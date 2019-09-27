Portolan Capital Management Has Cut Its Holding in Qep Resources (QEP) as Valuation Declined; Soros Fund Management Decreased Wellcare Health Plans (WCG) Holding by $4.97 Million as Stock Price Rose

Soros Fund Management Llc decreased its stake in Wellcare Health Plans Inc (WCG) by 73.15% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Soros Fund Management Llc sold 17,435 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.18% . The hedge fund held 6,400 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.82M, down from 23,835 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Soros Fund Management Llc who had been investing in Wellcare Health Plans Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $12.74 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.06% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $259.54. About 193,063 shares traded. WellCare Health Plans, Inc. (NYSE:WCG) has risen 15.26% since September 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.26% the S&P500. Some Historical WCG News: 29/05/2018 – WELLCARE HAS SECURED $2.5B IN COMMITTED BRIDGE FINANCING; 29/05/2018 – WellCare Health Plans to Buy Meridian Health Plan of Michigan for $2.5 Billion; 24/05/2018 – WellCare Elects Amy Compton-Phillips and Kathleen E. Walsh to Bd of Directors; 29/05/2018 – WELLCARE TO ACQUIRE MERIDIAN FOR $2.5B IN CASH; 29/05/2018 – WellCare: Meridian Expects to Generate More Than $4.3B in Total Rev in 2018; 29/05/2018 – Health Insurer WellCare to Acquire Meridian for $2.5 Billion; 01/05/2018 – WellCare: Selected to Continue Serving Medicaid Members in Florida; 01/05/2018 – WellCare Health Plans Sees 2018 Adj EPS $10.00-Adj EPS $10.30; 29/05/2018 – Insurer WellCare to Buy Meridian State Plans for $2.5 Billion; 29/05/2018 – WellCare buys Meridian on direct talks – source [23:57 BST29 May 2018] [Proprietary] []

Portolan Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Qep Resources Inc. (QEP) by 57.01% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Portolan Capital Management Llc sold 558,162 shares as the company’s stock declined 31.54% . The hedge fund held 420,822 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.04 million, down from 978,984 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Portolan Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Qep Resources Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $926.67 million market cap company. The stock decreased 1.39% or $0.055 during the last trading session, reaching $3.895. About 1.69M shares traded. QEP Resources, Inc. (NYSE:QEP) has declined 52.77% since September 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 52.77% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.76 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.38, from 1.14 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 64 investors sold WCG shares while 142 reduced holdings. 55 funds opened positions while 101 raised stakes. 44.03 million shares or 8.43% less from 48.09 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Ing Groep Nv holds 0.01% of its portfolio in WellCare Health Plans, Inc. (NYSE:WCG) for 1,225 shares. South Dakota Investment Council invested in 57,810 shares. Public Sector Pension Inv Board reported 6,600 shares. Cibc Ww Markets stated it has 2,522 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Hudson Bay Mgmt LP stated it has 50,000 shares. Great Lakes Limited Liability Corp stated it has 1,842 shares. Tiverton Asset Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 14,809 shares. Fmr Ltd Liability Corp invested in 1.79 million shares. 1,459 are owned by Meiji Yasuda Life. Bridges Inv Mgmt Inc reported 1,282 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa accumulated 18,079 shares. Bank Of Montreal Can holds 102,996 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Whittier Communication holds 105 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Smithfield invested in 0.02% or 583 shares. Great West Life Assurance Company Can reported 0.02% in WellCare Health Plans, Inc. (NYSE:WCG).

