 – Penumbra Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 03/05/2018 – ResMed Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 16; 28/03/2018 – MANNAI PICKS BOFA, NOMURA, STANCHART FOR PERPETUAL $ BOND

Portolan Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Central Garden & Pet Company (CENTA) by 45.94% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Portolan Capital Management Llc sold 89,386 shares as the company's stock rose 11.22% . The hedge fund held 105,180 shares of the consumer specialties company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.59 million, down from 194,566 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Portolan Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Central Garden & Pet Company for a number of months, seems to be less bullish on the $1.63 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.77% or $0.73 during the last trading session, reaching $27.1. About 434,359 shares traded or 30.39% up from the average. Central Garden & Pet Company (NASDAQ:CENTA) has declined 30.55% since September 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.55% the S&P500.

Central Garden & Pet Company (NASDAQ:CENTA) news: Nylabone® Offers Custom-Made Pink Chew Toy to Help Dogs and Pet Parents Support National Breast Cancer Foundation, Inc.® (September 11, 2019). Central Garden & Pet Spring 2019 Presentation Schedule (February 25, 2019). Central Garden & Pet Company to Announce Third Quarter Fiscal 2019 Financial Results (July 26, 2019).

Portolan Capital Management Llc, which manages about $535.17 million and $929.70M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Godaddy Inc. by 10,566 shares to 335,130 shares, valued at $23.51 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Bio (NYSE:BIO) by 4,557 shares in the quarter, for a total of 84,848 shares, and has risen its stake in Northern Oil And Gas Inc. (NYSEMKT:NOG).

Analysts await Central Garden & Pet Company (NASDAQ:CENTA) to report earnings on November, 26. They expect $0.17 EPS, up 70.00% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.1 per share. CENTA’s profit will be $10.24 million for 39.85 P/E if the $0.17 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.80 actual EPS reported by Central Garden & Pet Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -78.75% negative EPS growth.

Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) news: Our Take On Bank of America Corporation's (NYSE:BAC) CEO Salary (July 24, 2019). Rising Yields Are Helping Bank Of America (September 10, 2019). Time to Get Real and Sell Bank of America Stock (August 27, 2019). The Smartest People on Wall Street Are Buying These 3 Stocks (September 14, 2019). Big impairment charge at BofA (September 05, 2019).

Investors sentiment is 0.99 in Q2 2019. Its the same as in 2019Q1. It is flat, as 51 investors sold BAC shares while 568 reduced holdings. only 124 funds opened positions while 490 raised stakes. 6.42 billion shares or 2.00% more from 6.30 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported.