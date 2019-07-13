Portolan Capital Management Has Cut Its Care.Com (CRCM) Position; Willdan Group (WLDN)’s Sentiment Is 1.57

Portolan Capital Management Llc decreased Care.Com Inc. (CRCM) stake by 43.21% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Portolan Capital Management Llc sold 822,342 shares as Care.Com Inc. (CRCM)’s stock declined 39.76%. The Portolan Capital Management Llc holds 1.08 million shares with $21.36M value, down from 1.90 million last quarter. Care.Com Inc. now has $370.88 million valuation. The stock increased 2.15% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $11.42. About 435,929 shares traded. Care.com, Inc. (NYSE:CRCM) has declined 20.56% since July 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.99% the S&P500. Some Historical CRCM News: 08/05/2018 – Correct: Care.com Sees 2Q Rev $45.7M-$46.0M; 08/05/2018 – Care.com Sees 2018 Adj EPS 65c-Adj EPS 67c; 08/05/2018 – Care.com Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 08/05/2018 – Care.com Sees 2018 Rev $191.0M-$193.0M; 08/05/2018 – Care.com Sees 2018 EBIT $31.0M-EBIT $32.0M; 14/03/2018 – Care.com Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 08/05/2018 – CARE.COM SEES 2Q ADJ EPS ABOUT 10C, EST. 10C; 08/05/2018 – Care.com Sees 2Q Rev $45.7-$46.0M; 08/05/2018 – Care.com 1Q Rev $47.3M; 15/05/2018 – Averon Welcomes Sheila Lirio Marcelo, Care.com Founder, Chairwoman and CEO to the Averon Advisory Board

Willdan Group Inc (WLDN) investors sentiment decreased to 1.57 in 2019 Q1. It’s down -0.59, from 2.16 in 2018Q4. The ratio turned negative, as 47 institutional investors opened new and increased stock positions, while 30 reduced and sold positions in Willdan Group Inc. The institutional investors in our database reported: 7.75 million shares, up from 7.36 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of institutional investors holding Willdan Group Inc in top ten stock positions decreased from 2 to 1 for a decrease of 1. Sold All: 5 Reduced: 25 Increased: 30 New Position: 17.

Among 2 analysts covering Carecom (NYSE:CRCM), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Carecom had 5 analyst reports since March 7, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Stifel Nicolaus maintained the shares of CRCM in report on Thursday, March 7 with “Hold” rating. The rating was maintained by Roth Capital on Thursday, March 7 with “Buy”.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.57 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.40, from 1.17 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 17 investors sold CRCM shares while 37 reduced holdings. 34 funds opened positions while 51 raised stakes. 24.94 million shares or 6.91% more from 23.33 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Marshall Wace Limited Liability Partnership invested in 0.01% or 60,227 shares. Howland Capital Mgmt Limited Co owns 12,500 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Oppenheimer Asset Mngmt Inc accumulated 4,732 shares. Bluemountain Cap Mgmt Llc invested 0% of its portfolio in Care.com, Inc. (NYSE:CRCM). Secor Capital Advsrs Ltd Partnership has invested 0.11% of its portfolio in Care.com, Inc. (NYSE:CRCM). Rice Hall James Assoc Limited Company invested 0.06% of its portfolio in Care.com, Inc. (NYSE:CRCM). Rhumbline Advisers holds 0% or 66,208 shares in its portfolio. Citadel Advsr Ltd has 0% invested in Care.com, Inc. (NYSE:CRCM). Federated Investors Pa invested 0% in Care.com, Inc. (NYSE:CRCM). Guggenheim Capital Llc reported 10,095 shares. Glenmede Trust Com Na, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 417 shares. Sei holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Care.com, Inc. (NYSE:CRCM) for 94,887 shares. Amer Group has 15,840 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Alliancebernstein Lp accumulated 0% or 126,308 shares. Geode Capital Management Limited Co has 339,868 shares for 0% of their portfolio.

Since February 11, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 sale for $711,189 activity. 30,000 shares were sold by Marcelo Sheila Lirio, worth $711,189 on Monday, February 11.

Analysts await Care.com, Inc. (NYSE:CRCM) to report earnings on July, 29. They expect $-0.06 EPS, down 500.00% or $0.05 from last year’s $-0.01 per share.

The stock increased 2.11% or $0.73 during the last trading session, reaching $35.25. About 36,479 shares traded. Willdan Group, Inc. (WLDN) has risen 32.54% since July 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.11% the S&P500. Some Historical WLDN News: 01/05/2018 – Willdan Acquires Energy Engineering Firm Newcomb Anderson McCormick, Inc; 09/03/2018 – Willdan Group to Participate in 30th Annual ROTH Conference; 17/04/2018 – Willdan Selected for Fourth Time to Implement Puget Sound Energy’s Small Business Direct Install Program; 01/05/2018 – WILLDAN BUYS ENERGY ENGINEERING FIRM NEWCOMB ANDERSON; 14/05/2018 – Arrowstreet Cap Limited Partner Exits Position in Willdan Group; 08/03/2018 Willdan Announces New Board and Officer Appointments; 03/05/2018 – WILLDAN GROUP INC WLDN.O SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR $1.95 TO $2.05; 08/03/2018 – Willdan Group Sees 2018 Rev $130M-$140M; 02/05/2018 – Hennessy Advisors Inc. Exits Position in Willdan Group; 08/03/2018 – WILLDAN GROUP INC SEES 2018 ADJ SHR $1.95 TO $2.05

Bard Associates Inc holds 4.01% of its portfolio in Willdan Group, Inc. for 214,489 shares. Summit Creek Advisors Llc owns 300,765 shares or 1.99% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Thb Asset Management has 0.86% invested in the company for 158,847 shares. The California-based Rbf Capital Llc has invested 0.84% in the stock. Timpani Capital Management Llc, a Wisconsin-based fund reported 38,258 shares.

Willdan Group, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides professional technical and consulting services to utilities, private industry, and public agencies at various levels of government primarily in the Unites States. The company has market cap of $392.22 million. It operates through four divisions: Energy Efficiency Services, Engineering Services, Public Finance Services, and Homeland Security Services. It has a 48.55 P/E ratio. The Energy Efficiency Services segment offers comprehensive surveys, program design, master planning, benchmarking analysis, design engineering, construction management, performance contracting, installation, alternative financing, and measurement and verification services.