Analysts await WellCare Health Plans, Inc. (NYSE:WCG) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $3.84 EPS, up 15.32% or $0.51 from last year’s $3.33 per share. WCG’s profit will be $188.45M for 16.90 P/E if the $3.84 EPS becomes a reality. After $4.31 actual EPS reported by WellCare Health Plans, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -10.90% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent WellCare Health Plans, Inc. (NYSE:WCG) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Bragar Eagel & Squire, PC is Investigating the Board of Directors of WellCare Health Plans, Inc. (WCG) on Behalf of Stockholders and Encourages WCG Investors to Contact the Firm – GlobeNewswire” on March 27, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “WCG, HF, STI MERGER CLASS ACTIONS: Halper Sadeh LLP Alerts Investors of Important Upcoming Deadlines in Shareholder Class Action Lawsuits Against Wellcare Health Plans, Inc., Hff, Inc., and Suntrust Banks, Inc. â€“ WCG, HF, STI – GlobeNewswire” published on June 06, 2019, Bizjournals.com published: “Inside the deal: How market volatility helped Centene land a better WellCare deal – St. Louis Business Journal” on May 29, 2019. More interesting news about WellCare Health Plans, Inc. (NYSE:WCG) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Important Investor Alert: Halper Sadeh LLP Announces Class Action Lawsuits Against WellCare Health Plans, Inc., HFF, Inc., and Quantenna Communications, Inc.; Investors Are Encouraged to Contact the Firm â€“ WCG, HF, QTNA – GlobeNewswire” published on May 10, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “WellCare Donates $10000 to Support the Boys & Girls Club of the Big Island – PRNewswire” with publication date: September 18, 2019.

Soros Fund Management Llc, which manages about $4.27B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Energizer Hldgs Inc New by 25,000 shares to 830,000 shares, valued at $32.07 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in E Trade Financial Corp (NASDAQ:ETFC) by 191,027 shares in the quarter, for a total of 648,118 shares, and has risen its stake in Red Hat Inc (NYSE:RHT).

Analysts await QEP Resources, Inc. (NYSE:QEP) to report earnings on November, 6. They expect $0.09 EPS, down 47.06% or $0.08 from last year’s $0.17 per share. QEP’s profit will be $21.41 million for 10.82 P/E if the $0.09 EPS becomes a reality. After $-0.04 actual EPS reported by QEP Resources, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -325.00% EPS growth.

Portolan Capital Management Llc, which manages about $535.17 million and $929.70M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Diamondback Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) by 17,326 shares to 131,554 shares, valued at $14.34M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Carbon Black Inc. by 375,416 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.06M shares, and has risen its stake in Facebook Inc. (NASDAQ:FB).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.09, from 0.92 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 41 investors sold QEP shares while 73 reduced holdings. 31 funds opened positions while 64 raised stakes. 218.04 million shares or 1.08% more from 215.71 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. The Ontario – Canada-based Highstreet Asset Inc has invested 0% in QEP Resources, Inc. (NYSE:QEP). State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue has invested 0% in QEP Resources, Inc. (NYSE:QEP). Wolverine Asset Ltd has invested 0% of its portfolio in QEP Resources, Inc. (NYSE:QEP). Manufacturers Life Insurance The holds 0% of its portfolio in QEP Resources, Inc. (NYSE:QEP) for 541,614 shares. Credit Suisse Ag owns 21.79M shares. 535,383 were reported by Rafferty Asset Mgmt Ltd Com. Bnp Paribas Asset Mgmt Sa accumulated 11,332 shares or 0% of the stock. Prudential Financial Inc has 158,313 shares for 0% of their portfolio. 792 are owned by Captrust. Moreover, Millennium Management Limited Liability Co has 0% invested in QEP Resources, Inc. (NYSE:QEP) for 1.66 million shares. Comerica Fincl Bank invested 0.02% in QEP Resources, Inc. (NYSE:QEP). Guggenheim Ltd Liability Co invested in 165,603 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Fincl Bank Of Ny Mellon invested in 0.01% or 3.14M shares. Monarch Cap Inc invested 0.04% in QEP Resources, Inc. (NYSE:QEP). Connor Clark Lunn Invest Mgmt invested in 1.76 million shares or 0.08% of the stock.

Since August 9, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 sales for $133,950 activity. Cutt Timothy J. bought 15,000 shares worth $60,600. $52,500 worth of QEP Resources, Inc. (NYSE:QEP) was bought by TRICE DAVID A.