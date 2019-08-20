Portolan Capital Management Has Cut Stamps.Com (STMP) Holding as Valuation Declined; Xencor (XNCR) Shareholder Baker Bros Advisors LP Lowered Stake as Stock Value Rose

Portolan Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Stamps.Com Inc. (STMP) by 94.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Portolan Capital Management Llc sold 89,587 shares as the company’s stock declined 43.62% . The hedge fund held 4,966 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $404,000, down from 94,553 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Portolan Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Stamps.Com Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.40B market cap company. The stock increased 1.00% or $0.62 during the last trading session, reaching $62.93. About 686,729 shares traded or 1.76% up from the average. Stamps.com Inc. (NASDAQ:STMP) has declined 81.80% since August 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 81.80% the S&P500. Some Historical STMP News: 17/05/2018 – Stamps.com Favored by 8 Hedge Funds, 13Fs Show; 03/05/2018 – STAMPS.COM 1Q ADJ EPS $2.54, EST. $1.90; 03/05/2018 – STAMPS.COM SEES FY ADJ EPS $9.60 TO $10.60, EST. $9.17; 03/05/2018 – STAMPS.COM INC STMP.O SEES FY 2018 GAAP SHR ABOUT $7.73 TO $8.70; 03/05/2018 – Stamps.com 1Q Net $47M; 24/05/2018 – ShippingEasy Wins Two Stevie® Awards in 2018 American Business Awards®; 03/05/2018 – Stamps.com 1Q Rev $133.6M; 28/03/2018 – Stamps.com Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 08/03/2018 – ShippingEasy Launches Amazon Seller Suite; 07/03/2018 Stamps.com Conference Call Set By Aliya Capital for Mar. 15

Baker Bros Advisors Lp decreased its stake in Xencor Inc. (XNCR) by 2.74% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Baker Bros Advisors Lp analyzed 12,066 shares as the company's stock rose 46.93% . The hedge fund held 428,120 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.30 million, down from 440,186 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Baker Bros Advisors Lp who had been investing in Xencor Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish on the $2.29B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.37% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $40.58. About 262,319 shares traded. Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR) has risen 23.34% since August 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.34% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment is 0.92 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is without change, as 65 investors sold STMP shares while 60 reduced holdings. only 44 funds opened positions while 71 raised stakes. 14.36 million shares or 16.57% less from 17.22 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Strs Ohio has 71,600 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Shaker Limited Liability Corporation Oh has 19,363 shares. Goldman Sachs Grp Inc, a New York-based fund reported 245,999 shares. Amalgamated Bancorporation has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Stamps.com Inc. (NASDAQ:STMP). Price T Rowe Associates Md has invested 0% in Stamps.com Inc. (NASDAQ:STMP). Bnp Paribas Arbitrage reported 28,063 shares stake. Tiaa Cref Invest Lc invested in 0% or 33,097 shares. Epoch Incorporated owns 321,958 shares or 0.11% of their US portfolio. 4,604 were reported by Gsa Prtn Llp. Geode Capital Lc, Massachusetts-based fund reported 212,060 shares. Lapides Asset Lc holds 0.5% of its portfolio in Stamps.com Inc. (NASDAQ:STMP) for 16,200 shares. The Florida-based Polen Mngmt Limited Liability has invested 0% in Stamps.com Inc. (NASDAQ:STMP). 156,666 are owned by Wells Fargo Mn. Metropolitan Life Ny reported 0.15% stake. The New York-based Bluemountain Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0% in Stamps.com Inc. (NASDAQ:STMP).

Since March 14, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $49,980 activity.

Portolan Capital Management Llc, which manages about $535.17M and $972.04M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Voya Financial Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) by 28,674 shares to 105,629 shares, valued at $5.28M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Gulfport Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:GPOR) by 871,952 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.69 million shares, and has risen its stake in Cai International Inc. (CAP).

Baker Bros Advisors Lp, which manages about $8.20B and $15.62 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Audentes Therapeutics Inc. by 804,720 shares to 1.72M shares, valued at $66.93M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. by 117,647 shares in the quarter, for a total of 313,725 shares, and has risen its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.51 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.27, from 1.24 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 10 investors sold XNCR shares while 29 reduced holdings. 17 funds opened positions while 42 raised stakes. 46.61 million shares or 0.28% more from 46.47 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cubist Systematic Strategies Lc invested 0% of its portfolio in Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR). Mutual Of America Cap Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0.04% invested in Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR). Moreover, Vanguard Gp has 0.01% invested in Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR) for 4.40 million shares. Us Savings Bank De has 0% invested in Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR) for 43 shares. Eventide Asset Mgmt Limited Co, Massachusetts-based fund reported 203,000 shares. Dimensional Fund Advisors Ltd Partnership holds 0.01% or 505,932 shares. Metropolitan Life Insur Co New York accumulated 21,278 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Fmr Ltd Liability Co reported 0.03% stake. D E Shaw And stated it has 13,056 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Artal Grp holds 0.63% of its portfolio in Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR) for 500,000 shares. Renaissance Technologies Limited Liability Co has 0% invested in Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR). California Public Employees Retirement System accumulated 42,798 shares or 0% of the stock. California State Teachers Retirement invested in 71,538 shares. Shell Asset Communications holds 4,666 shares. Voya Management Limited Com stated it has 19,081 shares or 0% of all its holdings.