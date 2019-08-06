Portolan Capital Management Has Cut Holding in Boingo Wireless (WIFI) by $3.13 Million; Dollar Gen New Com (DG) Stock Rose While Intrepid Capital Management Lifted by $426,496 Its Position

Portolan Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Boingo Wireless Inc. (WIFI) by 42.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Portolan Capital Management Llc sold 135,976 shares as the company’s stock declined 33.77% . The hedge fund held 186,957 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.35M, down from 322,933 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Portolan Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Boingo Wireless Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $577.36 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.83% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $13.09. About 675,729 shares traded or 2.74% up from the average. Boingo Wireless, Inc. (NASDAQ:WIFI) has declined 32.80% since August 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 32.80% the S&P500. Some Historical WIFI News: 03/05/2018 – Boingo Wireless Sees 2Q Loss/Shr 10c-Loss 17c; 03/05/2018 – Boingo Wireless Sees 2018 Loss/Shr 36c-Loss 48c; 03/05/2018 – Boingo Wireless 1Q Loss/Shr 8c; 03/05/2018 – Boingo Wireless Sees 2Q Rev $54M-$58M; 03/05/2018 – Boingo Wireless 1Q Rev $58.2M; 29/05/2018 – Boingo Wireless Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 02/05/2018 – Boingo Wireless Announces Participation at Upcoming May Investor Conferences; 03/05/2018 – BOINGO WIRELESS INC WIFI.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $-0.45, REV VIEW $231.9 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 03/05/2018 – BOINGO WIRELESS INC WIFI.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $227 MLN TO $234 MLN; 19/04/2018 DJ Boingo Wireless Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WIFI)

Intrepid Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Dollar Gen Corp New Com (DG) by 25.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Intrepid Capital Management Inc bought 3,584 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.24% . The hedge fund held 17,899 shares of the department and specialty retail stores company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.14 million, up from 14,315 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Intrepid Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Dollar Gen Corp New Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $33.87B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.78% or $1.04 during the last trading session, reaching $132.65. About 1.76M shares traded. Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG) has risen 36.56% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.56% the S&P500. Some Historical DG News: 26/03/2018 – DOLLAR GENERAL CORP – NOTES WILL MATURE ON MAY 1, 2028; 19/03/2018 – DOLLAR GENERAL CORP DG.N : BARCLAYS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $95 FROM $86; 15/03/2018 – Dollar General Sees FY18 Net Sales to Increase 9%; 29/05/2018 – Dollar General Corp expected to post earnings of $1.40 a share – Earnings Preview; 31/05/2018 – DOLLAR GENERAL CORP – COMPANY REITERATES FISCAL YEAR 2018 FINANCIAL GUIDANCE; 15/03/2018 – Dollar General’s strong same-store sales suggest revamp paying off; 08/03/2018 – DOLLAR GENERAL CORP – BENEFITS WILL BE AVAILABLE TO ALL ELIGIBLE FULL-TIME AND PART-TIME EMPLOYEES; 15/03/2018 – DOLLAR GENERAL CAUTIOUSLY OPTIMISTIC ABOUT ECONOMIC CONDITIONS; 15/03/2018 – DOLLAR GENERAL – PROVISIONAL BENEFIT OF $311 MLN, OR $1.15 PER DILUTED SHARE, FOR REMEASUREMENT OF DEFERRED TAX ASSETS AND LIABILITIES IN QTR; 31/05/2018 – Dollar General Expects FY18 Same-Store Sales Growth in the Mid-2% Range

Intrepid Capital Management Inc, which manages about $207.71 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cisco Sys Inc Com (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 18,761 shares to 64,039 shares, valued at $3.46 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Teradata Corp Del Com (NYSE:TDC) by 93,675 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 110,854 shares, and cut its stake in Western Un Co Com (NYSE:WU).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.18 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.03, from 1.15 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 33 investors sold DG shares while 223 reduced holdings. 80 funds opened positions while 221 raised stakes. 233.55 million shares or 5.67% less from 247.59 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Vigilant Management Lc invested in 0.15% or 8,905 shares. Barclays Public Limited Liability Co accumulated 0.05% or 642,507 shares. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department reported 0.14% stake. Quebec – Canada-based Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec has invested 1.56% in Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG). Alpha Windward Limited Liability holds 0.19% or 2,385 shares in its portfolio. 6,234 are held by Ls Inv Advsrs Ltd Co. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board holds 0.07% or 29,246 shares in its portfolio. Teacher Retirement System Of Texas invested in 0.46% or 455,399 shares. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Inv Management Limited Com holds 58,526 shares. Sei Invs Co owns 0.07% invested in Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG) for 185,462 shares. Parametric Port Associate Ltd Co holds 0.16% or 1.58M shares in its portfolio. D E Shaw And Comm holds 0.01% or 48,260 shares. Sequoia Advsrs Lc has invested 0.02% in Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG). First Financial Bank Of Omaha holds 75,287 shares or 0.61% of its portfolio. Homrich Berg accumulated 4,231 shares.

Since February 11, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 3 insider sales for $1.84 million activity. Hovenier Peter also sold $366,450 worth of Boingo Wireless, Inc. (NASDAQ:WIFI) on Tuesday, February 12.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.16 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.64, from 1.8 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 26 investors sold WIFI shares while 38 reduced holdings. 26 funds opened positions while 48 raised stakes. 57.16 million shares or 44.82% more from 39.47 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust holds 0.53% or 563,641 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage holds 0% or 8,540 shares. Chicago Equity Ltd Liability Corp invested in 0.07% or 77,400 shares. Los Angeles Cap Management & Equity Incorporated holds 0.01% or 45,164 shares in its portfolio. Alliancebernstein LP reported 127,490 shares. Northern Tru reported 0% stake. Strs Ohio holds 35,200 shares. Timpani Cap Mgmt Limited Liability Com reported 50,861 shares stake. Moreover, Jefferies Group Inc Limited Liability Corp has 0% invested in Boingo Wireless, Inc. (NASDAQ:WIFI) for 12,659 shares. Next Century Growth Investors Ltd Liability Company accumulated 1.46% or 469,554 shares. The Massachusetts-based State Street has invested 0% in Boingo Wireless, Inc. (NASDAQ:WIFI). Wellington Group Ltd Liability Partnership holds 0% or 556,312 shares in its portfolio. Ellington Management Group Inc Ltd Liability Corp, Connecticut-based fund reported 38,400 shares. Blair William And Il has invested 0.01% in Boingo Wireless, Inc. (NASDAQ:WIFI). Morgan Stanley accumulated 9,139 shares or 0% of the stock.

Portolan Capital Management Llc, which manages about $535.17 million and $972.04 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in E.L.F. Beauty Inc. by 668,920 shares to 2.07M shares, valued at $21.90 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Earthstone Energy Inc. by 786,620 shares in the quarter, for a total of 834,024 shares, and has risen its stake in Voya Financial Inc. (NYSE:VOYA).