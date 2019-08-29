Portolan Capital Management Has Boosted Kvh Industries (KVHI) Holding By $1.75 Million; CARE.COM (CRCM) Shorts Increased By 40.17%

CARE.COM Inc (NYSE:CRCM) had an increase of 40.17% in short interest. CRCM’s SI was 1.94 million shares in August as released by FINRA. Its up 40.17% from 1.38M shares previously. With 554,100 avg volume, 4 days are for CARE.COM Inc (NYSE:CRCM)’s short sellers to cover CRCM’s short positions. The stock increased 1.97% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $9.82. About 115,275 shares traded. Care.com, Inc. (NYSE:CRCM) has declined 36.83% since August 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 36.83% the S&P500. Some Historical CRCM News: 08/05/2018 – Care.com Sees 2018 EBIT $31.0M-EBIT $32.0M; 08/05/2018 – Care.com Sees 2018 Adj EPS 65c-Adj EPS 67c; 05/03/2018 Care.com to Participate At 30th Annual ROTH Conference; 09/05/2018 – Care.com to Participate At Upcoming Investor Conferences; 08/05/2018 – Care.com Sees 2Q Rev $45.7-$46.0M; 15/05/2018 – Averon Welcomes Sheila Lirio Marcelo, Care.com Founder, Chairwoman and CEO to the Averon Advisory Board; 08/05/2018 – CARE.COM INC CRCM.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $17 FROM $16; 08/05/2018 – Correct: Care.com Sees 2Q Rev $45.7M-$46.0M; 08/05/2018 – Care.com 1Q Rev $47.3M; 08/05/2018 – CARE.COM 1Q ADJ EPS 19C, EST. 13C

Portolan Capital Management Llc increased Kvh Industries Inc. (KVHI) stake by 141.16% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Portolan Capital Management Llc acquired 175,052 shares as Kvh Industries Inc. (KVHI)’s stock rose 3.59%. The Portolan Capital Management Llc holds 299,058 shares with $3.05M value, up from 124,006 last quarter. Kvh Industries Inc. now has $168.77 million valuation. The stock increased 4.35% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $9.48. About 12,104 shares traded. KVH Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KVHI) has declined 17.89% since August 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.89% the S&P500. Some Historical KVHI News: 04/05/2018 – KVH Industries 1Q Adj Loss/Shr 6c; 01/05/2018 – KVH Industries to Host First Quarter Conference Call on May 4, 2018; 04/05/2018 – KVH Industries Sees 2Q Loss/Shr 13c-Loss 8c; 04/05/2018 – KVH Industries 1Q Loss/Shr 23c; 01/05/2018 – KVH and VectorNav Collaborate to Offer Precision Inertial Navigation System; 04/05/2018 – KVH Industries Sees FY Loss/Shr 23c-Loss 30c; 04/05/2018 – KVH INDUSTRIES INC SEES FY 2018 NON-GAAP EPS $0.12 – $0.28; 04/05/2018 – KVH INDUSTRIES INC SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $166.0 MLN TO $180.0 MLN; 04/05/2018 – KVH Industries Sees 2Q Rev $41M-$43M; 04/05/2018 – KVH Industries Sees FY Rev $166M-$180M

Investors sentiment increased to 1.29 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.03, from 1.26 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 8 investors sold KVHI shares while 16 reduced holdings. 10 funds opened positions while 21 raised stakes. 9.90 million shares or 1.89% more from 9.71 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Citigroup Incorporated, a New York-based fund reported 4,049 shares. Jpmorgan Chase & Co reported 4,731 shares stake. Old Dominion Cap Mgmt has invested 0.4% in KVH Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KVHI). Systematic Fin Mngmt Lp owns 1.75 million shares. California State Teachers Retirement System accumulated 24,550 shares or 0% of the stock. Thb Asset reported 220,315 shares stake. Vanguard Gp reported 812,605 shares. State Common Retirement Fund invested in 14,700 shares or 0% of the stock. Barclays Public Ltd Liability Corp holds 8,251 shares. Stone Ridge Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Corp reported 37,230 shares. Ameritas Investment Inc invested in 0% or 1,491 shares. Moreover, Blackrock Incorporated has 0% invested in KVH Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KVHI) for 1.20 million shares. Tiaa Cref Investment Management Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 0% in KVH Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KVHI). Amer International Grp Inc holds 0% in KVH Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KVHI) or 10,456 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage has 0% invested in KVH Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KVHI) for 3,458 shares.

Portolan Capital Management Llc decreased Nutanix Inc. stake by 234,304 shares to 482,094 valued at $18.19M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Boingo Wireless Inc. (NASDAQ:WIFI) stake by 135,976 shares and now owns 186,957 shares. Americas Car Mart Inc. (NASDAQ:CRMT) was reduced too.

More notable recent KVH Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KVHI) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Does The KVH Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KVHI) Share Price Fall With The Market? – Yahoo Finance” on August 19, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “KVH Industries (KVHI) Reports Q2 Loss, Tops Revenue Estimates (Revised) – Nasdaq” published on August 02, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “KVH Industries (KVHI) Reports Q2 Loss, Misses Revenue Estimates – Nasdaq” on August 02, 2019. More interesting news about KVH Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KVHI) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Have Insiders Been Selling KVH Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KVHI) Shares This Year? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 12, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “KVH Industries Reports First Quarter 2019 Results Nasdaq:KVHI – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: May 02, 2019.

Since August 9, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $247,500 activity. 27,500 shares were bought by BELL GEORGE, worth $247,500.

Among 3 analysts covering Carecom (NYSE:CRCM), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Carecom has $30 highest and $1300 lowest target. $21.33’s average target is 117.21% above currents $9.82 stock price. Carecom had 6 analyst reports since March 7, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. BTIG Research upgraded Care.com, Inc. (NYSE:CRCM) rating on Wednesday, August 14. BTIG Research has “Buy” rating and $1300 target. Roth Capital maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Thursday, March 7 report. Stifel Nicolaus maintained the shares of CRCM in report on Thursday, March 7 with “Hold” rating.

Care.com, Inc. operates an online marketplace for finding and managing family care in the United States and internationally. The company has market cap of $321.75 million. The firm helps families to address their lifecycle of care needs, including child care, senior care, and special needs care, as well as other non-medical family care needs, such as pet care, tutoring, and housekeeping; and enables caregivers to find full-time and part-time employment opportunities. It currently has negative earnings. The Company’s consumer matching solutions allow families to search for, connect with, qualify, vet, and select caregivers.