Portolan Capital Management Has Cut Boingo Wireless (WIFI) Holding By $3.13 Million; Interdigital (IDCC) SI Decreased By 5.22%

Portolan Capital Management Llc decreased Boingo Wireless Inc. (WIFI) stake by 42.11% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Portolan Capital Management Llc sold 135,976 shares as Boingo Wireless Inc. (WIFI)’s stock declined 33.77%. The Portolan Capital Management Llc holds 186,957 shares with $4.35 million value, down from 322,933 last quarter. Boingo Wireless Inc. now has $548.44M valuation. The stock increased 0.51% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $12.81. About 205,829 shares traded. Boingo Wireless, Inc. (NASDAQ:WIFI) has declined 32.80% since August 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 32.80% the S&P500. Some Historical WIFI News: 15/05/2018 – Daruma Capital Management Buys 4.5% Position in Boingo Wireless; 03/05/2018 – BOINGO WIRELESS INC WIFI.O – REITERATING GUIDANCE FOR FULL YEAR ENDING DECEMBER 31, 2018; 03/05/2018 – Boingo Wireless Sees 2018 Rev $227M-$234M; 03/05/2018 – Boingo Wireless 1Q Loss/Shr 8c; 03/05/2018 – Boingo Wireless Sees 2018 Loss/Shr 36c-Loss 48c; 03/05/2018 – Boingo Wireless Sees 2Q Rev $54M-$58M

Interdigital Inc (NASDAQ:IDCC) had a decrease of 5.22% in short interest. IDCC’s SI was 1.70 million shares in August as released by FINRA. Its down 5.22% from 1.79 million shares previously. With 403,200 avg volume, 4 days are for Interdigital Inc (NASDAQ:IDCC)’s short sellers to cover IDCC’s short positions. The SI to Interdigital Inc’s float is 5.3%. The stock increased 1.42% or $0.69 during the last trading session, reaching $49.44. About 167,435 shares traded. InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC) has declined 20.80% since August 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.80% the S&P500. Some Historical IDCC News: 23/04/2018 – ERIC COHEN JOINS INTERDIGITAL AS CHIEF DEVELOPMENT OFFICER; 05/03/2018 – INTERDIGITAL INC – MERGER SUB TO MERGE WITH AND INTO CO, AS A RESULT OF WHICH COMPANY WILL BECOME A DIRECT WHOLLY OWNED SUBSIDIARY OF HOLDCO; 09/05/2018 – Buckinghamshire County Council and Hertfordshire County Council Join oneTRANSPORT Data Marketplace; 15/03/2018 – InterDigital Congratulates Bristol on Smart City GLOMO Win; 09/03/2018 – lnterDigital Board of Directors Declares Regular Quarterly Cash Dividend; 26/04/2018 – InterDigital 1Q EPS 84c; 26/04/2018 – InterDigital Expects Its Long-Term Tax Rate Will Be in the Range of 14%-15%; 23/05/2018 – InterDigital Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 22/05/2018 – 5TONIC Lab Recognized as Digital Innovation Hub; 26/04/2018 – InterDigital Expects to Report a Negative Effective Tax Rate for the Full Yr

More notable recent Boingo Wireless, Inc. (NASDAQ:WIFI) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Verizon and Boingo Team Up to Extend 5G Coverage – Nasdaq” on August 26, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Qualcomm targets Wi-Fi market in push to expand beyond phones – Nasdaq” published on August 27, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Sonos Tipped to Release Portable Speaker With Bluetooth Support – Nasdaq” on August 12, 2019. More interesting news about Boingo Wireless, Inc. (NASDAQ:WIFI) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Check Point Research Reveals Modern Cameras’ Connectivity to Wi-Fi Make Them Vulnerable to Ransomware and Malware – Nasdaq” published on August 11, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Boingo Wireless (WIFI) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 02, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.16 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.64, from 1.8 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 26 investors sold WIFI shares while 38 reduced holdings. 26 funds opened positions while 48 raised stakes. 57.16 million shares or 44.82% more from 39.47 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Balyasny Asset Management Limited Liability Corporation invested in 0% or 13,662 shares. 1492 Cap Limited Com has invested 3.92% in Boingo Wireless, Inc. (NASDAQ:WIFI). Pembroke Management Ltd holds 979,804 shares. Product Prns Ltd invested 0.07% of its portfolio in Boingo Wireless, Inc. (NASDAQ:WIFI). Grp One Trading Limited Partnership accumulated 1,100 shares. Rk Capital Mngmt Limited Company accumulated 359,422 shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited Liability Co invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Boingo Wireless, Inc. (NASDAQ:WIFI). Dimensional Fund Advisors Ltd Partnership invested in 1.96 million shares or 0.02% of the stock. Strs Ohio has 35,200 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Qs Investors Limited Company holds 98,589 shares. Voya Invest Mngmt Limited Company has invested 0.06% in Boingo Wireless, Inc. (NASDAQ:WIFI). Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust has invested 0.53% in Boingo Wireless, Inc. (NASDAQ:WIFI). Kistler accumulated 0% or 277 shares. 878,312 are held by State Street Corporation. Ubs Asset Mngmt Americas reported 13,724 shares or 0% of all its holdings.

Portolan Capital Management Llc increased Petiq Inc. stake by 202,524 shares to 295,814 valued at $9.29 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Qad Inc. (NASDAQ:QADA) stake by 13,749 shares and now owns 356,420 shares. Ardmore Shipping Corporation (NYSE:ASC) was raised too.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.75 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.30, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 30 investors sold InterDigital, Inc. shares while 79 reduced holdings. 24 funds opened positions while 58 raised stakes. 23.02 million shares or 4.67% less from 24.15 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The New York-based Metropolitan Life Insurance Ny has invested 0.01% in InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC). Robeco Institutional Asset Bv invested in 65,932 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Btim holds 174,135 shares. Hikari Tsushin invested 0.17% of its portfolio in InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC). Invesco Ltd accumulated 79,619 shares. Guggenheim Cap Ltd accumulated 43,565 shares. Ftb Advsrs holds 0% or 29 shares. Captrust Financial Advsrs has invested 0% in InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC). Menta Lc reported 0.51% stake. Bb&T Securities Lc accumulated 12,509 shares. Ubs Asset Management Americas invested in 23,280 shares. Los Angeles Capital Mgmt Equity Research holds 0.01% or 15,746 shares in its portfolio. 41,189 were reported by Boston Partners. Wellington Mgmt Grp Llp reported 0% in InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC). Brown Advisory accumulated 36,655 shares.